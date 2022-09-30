The Troy Trojans have faced a number of injuries throughout this season and head coach Jon Sumrall and is players have continuously preached a “next man up” mentality. That mentality was as evident as ever as Troy picked up a big road win against Western Kentucky despite coming into the game with a number of starters unable to play due to injury and even more than went down with injuries against WKU. Those injuries included starting quarterback Gunnar Watson, meaning that Western Kentucky transfer Jarret Doege would see his first significant playing time as a Trojan against his former team.

TROY, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO