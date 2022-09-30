Read full article on original website
Exclusive-Biden to nominate U.S. surgeon general to join WHO executive board -official
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden intends to nominate Surgeon General Vivek Murthy to be the U.S. representative on the World Health Organization's executive board, administration officials told Reuters on Tuesday.
Trump asks U.S. Supreme Court to intervene over seized classified records
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in his fight with the Justice Department over classified documents seized from his Florida home as part of a criminal investigation into his handling of government records.
