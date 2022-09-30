Top Apple Executive Tony Blevins Resigns After He Claims Grabbing Women Is Part Of His Job In Viral Video

Mega

Tony Blevins , who until recently worked as a top executive at Apple Inc. , resigned from the company this week after a controversial video of him went viral across social media, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the shocking video, which was filmed in August and shared on social media in early September, Blevins said he “fondles big-breasted women” as part of his job at Apple.

“I have rich cars, play golf and fondle big-breasted women,” Blevins said in the video which was reportedly filmed at a car show in Pebble Beach, California on August 18. “But I take weekends and holidays off.”

The viral video of Blevins subsequently garnered more than 40,000 views on Instagram, as well as a whopping 1.3 million views on TikTok.

But after the startling video spread like wildfire online, an internal investigation against Blevins was opened. Blevins was also temporarily removed from his position as Apple’s vice president of procurement.

Then, on Thursday, the Apple veteran was asked to officially resign from his role at the tech company.

“I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize to anyone who was offended by my mistaken attempt at humor,” he said amid his resignation.

Blevins also attempted to defend his “mistaken attempt at humor” by explaining his off-color comment was seemingly a reference to the 1981 film Arthur and the movie’s titular main character, billionaire New York City playboy Arthur Bach.

“I race cars, play tennis and fondle women, but I have weekends off and I am my own boss,” Bach says in one part of the film.

An Apple spokesperson, who spoke to Bloomberg , further confirming Blevins’ departure from the company’s Cupertino, California headquarters.

Prior to his resignation, Blevins – who reportedly dubbed himself “the Blevinator” – was considered Apple’s chief cost cutter.

He was also one of the tech giant’s most prominent vice presidents, and one of the 30 executives who reported directly to Apple CEO Tim Cook and COO Jeff Williams .

According to an Apple insider, it was Williams’ decision to axe Blevins as a result of the damning 30-second video.

Williams is also reportedly expected to oversee Blevins’ old team as the company searches for a replacement to fill the vice president of procurement role.