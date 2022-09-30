Read full article on original website
Commissioners call for state to act on bear problem
Two Sussex County Commissioners on Sept. 28 called for the state government to recognize the problem bears face to county residents and resume the black bear hunt. There has been no management since New Jersey’s Comprehensive Black Bear Management Policy expired, ending the state’s annual black bear hunt. Commissioner Jill Space, whose family owns Space Farms in Wantage, said there are about 4,500 to 5,000 bears living in New Jersey, with most of that population in the northwest corner of the state.
Lemonade Wars raises almost $10K
Benny’s Bodega challenged the children of the community to have some fun and raise some money for a great cause, and they delivered. A total of $9,167.03 was donated after a whopping 25 Lemonade Stands. The most money donated was from an “adult drink” lemonade stand hosted by Chelsea...
Library of Things at Sussex County Library System
Traditionally, neighbors in rural areas have been utilizing a sharing network for centuries, sharing farm tools and equipment, kitchen gadgets, crops, recipes and the like. The concept of the Library of Things mirrors this vintage idea of sharing, initiating and perfecting itself in the United Kingdom circa 2015 by Brits Maurice Henson and Rebecca Trevalyan.
