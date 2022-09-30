ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Colorado’s offensive keys to the game at Arizona

By Tony Cosolo
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NHhAN_0iGyYBLo00

The Colorado Buffaloes took a step forward on offense last week against UCLA. Albeit only a baby step , it was a step nonetheless. Owen McCown showed promise in his first career start and was able to put up the most points for the Buffs so far this season.

Through four games, Colorado has only been able to put up a combined three points in the first quarter . The Buffaloes’ offense will need to put up points early and often in order to get their first win of the season down in Tempe.

Here are our three biggest keys to the game on the offensive side of the ball:

Run the ball

Colorado has shown glimpses of being able to run the ball, but the Buffs haven't been able to sustain this for a full game. This has been caused by a number of issues, with the most likely culprit being that Colorado has not held a lead for a long portion of the first four games of the season. Arizona has also shown that it isn't great at stopping the run, allowing 346 rushing yards last week against California. If Colorado can lean on the run game and shorten this game, it could go a long way toward a W.

Grab a lead

As we noted above, Colorado has not scored early in games so far in 2022. The Buffaloes need to grab an early lead if they want to get a win. This will allow them to run the ball and not have to rely completely on the left arm of a freshman quarterback.

Take shots when they are available

Relying on the run accomplishes a lot in the game of football. It allows you to control the clock, beat up the opponents' defense and draw the defensive backs closer to the line of scrimmage. That last point can allow Owen McCown to get some one-on-one chances down the field against Arizona defensive backs. McCown will need to be smart about taking his chances, but after showing poise in his first career start , I am more than confident that if the run game is humming and the coaches give him a chance to strike downfield, he will make the correct decision to score a big play.

Further reading

[lawrence-related id=11120,11116,11010] Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Arizona Sports

Karl Dorrell out as coach at Colorado after loss to Arizona

BOULDER (AP) — Colorado fired football coach Karl Dorrell after an 0-5 start in which the Buffaloes have been blown out by more than 20 points in each game. The school announced the decision Sunday, a day after a 43-20 loss at Arizona. It’s only the fourth 0-5 start in the history of Colorado (1980, 1984 and 2006).
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tempe, AZ
Football
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
Boulder, CO
Sports
Boulder, CO
College Sports
Boulder, CO
Football
Tempe, AZ
College Sports
Tempe, AZ
Sports
Local
Colorado College Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona College Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Tempe, AZ
City
Boulder, CO
ABC 15 News

Monsoon season leaves impact across Arizona in 2022

PHOENIX — Today marks the end of Monsoon 2022 and it was a busy one as dust, high winds, lightning, and flash floods hit many parts of Arizona. Phoenix Sky Harbor, where official rainfall measurements are taken, picked up 2.23" of rainfall, which is slightly below the 30-year average.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how ‘quiet quitting’ is impacting Arizona businesses

It has become more of a talking point since the last year and a half, it is a reference to people now spending and taking the time to focus on their work/life balance front and center, versus spending most of their time at work.” “It” is known as Quiet Quitting. The recently discovered term is understood to be a trend that a large majority of employees in the workforce have since started participating in, beginning after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Tempe ranks No. 2 on Best Places to Live in U.S. list

Digital platform Money, today announced its annual ranking of the Best Places to Live spotlighting 50 cities and towns with strong labor markets, affordable homes, and racial, economic and cultural diversity. Tempe is ranked No. 2 on the Best Places to Live in the U.S. list. This year’s list features...
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Buffaloes#American Football#College Football#Contro
Phoenix New Times

These 5 Metro Phoenix Restaurants and Bars are Now Closed

Each month, metro Phoenix becomes home to new restaurants opening around the Valley. But, of course, that means some others have to close. In September, one of Phoenix's most longstanding and loved Irish pubs poured its last Guinness on Camelback Road. A shortlived Scottsdale nightclub confirmed its closure from earlier in the summer, and a once-popular chain continued to shrink.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix gas prices on the rise again despite national average

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix gas prices are back up again, rising to 67 cents per gallon this week. According to GasBuddy’s survey of Phoenix’s 1,094 gas stations, prices are 93.8 cents per gallon higher than they were a month ago. The national average, however, has gone down by 2.9 cents, resting at $4.86 per gallon. Arizona’s lowest overall gas price was $3.15 per gallon with the highest at $6.09 per gallon. Around this time last year, Phoenicians were paying approximately $3.21 per gallon at the pump.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
cohaitungchi.com

10 Top-Rated Hiking Trails in Phoenix, AZ

You are reading: Hikes around phoenix | 10 Top-Rated Hiking Trails in Phoenix, AZ. We may earn a commission from affiliate links () You don’t even need to leave the city limits to enjoy beautiful hikes around Phoenix. Looking out over the city from some of the high ridges, you can see the entire metropolitan area, including many of the well-known rock formations, like those in Papago Park, as well as Camelback Mountain and Pinnacle Peak.
PHOENIX, AZ
KGUN 9

Scottsdale man convicted of $700,000 tax dodge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 34-year-old Ryan C. Patterson was found guilty by a federal jury on three counts of Tax Evasion. Between the years 2014 and 2016 Patterson did not correctly report his income. According to The Department of Justice (DOJ), Patterson failed to report over 1.9 million in...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Axios Phoenix

The metro Phoenix eyesores we all love to hate

We feel pretty blessed to live in a city that is relatively new and well-maintained. Yes, but: That doesn't mean there aren't a few places we'd like to see get some TLC.Apparently, you agree! Here are some of the eyesores you've sent to us, and what we know about them and their future.Buckhorn Baths, Mesa What you're saying: "That property is a diamond in the rough waiting for an investor!" — Sharon R. Flashback: In 1939, the owners of this property were drilling a well when they hit a natural hot spring reservoir with 112-degree water. They began offering mineral...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Comedian Lewis Black is ready to read Arizona's rants

There are comedians who talk about current events, and then there’s Lewis Black. He’s been called the “King of Rant” and has talked about what’s on his mind on stage, on “The Daily Show” and elsewhere. He’s bringing his “Off The Rails” tour...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

Arizona Projects 09-30-22

1. The first phase of work for the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Interstate 17 Improvement Project from Anthem Way to Sunset Point is now underway. The $446M, 23-mile project – which will add capacity and reduce congestion along the corridor – is expected to take approximately three years to complete. It includes 15 miles of widening from Anthem Way to Black Canyon City and the construction of approximately eight miles of flex lanes from Black Canyon City to Sunset Point.
PHOENIX, AZ
statepress.com

Multiple students moved out of Palo Verde East due to facility issues

Multiple student residents of the Palo Verde East dormitory on the Tempe campus have been temporarily relocated to Vista del Sol and local hotels due to facility issues. ASU spokesperson Jerry Gonzalez confirmed in an email Wednesday that 12 PVE residents were "relocated because of an air conditioner outage and or for a water leak."
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that want to hire YOU! (10/02)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Starting 25 years ago as a single fine dining restaurant, today M Culinary Concepts is one of the largest and most respected privately held catering & hospitality service providers in the Southwest. M Culinary strives to surpass clients’ and team members’ highest expectations, guided by closely held core values - inspire passion; integrity always; and make huge FUN! Committed to clients and community alike, M Culinary delights with globally influenced cuisine, locally sourced ingredients, and indulgently personal service . M Culinary is looking for hospitality heroes with positive attitudes and bright smiles to join their crew of Catering Event Servers. Learn more here.
PHOENIX, AZ
travellemming.com

29 Best Phoenix Restaurants (Where to Eat in 2022)

I’m an Arizona local and in this guide, I give the low-down on this year’s absolute best Phoenix restaurants and places to eat. Featured eateries cover a range of international cuisines, and some you’ve likely seen in the press before. But I also share a few personal favorite restaurants that fly under the radar and are so worth visiting.
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

157K+
Followers
208K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy