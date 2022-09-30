Read full article on original website
ESPN host: 'Clemson is going to be a problem'
Clemson got some love from ESPN's College Football Final after the 30-20 win over NC State Saturday night in Death Valley. Joey Galloway talked about how the Tigers responded to the Wake Forest game (...)
Heralded recruit cuts Blue Devils from list
At least for now, the Duke basketball staff's efforts appear complete in the 2023 recruiting arena. After all, the Blue Devils sit atop the 247Sports Team Rankings for the class with five five-star commits in tow, amounting to 20 percent of the top 25 prospects on the 247Sports 2023 Composite. ...
Clemson Legend Announced As Guest Picker For Saturday's College GameDay
ESPN's College GameDay will preview an intense showdown between No. 10 NC State and No. 5 Clemson this Saturday. Moments ago, College GameDay announced that former Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins will be the celebrity guest picker for this Saturday's show. Wilkins had an exceptional run at Clemson from 2015-2018,...
Breaking: Clemson Football Star Won't Play Tonight
Clemson will be missing a key piece of its defensive line this Saturday evening against NC State. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is out due to a non-football medical issue. Bresee had blood work done this week. Although he received good news from the doctors, he...
Kickoff, television set for FSU at NC State
Florida State will face NC State on Saturday at 8 p.m., with the game being shown on the ACC Network. FSU is 4-1 on the season, including 2-1 against ACC opponents. They are coming off a 31-21 loss at home to Wake Forest. NC State is 4-1 on the season,...
Getting to know Duke freshman Tyrese Proctor
Kyrie Irving and RJ Barrett are two lightfooted sensations who come to mind when Tyrese Proctor thinks of his favorite former Duke basketball players, the first-year collegian from Australia told Blue Devil Country at the program's annual preseason media day on Tuesday. "Definitely Kyrie [Irving]," ...
Clemson handles NC State for top-10 win
At long last, it was Clemson's defense that picked up its offense. The defense rose to the occasion as Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) handled N.C. State for a 30-20 win in a top-10 matchup Saturday night at Memorial (...)
WATCH: Wake Forest Chops Down The 'Noles On Final Drive
The No.22 Demon Deacons utilized an 18-play 66-yard drive in the fourth quarter to ice the game in Tallahassee and get a 31-21 victory over No.23 FSU. Wake kicker Matthew Dennis delivered a 27-yard field goal with 2:55 remaining to give the Deacs the final boost they needed after several clutch plays on the drive. This critical drive is our CPI: Securing The Win play of the game.
Former Clemson star predicts win over 'little brothers' NC State
Former Clemson star defensive lineman Christian Wilkins was in town for ESPN’s College GameDay Saturday morning and was the guest picker on the show. After ESPN analysts Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee made their picks, it was Wilkins’ turn. The current Miami Dolphins defender chose Clemson, which wasn’t...
Clemson Football: Three takeaways from home win against NC State
Clemson Football wins a physical game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack. Last season, the NC State Wolfpack upset the Clemson Tigers, effectively ending their reign as ACC champions. That loss had to be on the mind of Dabo Swinney and his team. Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary was expected to have a big season, leading NC State to a possible conference title.
LOCAL ROUNDUP: Andrews, Southwest earn football wins
GREENSBORO – Southwest Guilford beat Northern Guilford 48-14 in Metro 4A Conference football Thursday at Northern Guilford. The Cowboys, who improved to 21-7 at halftime, improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the conference.
