Troy Messenger
Trojans embrace ‘Next Man Up’ mentality
The Troy Trojans have faced a number of injuries throughout this season and head coach Jon Sumrall and is players have continuously preached a “next man up” mentality. That mentality was as evident as ever as Troy picked up a big road win against Western Kentucky despite coming into the game with a number of starters unable to play due to injury and even more than went down with injuries against WKU. Those injuries included starting quarterback Gunnar Watson, meaning that Western Kentucky transfer Jarret Doege would see his first significant playing time as a Trojan against his former team.
Troy Messenger
Doege lifts Troy past Western Kentucky
Backup quarterback Jarret Doege entered the game for the Troy Trojans (3-2) in the third quarter and helped guide the Trojans to a 34-27 win over his former teammates on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-2) on the road Saturday night. Doege started preseason fall camp at Western Kentucky before transferring...
Walk-on quarterback Trey Lindsey awarded scholarship by Bryan Harsin
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin confirmed the team awarded walk-on quarterback Trey Lindsey with a scholarship during Harsin’s Monday press conference. Lindsey is from Montgomery and grew up as an Auburn fan. He had offers at an FCS school, some Division II and III, but chose to walk on at Auburn in 2019 out of Montgomery Academy. He graduated as the school leader in touchdown passes in a career (48), season (24), and game (5) and was a star on the basketball team.
Troy Messenger
GALLERY: Troy at Western Kentucky
The Troy Trojans hit the road on Saturday and managed to come away with a 34-27 win despite a rash of injuries, including to starting quarterback Gunnar Watson. Pictures are courtesy of Joe Imel of Bowling Green Daily News.
Troy Messenger
Trojans set for pivotal region clash with Eufaula
In 2022, the Charles Henderson Trojans (5-1, 3-0) and Eufaula Tigers (5-1, 3-0) have been unquestionably the top teams in Class 5A, Region 2 and this week the two sides will finally meet. This week is also the first road game of the season for the Trojans after starting the...
Troy Messenger
Sumrall gives injury updates on several players
At his weekly press conference on Monday, Troy football coach Jon Sumrall gave an update on a number of injured players going into this week’s home game with Southern Miss. Starting quarterback Gunnar Watson left Saturday’s game with an injury in the third quarter and was replaced with backup – and Western Kentucky transfer – Jarret Doege for the rest of the game. While Sumrall didn’t specify Watson’s injury, he said that he could have possibly reentered the game and called his status for this week as “questionable but probable.”
Troy Messenger
Pike Lib hosts Faith Academy this Friday
This Friday, the Pike Liberal Arts Patriots (2-4) will host the Faith Academy Rams (5-1) at home. For the first time this season, the Patriots have some momentum coming off a dominant 32-0 win over Danville last week. In fact, the Patriots technically come in on a two-game winning streak after Mobile Christian last week was forced to vacate its season-opening win against Pike Lib due to playing an ineligible player.
Troy Messenger
Lady Patriots capture regular season area crown
The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots closed out their regular season Class 2A, Area 5 schedule with a 3-1 win over the Goshen Lady Eagles on Monday to earn the No. 1 seed in the upcoming area tournament. Pike lost the opening set to Goshen by a score of 25-20...
Troy Messenger
Charles Henderson splits tri-match at home
The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans split their volleyball tri-match with Ariton and Dale County on Monday night. The Lady Trojans lost to Ariton 2-0 in the first match, falling 25-12 and 25-15 in the two sets. Raelynn Hornsby led CHHS with three kills, one ace and four digs, while Emma Burttram had three kills and one dig. Ansley Watkins also totaled two kills and two digs.
Troy Messenger
Coffee shop games of chance a Troy tradition
The Messenger published an article in the Weekend Edition on October 1, 2022, highlighting the news that Greek ownership is returning to the square in downtown Troy. According to Bill Rice. Sr.’s book, “Troy 1838-2006,” George Sataras, from the Greek Island of Patmos, owned and successfully operated The Riverside Café on the square in downtown Troy beginning in 1914 and lasting for 50 years.
WSFA
What to expect at this year’s Alabama National Fair
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This year’s Alabama National Fair has some new things in store for fairgoers. The fair opens on Friday, WSFA 12 News Day, and runs through Oct. 16. The executive director of the Alabama National Fair, Randy Stephenson, says there will be several new rides this year.
Troy Messenger
Registration for Trojan Day now open
Registration is open now for one of Troy University’s biggest recruiting days of the year, Fall Trojan Day, set for Saturday, Oct. 8. During Trojan Day, prospective students will learn more about admissions, scholarships and housing and have the opportunity to ask questions at an in-depth Admissions presentation. After the presentation, guests can experience the beautiful Troy Campus, including visiting academic facilities and student life areas.
WSFA
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Someone, please, fix our gambling problems
Did you know that, according to the Alabama Constitution, selling alcoholic beverages in the state of Alabama is illegal?. Obviously, there’s a bit of nuance involved, but generally speaking, unless the citizens of a town or county in this state vote in favor of a constitutional amendment allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages in their specific town or county, such sales are prohibited.
Two inmates die over weekend at Alabama state prison
Two Alabama inmates died over the weekend at one Alabama state prison, officials reported Monday, one of the deaths was at the hands of other inmates. A 30-year-old inmate, Denarieya Letrex Smith, was serving a life sentence for an attempted murder conviction from Covington County, Jefferson County Coroner’s Office officials said.
wdhn.com
Bringing the breeze back on Sunday
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be a chilly one with temperatures in the low 60s by the time folks head home from the football games. With skies clearing overnight, temperatures will drop to the middle 50s by Saturday morning. Saturday starts off quite cool for this time of...
Alabama Beware: No Place Is Safe For Us Humans To Go
Things you expect to find in a bathroom should be toilet paper, hand soap, towels, and maybe even those paper toilet seat covers. We all have walked into a restroom to find one or more necessary items missing. This can be very inconvenient at the time. So the question remains...
Troy Messenger
Central Alabama Neighborhood Health Initiative Kicks Off
The City of Brundidge hosted the Pike County Kick0off Event for the Central Alabama Neighborhood Health Initiative on Saturday on the grounds of the historic Bass House. Ayanna J. Sterling, program manager, Health Literacy, Southeast Alabama AHEC, said, by all accounts, the kick0ff event was a great success in the number of agencies that participated, the attendance and the interest shown.
wtvy.com
Former Enterprise city councilman laid to rest
Service providers and community members gathered in Dothan Monday morning to “stand up, stand strong, and stand together” for domestic violence awareness month. Heads up to Houston County residents who have Houston County sanitation. Monday, October 10 is a holiday for the county. It won't impact your garbage pickup though.
Troy Messenger
Greek ownership returns to Troy’s downtown square
Yanni Tempelis believes, and knows, that anyone, who comes to America and works hard and does the right thing, will have opportunities for success that can’t be found anywhere else in the world. “Still, this is hard to believe; almost unbelievable,” Tempelis said, as he looked at the heading:...
