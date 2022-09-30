ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Quantrill stays unbeaten at home, Guardians down Royals 5-3

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cal Quantrill finished the regular season unbeaten at home, improving to 14-0 in his career at Progressive Field after Owen Miller hit a two-run homer to send the Cleveland Guardians to a 5-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Quantrill (15-5) was in danger of his unblemished run at home ending before Miller's shot off Daniel Lynch (4-13) capped Cleveland's five-run fifth. Quantrill's 14-game winning streak is the longest in the ballpark's history. It also matches the longest unbeaten streak for a pitcher in any ballpark since 1901. Vic Raschi went 14-0 at Chicago's Comiskey Park from 1947-55. José Ramírez hit a two-run double and Andrés Giménez had an RBI single in the fifth.
KIMA TV

Seahawks win: 4 Takeaways from victory over Lions

The Seahawks found a way to get their second win of the season and the first since that season opening win over Denver. It wasn't perfect, it wasn't even pretty in a 48-45 road triumph over the Detroit Lions---but a win is a win. There's a lot to take away...
KIMA TV

Oct. 3 officially 'Lenny Wilkens Day' to honor the former Seattle SuperSonics coach

SEATTLE, Wash. — City leaders gathered Monday to officially honor former Seattle SuperSonics coach and NBA legend Lenny Wilkens. Robert Nellams, director of Seattle Center, announced that Oct. 3, 2022, has been proclaimed 'Lenny Wilkens Day at Seattle Center.' In his announcement, Nellams noted Wilkens' longtime NBA career, including as a player and coach of the Seattle SuperSonics, and also his philanthropic contributions to the community.
KIMA TV

Agada scores, Pulskamp stops 2 shots in Sporting KC victory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — William Agada scored an all-important goal while John Pulskamp stopped two shots as Sporting Kansas City earned a 1-0 victory Sunday over the Seattle Sounders. Agada's game-winner came in the 41st minute with an assist from Daniel Salloi. Sporting KC (11-15-7) outshot the Sounders...
