Pennsylvania State

WFMZ-TV Online

Up to 50% off! Liquor and wines go on clearance

Harrisburg, Pa. — Time to stock up on your favorite wines and spirits. More than 3,300 wines, spirits, and accessories are on deep discount, up to 50% at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores. Items are available for purchase in stores and online at FWGS.com. The clearance sale includes...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Mehmet Oz, Josh Shapiro appear at Pennsylvania Chamber Dinner

HERSHEY, Pa. — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro appeared Monday at the 38th annual Pennsylvania Chamber Dinner in Hershey. Oz and Shapiro had separate 30-minute conversations. Those conversations came after a discussion featuring former Democratic National Committeewoman Donna Brazile and former Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Pat Garrett reflects on Loretta Lynn's visits to Berks

UPPER TULPEHOCKEN TWP., Pa. — Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's daughter who rose from poverty to become a pillar of country music, died Tuesday. She was 90. Fellow country music singer/songwriter Pat Garrett, who knew Lynn, told 69 News that he's saddened by her death and said that she was always delightful to be around.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennsylvania marijuana lessons to learn from New Jersey issues

(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania weighs the legalization of recreational marijuana, it could take notes from New Jersey on how its legal program has gone. For recreational cannabis to lessen the illicit market and raise tax revenues, two things stand out: the number of dispensaries and the importance of a functional licensing process.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Best Buffets Restaurants in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania, there are several options to choose from. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
EAST EARL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bomb threat briefly closes Walmart as K9s search store

COLEBROOKDALE TWP., Pa. — A bomb threat created some tense moments at a Walmart in eastern Berks County on Sunday. Police said they got the call around 2 p.m. to respond to the store on Route 100 in Colebrookdale Township, north of Boyertown. Employees and customers were evacuated while...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Bakeries in Pennsylvania

- When you want to savor a delicious baked good, the state of Pennsylvania is a great place to go. Some of the best bakeries in Pennsylvania are located in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. You can also check out Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont. In addition, if you're a fan of French pastries, you may want to visit Isgro Pastries in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeks next of kin for West Reading man

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is seeking the next of kin for a West Reading man who died Monday. Antonini Ortega, 63, was pronounced dead inside his home, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Ortega's family is asked to contact the coroner's office in...
WEST READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Wells Fargo cites digital banking in closing 2 branches

Wells Fargo has closed two more branches in eastern Pennsylvania as digital banking continues to take the place of brick-and-mortar branches. The Hamburg, Berks County, branch at 26 S. Fourth St. and the Jenkintown office at 400 Old York Rd. in Montgomery County closed Sept. 21. The Wells Fargo office...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Carrie DelRosso spent more than any other Republican House candidate or officeholder in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Republican House candidates and officeholders have spent $10.8 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state representatives and candidates, Carrie DelRosso has spent more than any other Republican. DelRosso is the representative for Pennsylvania House District 33 and is running for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022. DelRosso raised...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

