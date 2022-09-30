ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
San Diego County, CA
Jacumba Hot Springs, CA
California Crime & Safety
kusi.com

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts hosts 31st Annual Butterfly Ball

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fresh Start Surgical Gifts helps children born with deformities by providing comprehensive reconstructive surgery that changes lives. This year they will host their 31st Annual Butterfly Ball, which is one of their primary fundraisers, with the theme "The Wild West". KUSI's Jenny Milkowski...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego County gas prices break records three days in a row

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) is now asking the California Air Resources Board to release the state's winter blend of gasoline nearly a month early in an attempt to drop gas prices prior to midterm. Typically, the switch to winter gas drops prices between 15-20 cents.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Bioluminescence returns to San Diego beaches

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nothing says Fall in San Diego like the return of bioluminescence at our beaches. Make sure to catch a glimpse before it disappears. Caused by the Red Tide or seasonal algal bloom, the glowing waves make some feel like they're "in a different world".
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Gavin Newsom vetoes much-needed funds for TJ Sewage Crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have given $100 million to state water resources, half of which would have gone to cleaning up the disaster that is the Imperial Beach ocean or "Tijuana sewage crisis" affecting miles and miles of waterways and beaches near the San Diego southern border.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Joel Anderson
kusi.com

Sukkot Harvest Festival in Encinitas on Oct. 9

ENCINITAS (KUSI) – The 10th Annual Sukkot Harvest Festival will be held this Sunday, Oct. 9 at the Coastal Roots Farm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The festival welcomes people of all backgrounds and beliefs as it celebrates the close of the Summer harvest. KUSI's Allie Wagner went...
ENCINITAS, CA
kusi.com

La Mesa Oktoberfest this weekend Sept. 30 – Oct. 1

LA MESA (KUSI) – The 2022 Bob Chevrolet La Mesa Oktoberfest is this upcoming weekend, Sept. 30 4-10 p.m., Sept. 31 10 a.m., and Oct. 1 12-8p.m. This year's 49th celebration is free and features activities for all ages, including live music, Oompa bands, German food, and steins filled with German and Craft beer.
LA MESA, CA

