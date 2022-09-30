HILTON, N.Y. — In a state with the big apple, apple growing is a part of New York's identity. Yet in Monroe County, fewer farmers are choosing to grow and sell them. Members of the New York Apple Association say lands, where apples used to grow, are getting turned over to developers as long-time farming families get out of the business. Other growers choose to plant more profitable crops. Many groves in the region are no longer harvested by local farm owners. They lease the land to larger companies.

HILTON, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO