The No.22 Demon Deacons utilized an 18-play 66-yard drive in the fourth quarter to ice the game in Tallahassee and get a 31-21 victory over No.23 FSU. Wake kicker Matthew Dennis delivered a 27-yard field goal with 2:55 remaining to give the Deacs the final boost they needed after several clutch plays on the drive. This critical drive is our CPI: Securing The Win play of the game.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO