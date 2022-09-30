Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Up to 50% off! Liquor and wines go on clearance
Harrisburg, Pa. — Time to stock up on your favorite wines and spirits. More than 3,300 wines, spirits, and accessories are on deep discount, up to 50% at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores. Items are available for purchase in stores and online at FWGS.com. The clearance sale includes...
Remains identified as those of Pennsylvania girl, 14, missing since 1969
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police say remains found a decade ago have been identified as those of a teenager girl who went missing in northeastern Pennsylvania more than a half-century ago. State police in Wilkes-Barre said Tuesday that the remains were identified as those of 14-year-old Joan Marie...
WGAL
Mehmet Oz, Josh Shapiro appear at Pennsylvania Chamber Dinner
HERSHEY, Pa. — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro appeared Monday at the 38th annual Pennsylvania Chamber Dinner in Hershey. Oz and Shapiro had separate 30-minute conversations. Those conversations came after a discussion featuring former Democratic National Committeewoman Donna Brazile and former Republican...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pat Garrett reflects on Loretta Lynn's visits to Berks
UPPER TULPEHOCKEN TWP., Pa. — Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's daughter who rose from poverty to become a pillar of country music, died Tuesday. She was 90. Fellow country music singer/songwriter Pat Garrett, who knew Lynn, told 69 News that he's saddened by her death and said that she was always delightful to be around.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennsylvania marijuana lessons to learn from New Jersey issues
(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania weighs the legalization of recreational marijuana, it could take notes from New Jersey on how its legal program has gone. For recreational cannabis to lessen the illicit market and raise tax revenues, two things stand out: the number of dispensaries and the importance of a functional licensing process.
PhillyBite
Best Buffets Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania, there are several options to choose from. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
phillyvoice.com
Ex-host of reality show 'The Appraisers' killed by falling tree branch at Berks County golf course
The Pennsylvania man who hosted "The Appraisers," a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, was killed last week after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel Township, Berks County, was riding in a golf cart along...
3 Towns in Pennsylvania That Are Perfect for a Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Pennsylvania, you might want to consider the following places.
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public park
A Pennsylvania judge recently ruled in favor of allowing city officials to remove a statue of Christopher Columbus from a public park in the Commonwealth. Read on to learn more.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bomb threat briefly closes Walmart as K9s search store
COLEBROOKDALE TWP., Pa. — A bomb threat created some tense moments at a Walmart in eastern Berks County on Sunday. Police said they got the call around 2 p.m. to respond to the store on Route 100 in Colebrookdale Township, north of Boyertown. Employees and customers were evacuated while...
PhillyBite
5 Best Bakeries in Pennsylvania
- When you want to savor a delicious baked good, the state of Pennsylvania is a great place to go. Some of the best bakeries in Pennsylvania are located in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. You can also check out Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont. In addition, if you're a fan of French pastries, you may want to visit Isgro Pastries in Philadelphia.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeks next of kin for West Reading man
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is seeking the next of kin for a West Reading man who died Monday. Antonini Ortega, 63, was pronounced dead inside his home, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Ortega's family is asked to contact the coroner's office in...
Pennsylvanians’ favorite fried foods are these, finds study
Sometimes the best things in life aren’t that great for you, and, boy, is that true of food. Take fried food, for example, two types of which a new study has found that Pennsylvanians go absolutely gaga for the most. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania’s favorite breakfast chain is this: study...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wells Fargo cites digital banking in closing 2 branches
Wells Fargo has closed two more branches in eastern Pennsylvania as digital banking continues to take the place of brick-and-mortar branches. The Hamburg, Berks County, branch at 26 S. Fourth St. and the Jenkintown office at 400 Old York Rd. in Montgomery County closed Sept. 21. The Wells Fargo office...
Dozen PA Residents Charged In Federal $1 Million Social Security Fraud Case
Nearly a dozen Pennsylvania residents have been charged in a $1 million federal social security fraud case, with nine already pleading guilty, authorities announced. The charges stem from a targeted investigation to catch those who steal a dead beneficiary's social security payments, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said on Monday, Oct. 3.
Pennsylvania city No. 2 best in U.S. for sober living: study
A recent study has found which cities in the U.S. are the best for sober living. And one of the absolute best happens to be located in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: ‘The Mayor of Maple Avenue,’ episode 7 available: Will Shawn Sinisi find sobriety with the country’s ‘best’ rehab?
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill County township passes ordinance aimed at curbing the smell of marijuana
NORWEGIAN TWP., Pa. - Supervisors in a township in Schuylkill County have passed an ordinance aimed at curbing the smell of marijuana in the community. It all stems from complaints about "Doc House LLC," a marijuana growing and processing facility in Norewgian Township. Under the new rules, the facility could...
WFMZ-TV Online
Carrie DelRosso spent more than any other Republican House candidate or officeholder in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania Republican House candidates and officeholders have spent $10.8 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state representatives and candidates, Carrie DelRosso has spent more than any other Republican. DelRosso is the representative for Pennsylvania House District 33 and is running for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022. DelRosso raised...
WGAL
Pennsylvania governor's race: Where Mastriano and Shapiro stand on the issues
In this article, WGAL highlights where Pennsylvania's gubernatorial candidates, Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro, stand on the major issues. DEADLINES: Registration deadline/last day to request ballots. ARE YOU REGISTERED? Find out here. BALLOTS: Request a mail-in or absentee ballot. FAQ: Tips for first-time voters/what you need to bring. WHERE TO...
