ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Volodymyr Zelensky Has the Worst Idea—Ever | Opinion

By Jason Fields
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has the worst idea—ever.

If NATO went along with it, a war would start like none we've ever seen: Endless troops, streams of tanks, a sky blotted out by warplanes.

And that's the best-case scenario. It's far more likely that there would be little left of humanity after war was joined between the United States/NATO and Russia. And would China pick a side? Or simply see an opportunity?

Could we avoid at least a "limited" nuclear war under such circumstances? It's doubtful. Desperation is a powerful motivator and last resorts are not never resorts.

And that's what Zelensky is asking for with his request for "accelerated" consideration of his country's NATO application. Accelerated or not, the idea is a non-starter. Article 5 of NATO's founding document promises that an attack on one member is an attack on all. Definitionally, bringing in a country at war brings the entire alliance into the fight. That means tanks, bombs, artillery, HIMARS, drones, operated by—God forgive us—valorous men and women of the U.S., the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, and 25 others, including tiny Montenegro.

Admitting Ukraine to the alliance, Mr. Zelensky, is the worst idea ever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ys80d_0iGyY61Q00
Ukrainian soldiers scavenge an abandoned Russian T-90A tank in Kyrylivka, in the recently retaken area near Kharkiv, on Sept. 30, 2022. YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images

It's easy to understand Zelensky's request. Russia is "officially" annexing large chunks of his country. What Russian President Vladimir Putin is doing is illegal by every measure but his country's laws—and those he makes up on the fly.

So, where does that leave NATO?

Every which way, allowing Ukraine to join is insanity. The problem is, and I've said this before, we're already in this war.

Not having a formal security alliance with our friends in Ukraine hasn't stopped us from sending all of the weapons systems mentioned above, if not the troops to operate them. And every day we change the definition of what's acceptable to send. President Biden has so far resisted sending a long-ish-range missile system to Ukraine, for fear that giving Zelensky weapons that could strike into Russia, or do extensive damage in Russian-held Crimea, could spark World War III.

But the latest aid package includes $1 billion in immediate military assistance to Ukraine itself—ammunition, vehicles, etc.—and another $2 billion to be split among 18 NATO members whose lawns face out onto Putin's disputed property.

These are not things you do unless you're expecting trouble—a lot of trouble. It's more than a reassurance that the United States is however far behind you, that's real money to those countries—even if it's far less than one hundredth of an Elon Musk to us.

At the highest levels, the U.S. thinks there's a good chance there's going to be a fight, as Thomas Hobbes said, of "all against all."

In a previous column, I've written about Russia's war of inflation and starvation against the world. Russia has since allowed a diminished number of ships to leave Ukraine's grain ports. The energy war is starting to get far worse, however.

Nord Stream 1 is a key natural gas pipeline between Russia and Germany, and therefore the West. The pipeline didn't make the list of sanctions against Russia, despite limits on coal and oil. The why is simple: Europe can't afford it. The gas is used for cooking, heating, running electric turbines and even making fertilizer. Where else can Germany and the European Union make up the deficit? Nowhere. Enough gas can't be transported from the U.S., for example, in part because countries on both sides of the Atlantic never built up the capacity to do so. Why would they? Europe has always gotten plenty of cheap gas from Russia, after all.

Now, someone has blown a big hole in the pipeline, probably using hundreds of pounds of explosive to do so. Who did it? Nobody knows as of today, but everyone in the West is guessing Russia. Even before these bombings—another struck Nord Stream 2, which was never brought online because of the war—Russia was playing with the pressure valve, allowing far less gas through the pipe than normal. The pipeline might be patched by October.

As gas runs short, prices have skyrocketed in Europe. Russia is certainly hoping for bidding wars over the remaining gas between NATO allies and EU members (which overlap in most cases), pulling the continent apart and weakening resolve on Ukraine. All we can say is "not yet."

It's possible to look at this energy fight as Russia's own version of harsh sanctions on Europe, but it's not crazy to view leaving millions of people in the cold as an act of war. Destroying energy infrastructure has been part of the Ukraine fight.

We can call the situation what we want, but war is the reality. Russia is provoking a shooting war and NATO is preparing for one. What comes next? It depends on whether Zelensky gets his wish.

Jason Fields is a deputy opinion editor at Newsweek.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.

Comments / 124

Z Magnus
3d ago

Hello, what planet have you been on? One person and his Zombies are responsible for this horrible war. These innocent people did not ask for their land to be invaded.

Reply(5)
23
ch
4d ago

The Ukraine joining NATO is one of 5he few forms of protection of Ukraine's soveriegnty has. It is Ukraine's right to apply, and the application does not involve Russia.

Reply
38
Mark Barron
4d ago

defending the innocent is the duty of all freedom loving people's of the world. to say otherwise is yo turn your back and wish death upon innocent people

Reply(10)
25
Related
Newsweek

Russia Responds to Biden's Warning to Putin Not to Use Nuclear Weapons

The Kremlin has given a curt response when asked about Joe Biden's warning that the Russian leader should not resort to weapons of mass destruction in his invasion of Ukraine. Biden was asked by CBS News about what his message would be to Putin if he felt the best way to retaliate and wrest back the initiative would be to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons.
POLITICS
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Thomas Hobbes
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Newsweek

Putin Faces Second Revolt as Russian Officials Slam War, Demand Resignation

A Moscow municipality has become the second Russian local authority this week to take the risk of calling for Vladimir Putin's resignation. The letter addressed to the president by council deputies at Lomonosovsky Municipal District did not directly mention Putin's invasion of Ukraine, but did refer to how Russia had now become "feared and hated" while "aggression" has taken the country back to the "Cold War era."
POLITICS
Newsweek

China Warns U.S. of Grave Consequences if Ukraine Joins NATO

China warned the United States it could face severe consequences—including the prospect of nuclear war—if it allows Ukraine to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), drawing the 30-member alliance into the country's conflict with Russia. In a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times, Beijing warned that...
FOREIGN POLICY
Newsweek

Russian TV Aghast at Ukraine Advance: 'We Are Retreating–What's Happening?'

Russian State TV host Sergey Mardan confronted a former military commander on why Russia was unable to prevent Ukraine from taking back Lyman following the defeat. Russia's loss of Lyman, which is located in the Donetsk region and was being used as a transport and logistics hub, presented a fresh blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin as he escalated the war by annexing four regions of Ukraine.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War Politics#Crimea#Ukrainian#Nato#Russian
nationalinterest.org

The West Won’t Like Russia’s Next Move in Ukraine

NATO leaders and the Western news media need to realize that they may be celebrating the prelude to a prolonged, extremely bloody war or even an impending nuclear catastrophe. NATO officials and the Western news media have not concealed their glee that Ukraine’s counteroffensive has forced a precipitous withdrawal of Russian troops from a sizable chunk of territory near the eastern city of Kharkiv. The attack did appear to catch the Kremlin by surprise. Russian leaders expected the main counteroffensive to come in the south, and the bulk of Kyiv’s efforts do appear to be focused on that region. Nevertheless, the loss in the east is a significant military setback—and an even greater embarrassment—to Russia’s military command and the Putin government.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
China
Newsweek

Zelensky Speculates Why Trump Kept Praising Putin

Volodymyr Zelensky said he was "surprised" that Donald Trump continued to praise Vladimir Putin as Russia was gearing up to invade Ukraine, while claiming he did so to promote his domestic policy. Speaking to CNN, the Ukrainian president said that Trump had "plenty of time" to know the type of...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Ukrainian drone drops bomb into Russian tank’s open hatch

New video shows the moment a Ukrainian drone drops a bomb into the open hatch of a Russian tank. The YouTube video, posted by The Sun, shows a birds-eye view of the attack. The Ukrainian drone briefly hovers over the Russian tank before dropping two bombs, the first of which is seen going straight into the narrow hatch.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Russia Says U.S. Plans for Decapitation Strike Against Putin Are 'Delusional'

A decapitation strike to kill President Vladimir Putin in the heart of the Kremlin—suggested by a Pentagon officer to Newsweek as one of the non-nuclear military options considered by the U.S. Department of Defense to respond to the Russian leader's nuclear threats—is a "delusional" argument escalating a "reckless rhetoric," according to Russia's embassy in Washington, D.C.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russian Hypersonic Missile May Have Accidentally Struck Russia

Social media users have speculated that an object that crashed in a Russian city around 220 miles from the Ukrainian border may have been a stray Russian hypersonic missile. The incident took place in the Turkmen district of the Stavropol region on Wednesday according to the Ukrainian military center, which said that when emergency responders tried to control the flames, an explosion took place on the ground, injuring six people.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Ukraine may have Russian forces caught in 'beautifully defensible grave'

A major Russian military force could be destroyed by Ukraine following a gambit that baited Russia's commanders into sending their troops into a vulnerable position. “They are trapped between Ukrainians and the river,” a senior European official told the Washington Examiner. “They are all in range of Ukrainian artillery at the moment.”
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

What Happens to Russia After It Loses?

With reports of Russian troops fleeing like “Olympic sprinters,” leaving behind weapons, crashing their tanks into trees, and turning over more than 3,000 square kilometers of previously held territory to Ukraine, it is only natural to ask: How bad can it get for Russia?. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
112K+
Post
987M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy