Bill Walton’s speech on homeless forces San Diego City Council and Supervisors to meet
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, Bill Walton partnered with The Lucky Duck Foundation to deliver a powerful and emotional speech about his personal experiences dealing with San Diego’s now out-of-control homeless crisis. Walton detailed how Mayor Gloria’s failed leadership has resulted in the destruction of “our once...
The Lucky Duck Foundation’s new “Shamrocks and Shipwrecks” homeless initiative
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, San Diego icon Bill Walton made national news after giving an extremely emotional speech about the destruction of “our once great city,” he calls home. Walton directly and repeatedly called out Mayor Todd Gloria for failing San Diego, as he shared...
San Marcos ranks top 20 in the nation for family-centered cities
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The city of San Marcos was recently selected by Fortune as a top finalist in its “Best places to live for families” list, making the top twenty in the U.S . As the cost of living becomes increasingly expensive, many families are being...
Newsom vetoes cleanup funds, Imperial Beach and Silver Strand under sewage advisory
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County issued a warning for the Imperial Beach and Silver Strand shorelines, advising residents that the water may. contain sewage and be a health hazard, according to a news release today. According to the county Department of Environmental Health and Quality, south swell...
Fresh Start Surgical Gifts hosts 31st Annual Butterfly Ball
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fresh Start Surgical Gifts helps children born with deformities by providing comprehensive reconstructive surgery that changes lives. This year they will host their 31st Annual Butterfly Ball, which is one of their primary fundraisers, with the theme “The Wild West”. KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski...
San Diego County gas prices break records three days in a row
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) is now asking the California Air Resources Board to release the state’s winter blend of gasoline nearly a month early in an attempt to drop gas prices prior to midterm. Typically, the switch to winter gas drops prices between 15-20 cents.
Bioluminescence returns to San Diego beaches
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nothing says Fall in San Diego like the return of bioluminescence at our beaches. Make sure to catch a glimpse before it disappears. Caused by the Red Tide or seasonal algal bloom, the glowing waves make some feel like they’re “in a different world”.
Gavin Newsom vetoes much-needed funds for TJ Sewage Crisis
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have given $100 million to state water resources, half of which would have gone to cleaning up the disaster that is the Imperial Beach ocean or “Tijuana sewage crisis” affecting miles and miles of waterways and beaches near the San Diego southern border.
Sukkot Harvest Festival in Encinitas on Oct. 9
ENCINITAS (KUSI) – The 10th Annual Sukkot Harvest Festival will be held this Sunday, Oct. 9 at the Coastal Roots Farm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The festival welcomes people of all backgrounds and beliefs as it celebrates the close of the Summer harvest. KUSI’s Allie Wagner went...
La Mesa Oktoberfest this weekend Sept. 30 – Oct. 1
LA MESA (KUSI) – The 2022 Bob Chevrolet La Mesa Oktoberfest is this upcoming weekend, Sept. 30 4-10 p.m., Sept. 31 10 a.m., and Oct. 1 12-8p.m. This year’s 49th celebration is free and features activities for all ages, including live music, Oompa bands, German food, and steins filled with German and Craft beer.
