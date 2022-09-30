Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fail! Local Restaurant Has 13 Health Code ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Iconic Restaurant Forced to CloseGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Opening 2 New LocationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Suspect allegedly kidnapped, killed and dismembered Phoenix man for unpaid cash debtBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Related
Oregon Ducks open as two-score favorites at Arizona
The Oregon Ducks opened as two-score favorites against the Arizona Wildcats. The No. 12 Ducks (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) opened as 11.5-point favorites against the Wildcats (3-2, 1-1) for their game Saturday (6 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Network) at Arizona Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. The line moved to 10.5. Oregon is 3-2...
Eastern Progress
Photos: 2022 Arizona Wildcats Red-Blue basketball game
Arizona Men's Basketball hosted their annual Red and Blue Game at McKale Center on Sept. 30, 2022. The blue team won, 49-45. Arizona's forward Azuolas Tubelis won the dunk contest. Originally published on tucson.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Everything the Colorado Buffaloes said after their 43-20 loss to Arizona Wildcats
After a 43-20 loss at Arizona, Colorado football is 0-5 for just the fourth time in its 133-year history. The Wildcats' 673 yards of offense on Saturday was the fourth-most ever allowed by the Buffaloes. Head coach Karl Dorrell and offensive lineman Casey Roddick both fielded questions from the media following the game...
allsportstucson.com
Marana drops first game of season in nail-biter against Mesa Westwood
Marana falls to Mesa Westwood 59-58, for its first loss of the season, after squandering a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter on Friday night. Marana (3-1) was up 52-43 on fourth-and-goal at the Westwood 2-yard line with 3:13 remaining in the game when senior defensive back Nikita McCrimon picked off a pass in the end zone from Marana quarterback Elijah Joplin and ran it back 98 yards for the touchdown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eastern Progress
UA commit KJ Lewis arrives for visit over Red-Blue Game weekend
UA commit KJ Lewis arrived in Tucson on Thursday night in advance of his official visit this weekend. Lewis, a four-star guard from the Dallas area with roots in Tucson and El Paso, committed to the Wildcats in March. His visit will allow him to take in Friday's Red-Blue Game, likely along with 2024 forward Carter Bryant, 2024 guard Zoom Diallo and other targets.
arizonawildcats.com
Soccer Drops Match to California
TUCSON, Ariz. - The Wildcats continued Pac-12 competition on Sunday, falling to California in 1-0 decision. With the loss, Arizona falls to 3-5-2 (0-3 Pac-12) on the season while California improves to 6-3-3 (1-2 Pac-12). Angela Baron got off the first shot of the game, but California goalkeeper Angelina Anderson...
Eastern Progress
Photos: Introducing the 2022-23 Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team
The University of Arizona Women's basketball team held their annual media day at McKale Center on September 30. Their first exhibition game will be October 28 against Eastern New Mexico at McKale Center at 6:00p.m. Originally published on tucson.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Eastern Progress
Big men Oumar Ballo, Henri Veesaar stand out in Arizona's Red-Blue celebration
For those who have closely followed the Arizona Wildcats’ transition into their second season under coach Tommy Lloyd, the Red-Blue Game offered virtually no surprises Friday. That is, the Wildcats look pretty loaded in the post as expected: Sophomore center Oumar Ballo picked up where he left off after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ralphiereport.com
Colorado Buffaloes vs. Arizona Wildcats - Game Post
Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona for the fifth game of the 2022 season. It’s been one of the worst starts for Colorado in school history. They’re one of three FBS teams without a win and have lost the first four by 25+ points. The Buffaloes hope going to the desert will change their bad luck, having not lost in Tucson since 2018. As for Arizona, they’ll be searching for their first Pac-12 win this season as well.
Documentary profiling Lute Olson to debut in Tucson Friday night
“On a national level we hope to make sure that he gets that recognition that he deserves,” said Director Brett Rapkin.
allsportstucson.com
Fantastic Freshmen: Tucson High trio starting for improving Badgers
Having a freshman varsity starter on a high school football team happens in Southern Arizona but not often. Having three at one time is unheard of. Add to that the three of them, at Tucson High, are on a winning team through the first three weeks of the season. Making...
Tucson, October 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Tucson. The Sabino High School football team will have a game with Pusch Ridge Christian Academy on September 30, 2022, 19:00:00. The Westwood High School football team will have a game with Mountain View High School - Marana on September 30, 2022, 19:00:00.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gotodestinations.com
21 Fun and Fantastic Things to Do in Tucson, Arizona
Tucson, Arizona is an amazing city with so much to see and do! From hiking and biking in the beautiful desert landscape to exploring the vibrant downtown area, there is something for everyone in Tucson. And of course, no visit to Tucson would be complete without spending some time enjoying...
theazweekend.com
Marana Pumpkin Patch kicks off fall with Sunflower Festival
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Marana Pumpkin Patch opens for the first time this season on Saturday, Oct. 1. Owner Jon Post said this year there’s even more for the whole family to enjoy, including a one-of-a-kind Sunflower Festival. “We’re not going to the pumpkin field, we’re...
shsthepapercut.com
Get to Know the Great Ms. Gallego
Ms. Gallego, is a new welcome addition to Sahuaro’s English department. She attended and graduated from Sahuaro, although she adamantly refused to divulge what year she graduated. She was born in Tucson, Arizona at TMC, and is the oldest child; she has one younger sister. During her teaching career, she taught at 2 middle schools: one was in Hawaii and the other middle school was at Booth Fickett. She enjoys teaching freshmen, although when they act as though they are still in middle school, it can be challenging for her to teach her lessons.
kjzz.org
Comedian Lewis Black is ready to read Arizona's rants
There are comedians who talk about current events, and then there’s Lewis Black. He’s been called the “King of Rant” and has talked about what’s on his mind on stage, on “The Daily Show” and elsewhere. He’s bringing his “Off The Rails” tour...
thisistucson.com
Where to find the perfect pumpkin in Tucson this fall
'Tis the season for pumpkin picking. If you're looking to find the perfect pumpkin this Halloween, here are four Tucson-area spots to start. Pick a pumpkin at the 50-acre patch, explore the corn maze, and enjoy a number of kid-friendly activities such as a zipline, carnival rides and a jumping pillow.
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Falling back to average temperatures
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rounding out the weekend with temperatures in the low 90s. Tucson will have enough moisture around for a few afternoon thunderstorms across the area, mainly near the eastern mountains. Gradual cooling through the week with most days about average for early October. Today: Sunny,...
iheart.com
Haunted Houses Near Tucson You Have To Visit This Spooky Season
Haunted houses are the perfect experience for those who love a good scare, and Tucson has plenty of them. This Is Tucson has a complete list of great haunted houses in the area for those looking for an adrenaline rush. Here's are three nearby haunted houses for those wanting a...
Tucson Pride this weekend: Events and street closures
Tucson Pride is bringing back the state's oldest and longest-running Pride celebration this weekend, beginning with the downtown parade the evening of Friday, Sept. 30.
Comments / 0