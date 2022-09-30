ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Five-star prospect postpones UNC visit

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DIZJH_0iGyYCEX00

This weekend was supposed to be the unofficial tip-off to the 2022-23 UNC basketball season with the Live Action event. With that postponed until next week, the Tar Heels are still hosting four-star recruit Zayden High for his visit .

But another recruit who was scheduled to be on campus won’t be making the trip.

Five-star guard Boogie Fland has opted to postpone his visit to Chapel Hill due to the weather. Instead, Fland will look to reschedule his visit to a later date per Travis Branham . While that’s disappointing he won’t be there this weekend, it’s good news that he will try to reschedule.

The Archbishop Stepinac product is one of the top recruiting targets for the Tar Heels in the 2024 class as the program has just Drake Powell committed in the class.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Fland is ranked No. 12 overall, No. 2 combo guard and the No. 2 player in the state in New York per the 247Sports recruiting rankings .

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dukebasketballreport.com

YouTube Gold: JJ Redick Destroys The Tar Heels In Chapel Hill

Christian Laettner probably is the most disliked Duke player of all time, and certainly in Kentucky but overall too. Toss in four Final Fours and two swaggering back-to-back championships and it’s hard to argue. He has competition - Grayson Allen really rubbed people the wrong way. Steve Wojciechowski’s intensity...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke legend Grant Hill checks out future Blue Devil

There's no reason to think Montverde Academy (Fla.) power forward Sean Stewart would back out of his commitment to first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer. No, the 6-foot-8, 210-pound five-star, who ranks No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite and has been on board with the Blue ...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
State
North Carolina State
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
Basketball
Chapel Hill, NC
College Basketball
Technician Online

Football takeaways: Is NC State still a second half team?

The then-No. 10 NC State football team just couldn’t keep up against then-No. 5 Clemson on Saturday, Oct. 1. Last year, the Pack beat Clemson and many other key opponents with solid second-half play. This time, it was quite the opposite. It was truly a tale of two halves...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Everything Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said after loss to Duke

DURHAM, N.C. -- Virginia head coach Tony Elliott discusses UVA's 38-17 loss to Duke on Saturday night. And that was a challenge to the team... our best players got to play their best four quarters, and this is the game where we all got to come together. The analogy of the triple braided cord, kind of outline to form that one can be overpowered, two can defend themselves, but a triple braided cord is not easily broken. And tonight, what you saw is, I felt like on offense, we're starting to find a little bit of a rhythm. Brennan [Armstrong] looked like Brennan, but we just didn't play complimentary football. We had the situations, and I gotta do a better job.. credit to Duke, we got to coach better. I got to do a better job preparing them, and the kids got to play better. But that opening situation or drive we flip the field, we put the ball inside of 13 yard-line.. we had been challenging the defense all week that this is an area we got to get better. It's situational football, in particular back that we've had several backed up drives that we let them out. It's raining, you're playing field position, we let them out, and then we have three penalties, three huge penalties on that drive to give away points. We gave it to Duke and of course, they're gonna capitalize on that momentum.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Basketball#Unc
dukebasketballreport.com

Adam Finkelstein Breaks Down Duke’s Class Of 2023 And Offers Some Insights On This Year’s Team As Well

We didn't see this when it came out, but CBS’s David Cobb and Adam Finkelstein talk about Duke landing TJ Power and what that means for Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils. Finkelstein says that he comes to Duke understanding that he is probably not a one-and-done player. he praises his maturity and his feel for the game. He sounds like what Mike Krzyzewski called a program player, a guy you can build around as he matures.
DURHAM, NC
streakingthelawn.com

Five Takeaways from UVA’s Blowout Loss to Duke

The Virginia Cavaliers’ football program has certainly had its ups and downs over the years. But, if there was one thing you could count on, it was that they would handle Duke. The ‘Hoos previously won each of their last seven meetings by an average margin of 20.4 points. On Saturday night, the tide turned and this time the Cavaliers were the ones that got clobbered, 38-17.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Facebook
cbs17

Durham’s Nnenna Freelon to be inducted into NC Music Hall of Fame

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — For Nnenna Freelon everything she has earned has made her work that much harder. Her most recent achievement though left her speechless. “I was really moved because a lot of times the world recognizes some things that you do, but at home it is kind of like ‘oh, yeah.’ I was just humbled and pleased,” Freelon said.
DURHAM, NC
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Pinehurst Resort Ups Its Accommodation Game

From restoring its famed No. 2 course in 2011, opening a pioneering short course in 2017, and completely reimagining its No. 4 Course in 2018, Pinehurst Resort’s golf experience has continued to evolve over the past decade. More quietly, “The Cradle of American Golf” has significantly upgraded its array of luxury accommodations, highlighted by renovations to two of its iconic hotels and the acquisition of a noteworthy boutique inn in the quaint Village of Pinehurst.
PINEHURST, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

157K+
Followers
208K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy