‘You are not alone:’ Local movement turned national raises awareness for pregnancy, infant loss
WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) – October is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. Year-round and during this month especially, a local business based out of the Rochester area has grown a movement on a national scale. Through the Pink and Blue Awareness Project, those who have experienced loss can be comforted in knowing they’re not […]
Honor Flight Mission 74 veterans welcomed home to Rochester
According to Honor Flight Rochester, the organization flew 3,662 veterans.
13 WHAM
Black Businesses Roc gala's celebration Saturday night
Rochester, N.Y. — On Saturday night there was a celebration of black-owned businesses in the area. The third annual Black Business Roc Gala honored several business owners here in Rochester for contributions and service to the communities they serve. "A lot of times as a business owner, and especially...
‘OCTavern:’ Fall festival in historic Brighton tavern
BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Another fall celebration is coming to Monroe County. The Landmark Society is hosting their second annual “OCTavern” event, Saturday, October 15 at the Stone-Tolan Historic Site (2370 East Avenue) in Brighton. This year, guests can take the good parts of fall, live music, coffee from Javas, a cozy historic atmosphere, all […]
DaBaby Performing Live In Western New York
The Billion Dollar Baby himself is on the way to Western New York for a concert and he's sure to bring a whole lot of high energy with him. On the heels of releasing his newest studio album Baby on Baby 2, DaBaby announced he's going on a 13-city nationwide tour that will take him from New York to Los Angeles, and plenty of spots in between, including Rochester, New York.
westsidenewsny.com
Free guided tours of Durand Eastman Park Arboretum
Cornell Cooperative Extension Monroe County is offering free guided tours of the Durand Eastman Park Arboretum from 2 to 4 pm. every Sunday in October, starting on October 9. Meet at the kiosk next to the park maintenance center, 100 Zoo Road, Rochester. Please register ahead at https://pub.cce.cornell.edu/event_registration/main/events_landing.cfm?event=DurandEastmandTour_226. Photo of...
spectrumlocalnews.com
First-ever service truck rodeo comes to Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s first ever service truck rodeo offered meals for the hungry and free services for all in need. “This service truck rodeo exemplifies what collaborative and service leadership looks like,” Rochester Deputy Mayor Patrick Cunningham said. “This is what Rochester is made of, being of service of helping our neighbors.”
WHEC TV-10
“Once you’ve met him, you won’t forget him”: Elvis Reyes’ family speaks about loved one
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Family members of fallen Rochester firefighter Elvis Reyes are speaking out for the first time since his death. “He was an amazing person who touched so many lives, he really made a difference, once you’ve met him, you won’t forget him,” Elvis’ aunt, Gladys Pedraza-Burgos told News10NBC’s Stephanie Duprey.
westsidenewsny.com
Harriet Tubman sculpture on display in Rochester through October
The Harriet Tubman “Journey to Freedom” sculpture by the Wesley Wofford Sculpture Studio has been temporarily installed at Washington Square Park in Rochester, across from GEVA Theatre, as part of the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration. The sculpture features Harriet Tubman in mid stride, hustling towards freedom with a youngster in tow and portrays the courage, physical determination, and contributions of Black women throughout history.
NYS ‘Fall Harvest Tour’ for cannabis stops in Rochester
The first stop of the tour is a farm in Monroe County. The farm requested to remain anonymous due to security concerns.
First Responder’s Spotlight: Henrietta Fire District helps couple stay together in final years
Woman recognizes the Erie Station Fire Department for helping her ailing husband.
13 WHAM
Rochester to celebrate Italian heritage
Rochester, N.Y. — Sunday will be Italian Heritage Day in Rochester. The mayor's office made the proclamation Friday, celebrating the city's Italian roots. "The time has come to recognize and appreciate the contributions of all ethnic and cultural backgrounds so that all members of our community can take pride in their history and culture, while appreciating the pride that others take in their history and culture," said Michael Cerretto, director of the emergency communications department.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hilton Apple Festival returns for the 40th year this weekend
HILTON, N.Y. — In a state with the big apple, apple growing is a part of New York's identity. Yet in Monroe County, fewer farmers are choosing to grow and sell them. Members of the New York Apple Association say lands, where apples used to grow, are getting turned over to developers as long-time farming families get out of the business. Other growers choose to plant more profitable crops. Many groves in the region are no longer harvested by local farm owners. They lease the land to larger companies.
5 years later: Single mom reflects on leaving Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria
Diveth Garcia was living in Puerto Rico with her family when Hurricane Maria hit. Shortly after the storm made landfall, her life would change forever.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester in Focus: Oct. 2, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this episode of Rochester in Focus, News10NBC’s Emily Putnam is talking all about local businesses that are leaving a lasting legacy in the Rochester area. Three of the businesses you’ll hear from have been in Rochester for many generations, and one of them started in 2019.
wdkx.com
Kodak Recognized As National Historic Chemical Landmark
Exciting news for Rochester: The American Chemical Society plans to name Kodak a National Historic Chemical Landmark. According to a press release, the honor recognizes Kodak’s “legacy in chemistry and future in advanced materials and chemicals.”. On Monday, there will a celebration in a ceremony at the Kodak...
13 WHAM
Rochester community gathers to pray and reduce gun violence
Rochester, N.Y. — Members of the Rochester community gathered at the New Progressive Cathedral Church Of God In Christ on Sunday to pray as gun violence continues to plague the city. It was a night full of music, speeches and calls for change, all in an effort to the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Ex-Rochester mayor Lovely Warren back in local politics
Former Rochester mayor Lovely Warren once again has a role in local politics. The Monroe County Democratic Committee confirms that Warren has been chosen as the leader of the county’s 22nd Legislative District Committee, which is an appointed position. The legislative district is currently represented by County Legislator Mercedes...
Thrillist
This City in New York Was Just Named the Most Neighborly in the U.S.
If you're looking to relocate and are still not sure how to choose, the self-storage company Neighbor.com might be able to help. Forget about looking for stats on the number of bars and restaurants—look instead for the most neighborly in the US. To celebrate National Good Neighbor Day, Neighbor.com...
WHEC TV-10
Stabbing on 100 block of Lincoln Avenue Monday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue for a report of a person down. They found a white male in his early 30s with a stab wound to his upper body. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. News10NBC...
