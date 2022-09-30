Read full article on original website
Fisherman caught cheating in major pro fishing scandal!
Two fishermen were caught cheating in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship tournament on Friday. Chase Cominsky from Pennsylvania and Ohio’s Jake Runyon brought in a fish that weighed almost 33 pounds, almost double the second-place fish, so judges decided to gut the fish. When they did, they found several lead balls the two stuck into the fish to win the title and the $5k in prize money. The pair have previously won several tournaments, including last year’s Lake Erie Fall Brawl where they were disqualified before they could claim the $100k prize when one of the men failed a polygraph test.
West Michigan teenager found in North Carolina, man arrested
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Kent County authorities are seeking charges against a 19-year-old New York man for allegedly taking a 13-year-old girl from the Grand Rapids area to Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She was found yesterday after the Kent County Sheriff's Office issued a missing persons advisory. Both bought bus tickets...
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Alabama
A regional grocery store is being credited as the best in Alabama. Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state, which included Renfroe's Market as the top choice for Alabama. "Alabama-based Renfore's Market has six stores in the state and is famed for excellent...
Migrants Who Were Bussed To NYC Are Headed To Florida For Hurricane Cleanup
Numerous migrants who have recently been bused to New York City are reportedly heading to Florida to help with hurricane recovery efforts. Over the weekend, some of them told the “New York Post they are getting into vans in Queens to head to Florida and will get paid 15 bucks an hour to help. It's unclear who is paying them, but they’ve been promised overtime pay and a $15 a day food allowance. FEMA and city officials tell the Post they are not involved. Over recent months, Texas and other border states have been sending asylum seekers to New York City in protest of President Biden's immigration policies. A van driver says he was under contract with a water and debris company.
Florida gas tax holiday - Do stations have to pass along the savings?
Far more predictable than the winds and flooding rains from Hurricane Ian-the scam artists who have descended on Central Florida in the wake of the storm. We'll give you the latest on. the schemes to watch out for and ask our listeners whether they've been targeted. We've already had a...
See How Insanely Different This Part Of Arizona Looked 50 Years Ago
The Arizona Department of Transportation recently posted a throwback photo that shows what a stretch of Interstate 10 looked like in 1966. 12 News reported that the area of I-10 near Broadway Road now has bustling business buildings where stretches of farm land used to lie. The stretch of interstate...
More Problems For Rhode Island Bus Service
There are more problems that may impact the ability for people to ride the bus. The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority says nearly 60 drivers are retiring and 30 positions need to be filled. RIPTA had already announced it is reducing the frequency of service on several bus routes starting...
Popular Nashville Hot Chicken Restaurant Opening 1st Arizona Locaion
Another Nashville hot chicken restaurant is making its way to Arizona. AZ Central reported that Angry Chickz, a California-based chain, will open its first location in Arizona on Friday, October 7th at 11 a.m. The restaurant will be located in Glendale at the corner of Bell Road and 51st Avenue.
Convicted murderer asks Iowa State Supreme Court to overturn DNA evidence
(Cedar Rapids, IA) - The Iowa State Supreme Court this week is considering a motion to throw out DNA evidence in the Michelle Martinco murder case. Lawyers for Jerry Burns made their case Friday. They say Police should have had a search warrant before testing Burns’ DNA on a drinking straw Burns used, at a restaurant and threw in the trash. Burns was convicted of murdering 18-year-old Michelle Martinko in a Cedar Rapids mall parking lot in 1979. She’d been stabbed 29 times. The DNA on the drinking straw matched DNA on the clothes the young woman was wearing that night, leading detectives to Burns. He is serving a life sentence with no parole.
'Bobby's Burgers By Bobby Flay' Opening First Arizona Location
Bobby Flay is bringing his burger chain to Arizona. "Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay" is set to open its first Valley location inside Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport early in 2023. ABC 15 reported that the chain is slated to open in Q1 of 2023. The eatery will be located...
State To Send Child Tax Credits To Rhode Island Families
By the end of the day today we are expecting the state to begin sending out child tax credit payments for more than 115 thousand families across the state. The state is able to pay for the program because of the huge tax surplus last year and because of federal pandemic relief monies.
Biden Claims He Was Raised In The Puerto Rican Community
Biden Claims He Was Raised In The Puerto Rican Community to an audience in Puerto Rico yesterday. “We have a very, in relative terms, a large Puerto Rican population in Delaware relative to our population,” Biden said in an unscripted aside. “We have the eighth largest black population of the country and between all minorities we have 20% of our state [that] is minority. And so I — I was sort of raised in the Puerto Rican community at home, politically.”
Two More Shootings Linked To Wanted California Serial Killer
Authorities in California have linked two more shootings to a serial killer responsible for five other deaths. Both shootings occurred in April 2021, over one year before the previous five murders happened. The first shooting happened on April 10, 2021, when an unidentified 40-year-old was fatally shot in Oakland. Six...
Texas Police Helicopter Video Captures Shootout on Highway
The Texas Department of Public Safety released a video of a chase that ended in a deadly shootout between a suspect and a DPS trooper in east Bexar County. The video shows the moments after authorities said 33-year-old Ernest Manuel Montelongo took off after giving troopers a fake name during a Feb. 18 traffic stop. The trooper briefly lost sight of the fleeing suspect, but a DPS helicopter assisted with finding him. The suspect crossed a highway and went the wrong way on I-10. The suspect was stopped by two troopers. Gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and a DPS trooper. The suspect and a trooper were taken to local area hospitals. The suspect died the next day in the hospital. The wounded trooper was taken to University Hospital in the DPS helicopter and survived the shootout.
