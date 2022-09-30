5 Years Since The Las Vegas Route 91 Tragedy: Remembering Those We Lost
October 1st, 2022 marks five years since the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting that took the lives of 58 innocent people and injured many more. NBC News reported that a lone gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel after smashing the windows out.
Witness Meghan Kearney told MSNBC :
"We heard what sounded like firecrackers going off. Then all of a sudden we heard what sounded like a machine gun. People started screaming that they were hit. When we started running out, there were probably a couple hundred [people] on the ground."
Jason Aldean was on stage as the shooting started . Singer Jake Owens was about 50 feet from him when it took place. Owens said, "It got faster and faster, almost like it was an automatic rifle. At that point, everyone on stage started running everywhere."
The survivors of that night remember the senseless act, honoring the 58 fallen individuals. Many inscribed the number on their bodies with tattoos and on t-shirts, ensuring they remember those who lost their lives that night.
Honoring the 58 individuals who lost their lives on October 1, 2017:
- Charleston Hartfield , 34, Las Vegas
- Brett Schwanbeck , 61, Bullhead City, Ariz.
- Austin Meyer , 24, Reno
- Pati Mestas , 67, Menifee, California
- Nicol Kimura , 38, Placentia, California
- Christopher Hazencomb , 44, Camarillo, California
- Andrea Castilla , 28, Huntington Beach, California
- Carly Kreibaum , 33, Sutherland, Iowa
- Steve Berger , 44, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brian Fraser , 39, Walnut, California
- Derrick "Bo" Taylor , 56, Oxnard, California
- Denise Cohen , 58, Carpinteria, California
- Christiana Duarte , 22, Torrance, California
- Candice Bowers , 40, Garden Grove, California
- Lisa Patterson , 46, Rancho Palos Verdes, California
- Rocio Guillen Rocha , 40, Eastvale, California
- Jordyn Rivera , 21, San Bernardino, California
- Austin Davis , 29, Riverside, California
- Laura Shipp , 50, Thousand Oaks, California
- Keri Galvan , 51, Thousand Oaks, California
- Tara Roe Smith , 34, Okotoks, Alberta, Canada
- Calla Medig , 28, Jasper, Alberta, Canada
- Carrie Parsons , 31, Seattle, Washington
- Cameron Robinson , 28, St. George, Utah
- Michelle Vo , 32, Los Angeles, California
- Brennan Stewart , 30, Las Vegas
- Erick Silva , 21, Las Vegas
- Dorene Anderson , 49, Anchorage, Alaska
- Heather Alvarado , 35, Enoch, Utah
- Hannah Ahlers, 34 , Beaumont, California
- Stacee Etcheber , 50, Novato, California
- Christopher Roybal , 28, Denver, Colorado
- Victor Link , 55, San Clemente, California
- Melissa Ramirez , 26, Bakersfield, California
- Kelsey Meadows , 28, Taft, California
- Dana Gardner , 52, Grand Terrace, California
- Bill Wolfe, Jr. , 42, Shippensburg, Pennsylvania
- Carrie Barnette , 34, Garden Grove, California
- Thomas Day Jr. , 54, Corona, California
- Jennifer Parks , 36, Lancaster, California
- Kurt Von Tillow , 55, Cameron Park, California
- Jack Beaton , 54, Bakersfield, California
- Denise Burditus , 50, Martinsburg, West Virginia
- Sandy Casey , 35, Redondo Beach, California
- Angie Gomez , 20, Riverside, California
- Jennifer Irvine , 42, San Diego
- Jessica Klymchuk , 34, Valleyview, Alberta, Canada
- Rhonda LeRocque , 42, Tewksbury, Massachusetts
- Jordan McIldoon , 23, Maple Ridge, British Columbia, Canada
- Sonny Melton , 29, Paris, Tennessee
- Adrian Murfitt , 35, Anchorage, Alaska
- Rachel Parker , 33, Manhattan Beach, California
- John Phippen , 57, Valencia, California
- Quintin Robbins , 20, Henderson
- Lisa Romero-Muniz , 48, Gallup, New Mexico
- Bailey Schweitzer , 20, Bakersfield, California
- Susan Smith , 53, Simi Valley, California
- Neysa Tonks , 46, Las Vegas
