kitco.com
Cryptos trade flat as the DXY resumes its climb higher
The overall weakness across financial markets was in part due to hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials on...
kitco.com
Mt. Gox creditors have until January 10 to register to receive their BTC
Mt. Gox was a Japanese-based exchange that experienced a hack in 2011, which resulted in the loss of...
kitco.com
Fidelity launches Ethereum Index Fund, Bitwise offers Metaverse ETF
Most recently, Fidelity Investments has launched a new Ethereum Index Fund that will provide its clients with exposure...
kitco.com
Silver stocks leading after gold bear trap reversal
With market focus having mostly been on the Federal Reserve in recent weeks, a banking crisis in Europe began to shake things up heading into quarter-end last week. The recent events surrounding the Bank of England (BoE) being forced to intervene to shore up its markets is bringing the realization that the trigger for the next recession could very well be abroad.
kitco.com
Canadian equity financing deals dive to 27-year low on market volatility
TORONTO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The slump in Canada's mergers and acquisition activity extended into the third quarter as volatile stock markets and rising borrowing costs spooked sentiment for dealmaking, with equity-linked issues slumping to the lowest in 27 years. Despite the sharp fall, some bankers are beginning to see...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Oct. 6 chart alert - Sideways price grind continues
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit firmer in early U.S. trading Thursday. Not much new recently. The bulls and bears continue to fight for near-term technical control, with neither gaining much ground. That means sideways and choppy trading. The bulls have heavy lifting to do in the near-term to suggest a price uptrend can be sustained. Stay tuned!
kitco.com
Italian yields surge as ECB shrinks holdings of country's bonds
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Italian bond yields surged on Wednesday after data showed the European Central Bank (ECB) had reduced its holdings of the bonds in the last two months, signalling it did not need to rein in borrowing costs. The ECB's holding of Italian government bonds held as part...
kitco.com
Wall St slides as Fed's hawkish talk snuffs two-day rally
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks slid on Wednesday, ending the biggest two-day rally since 2020, after data showed U.S. labor demand remained strong and as Federal Reserve officials stuck to their hawkish message that interest rates will stay higher for longer. U.S. private employers stepped up hiring in...
kitco.com
Brazil's Cosan acquires 4.9% of miner Vale, plans to buy more
SAO PAULO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's Cosan SA said on Friday it had acquired 4.9% of Vale SA's common shares and intends to further increase its stake in the mining firm. In a securities filing, Cosan said it made the purchase "through a subsidiary and a combination of direct investments, equity and derivative operations."
kitco.com
False dawn or not
S&P 500 jubilation continued yesterday, and markets didn't really notice Fed's Williams throwing cold water on giving up the fight against inflation prematurely. The excessive moves in USD retreat well below 111.50 throughout yesterday, and plunge in Treasury yields combined with very risk-on posture in junk corporate bonds, provided daily continuation of Monday's momentum (the bear trap having characteristics of a short squeeze), with real assets beyond oil amplifying the growing risk appetite. At the same time though, VIX didn't sharply retreat – 29 is not plunge target to speak of, which demonstrates to some degree a fragile nature of this two day upswing. Remember the title of yesterday's article (Fed Turn That Wasn't) and the caution in evaluation of the upswing prospects I called for back then:
kitco.com
Things are breaking
Gold fell $50.43 (or -2.95%) to close at $1,660.61 for the month. After several tests over the past few years, gold finally fell below the $1,700 support level as the U.S. dollar (USD) made 20-year highs and real yields made 12-year highs. In a rare occurrence, the USD and real yields have surged simultaneously the most in the past 25 years, a significant tightening of financial conditions. September saw substantial losses in most asset classes except the USD and volatility. The Fed has now conducted three 75 bps rate hikes in a row to bring Fed Funds to 3.25%, and market expectations of the terminal are now at 4.50%-4.75%, a level that we believe has severe growth consequences. Geopolitical war tensions increased further (natural gas flows shut, pipeline sabotage, land annexation, nuclear threats). But the most significant development is the ongoing crisis in the United Kingdom (UK). Market tension in FX and rates have likely broken the UK bond market and highlighted the fragility and risks in the global financial system. Figure 1 highlights the year-to-date returns for various asset classes and the degree of market pain across all risk assets.
kitco.com
Credit Suisse pays down debt to calm investors
ZURICH, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) will buy back up to 3 billion Swiss francs ($3 billion) of debt, an attempt by the Swiss bank to show its financial muscle and reassure investors concerned about the lender's overhaul and how much it may cost. Speculation about the bank's...
kitco.com
The short-squeeze won't last, silver price to end the year lower warns Metals Focus
In their latest report, analysts at Metals Focus said that they expect silver prices to end the year...
kitco.com
Is your bank safe? - there will be no more bank 'bailouts'
Most people don't realize that the banking system issues have not really been fixed. You must understand the relationship you have with your bank as well as the strength of your bank's balance sheet. It behooves every investor to make sure that their money is in a safe bank, and...
kitco.com
The losses you are experiencing from your investments in layman's terms
The past two years have been nothing short of extreme in terms of price swings for all types of investments and our resulting emotions. Traders and investors have been tangled up in the perfect storm to lose a record amount of money in 2023. While I follow and greatly appreciate...
kitco.com
Gold price rally to resume after foundation akin to 1999 is built, watch USD vs. EUR disparity, says Bloomberg Intelligence
(Kitco News) Gold is building a foundation similar to the one established in 1999, and once that price base is established, the gold rally will resume, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. The price bottom established in 1999 at around $250 was so solid that gold never returned below it again. And...
kitco.com
Deutsche Bank private banking head foresees more deposit rate increases -report
BERLIN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) head of private banking, Lars Stoy, expects deposit interest rates to increase further after the European Central Bank turned to raising rates, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung quoted the executive as saying on Thursday. "A few weeks ago, we at Deutsche Bank began...
kitco.com
Goldman hikes third-quarter GDP growth estimate to 1.9%
NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs boosted its third-quarter GDP growth estimate by a full percentage point, to 1.9% from 0.9%, on Wednesday after a series of economic indicators exceeded expectations. The broker in a note cited the "above potential" September increase in private-sector employment, reflected in payroll...
kitco.com
Gold, silver see corrective price pullbacks at mid-week
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Wednesday, on routine downside price corrections following solid gains posted on Monday and Tuesday. A strong rebound in the U.S. dollar index today is also a bearish outside market element for the precious metals markets. December gold was last down $10.90 at $1,719.40 and December silver was down $0.754 at $20.35.
kitco.com
PureGold says it achieved its gold production guidance in third quarter
The company said that its Q3 2022 gold production of 9,041 ounces was within the guidance range of...
