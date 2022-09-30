ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida woman films herself riding out Hurricane Ian in pool float as storm surge swallows neighborhood

By Louise Boyle
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YWk1n_0iGyXT1r00

A woman has shared distressing footage of herself floating in an inflatable pool inside her home during Hurricane Ian as waves lap up against the windows.

On Wednesday, countless Floridians remained stranded after the near-Category 5 storm hit southwest Florida.

The woman, who identifies herself as Beth on TikTok, posted the video on Thursday. “If you’ve ever floated in a floaty pool in your own living room with your refrigerator, at your door,” she says. Dozens of commentators inquired after her safety and the clip received millions of views.

She has since posted two videos, one titled “I’m alive!!!”, which shows a street with several feet of flooding and strong winds blowing palm trees. In another video clip, filmed in the dark, she asks for help.

@bigbe44

Send prayers

♬ original sound - Beth 🌞🎣🏖🌴✌

“If you could see me now, I’m alive, still floating in water, someone needs to come help me,” she says. Beth’s current status is unclear but her location appears to be in the Fort Myers area.

Hurricane Ian smacked into Florida on Wednesday as one of the most powerful storms in US history with wind speeds of 155mph and record storm surge indundation in many places.

Shortly after landfall, Fort Myers reached 5.8 feet storm surge - more than 2ft above the previous record of 3.36ft during Hurricane Gabrielle 20 years ago.

Nearly 2 million people in Florida were without power on Friday. One early estimate put economic losses at $120billion.

The death toll from the hurricane is currently unclear, but officials expect it to rise. At least 21 deaths have been linked to the storm on Friday.

The hurricane is set to make landfall again in South Carolina on Friday afternoon after crossing Florida, regaining strength in the Atlantic and shifting north.

The US National Hurricane Center is warning of “life-threatening storm surge” along the Carolinas coastline. Storm surge in that area could reach up to seven feet.

While no stranger to hurricanes, Florida is one of the US states most at risk from flooding linked to the climate crisis in the coming decades, the nonprofit First Street Foundation reports.

Rapid analysis, published by researchers at Stony Brook University and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory on Thursday, shows that human-induced climate change increased Ian’s extreme rain rates by more than 10 per cent, the nonprofit Climate Signals said in an email.

The climate crisis does not necessarily mean more hurricanes in the future – but planet-heating greenhouse gas emissions, largely from burning fossil fuels, are driving hotter air and ocean temperatures that supercharge storms, making them more powerful and wetter.

Comments / 194

Teresa McDaniel Mitchell
4d ago

So selfish of you to stay and post a ridiculous tick tock video and expect to be rescued. I hope you receive a bill for the service and the risk to others.

Reply(18)
130
Laura Campbell
4d ago

Natural Selection! Idiots cause deaths of first responders and other rescuers. Now they don’t get to go home to their spouses and children. Stick your TikTok and other social media posts where the sun don’t shine. The only thing you prove by stupidity is that you have poor judgment and actions now on video to prove it.

Reply(8)
91
l fidler
4d ago

should have evacuated when advised, but you probably did it so you could post. now, you put others in jeopardy having to rescue you. hope all made it out

Reply(2)
58
Related
Daily Mail

'I don’t want him to die': Florida resident uses DUCT TAPE and ZIP TIES to secure her paralyzed husband to bed as hurricane Ian hits her home

A Florida woman had to use duct tape and zip ties to secure her paralyzed husband to his bed as Hurricane Ian hit her home in Punta Gorda. Renee Smith detailed the horrific measures that she had to take to ensure her cancer-stricken husband, Christopher, stayed safe as the hurricane wrecked havoc across the state earlier this week.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
The Independent

Florida man swims inside house as Hurricane Ian storm surge brings devastating floods

A man swam through a flooded house in Naples Park, Florida, as Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state on Wednesday, 28 September.The storm made landfall as a Category 4, just shy of a monstrous Category 5, packing winds of 155mph.Ian’s eyewall brought surging ocean waters onshore in the state, as residents were told that there was no longer time to evacuate and instead urged to shelter in place.“This is going to be a nasty two days,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Florida homes flooded as residents brace for ‘catastrophic’ Hurricane IanHurricane Ian makes landfall with warnings of 'unsurvivable' storm surgesSurfers try to ‘catch’ big waves as Hurricane Ian set to hit Florida
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
Daily Mail

Girl, 17, dies after she and 13 other teens were thrown overboard when their party boat hit channel marker in Florida Keys

A Florida Keys boat collision left a 17-year-old dead and 13 others injured after it crashed into a channel marker on Sunday evening. Lucy Fernandez, 17, died on Monday after a 29-foot Robalo boat hit a channel marker in the Upper Keys near Boca Chita Key. Those on board were sent flying into the water as an emergency team made their way to the scene around 6.30pm.
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alligator Leaps From the Water, Chomps Florida Man’s Brand-New Drone

A Palm Beach, Florida real estate agent recently learned just how dangerous and agile alligators can be when he lost his brand new drone to a hungry gator in one fell swoop. Robert Rosetto is getting his 15 minutes of fame after posting a video of the fatal fly-by on his Instagram account. In the footage, he hovers the craft over a lake while a gator curiously and calmly watches. The giant reptile then leaps straight from the water and snatches it with an audible crunch.
PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Atlantic Hurricane#National Hurricane Center#Storm Surge#Southwest Florida#Floridians#Tiktok
The Independent

Voices: Ron DeSantis doesn’t think federal funds should be used for hurricane relief — except in Florida

Death and destructions are not the only things Hurricane Ian brought to Florida this week. Along with the storm surge and high winds which devastated the southwestern portion of the Sunshine State, Governor Ron DeSantis’ chickens have also come home to roost.The man who first made his name in Congress by opposing hurricane relief is now begging the federal government to bail out his state. In doing so, he’s providing a timely reminder to the American people as to why Republicans — and DeSantis specifically — cannot be trusted to govern this great country.First, let’s state what should go without...
FLORIDA STATE
disneytips.com

Disney World in a Hurricane – How Much Damage Has Actually Happened?

Florida residents are bracing for life-threatening storm surges, intense winds, and catastrophic flooding as Hurricane Ian heads towards the state as a Category 4 storm. The major hurricane has already impacted western Cuba and will reach Florida on Wednesday, September 28. It has been announced that theme parks across Central...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Outsider.com

Florida Man Drowns Following Horrific Alligator Attack

A man died in Florida following an alligator attack. He drowned to death after being attacked. The body of Sean McGuinness, 47, was recovered back in May on the 31st. The medical examiner has officially declared the cause of death to be drowning. The Largo police believe that the man was searching for frisbees from the lake that he could exchange for money.
LARGO, FL
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'I've lost every damn thing I own.' Fort Myers residents tearfully tell how they clung to roofs and are now left to pick up the pieces after finding their homes destroyed, cars under water and belongings swept away by Hurricane Ian

Survivors of Hurricane Ian tell how they clung to roofs and walls and prayed for salvation as the Sunshine State awoke to heartbreaking scenes of devastation. The category four storm pulverized southwestern coastal cities with 155mph winds and swept an 18ft 'tsunami' ashore, engulfing homes, businesses and transforming whole neighborhoods into hazardous swamps.
FORT MYERS, FL
Daily Mail

'Send help': Florida woman's inflatable pool turns into a floating life raft as Hurricane Ian causes her living room to become submerged in flood water

A woman in Florida has gone viral after posting a video from her flooded living room in which she is floating on an inflatable paddling pool while begging for help. As high waters cause almost her entire living room to become submerged, the woman - named Beth - is able to remain afloat, sitting in the pool surrounded by floating bits of furniture.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

869K+
Followers
279K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy