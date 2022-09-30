ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Senior Republicans evasive on Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Biden impeachment demands

By John Bowden
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XFAVZ_0iGyWu8500

Calls from Marjorie Taylor Greene and other Trump loyalists in the Republican House caucus to pass an article of impeachment against Joe Biden are growing louder — but aren’t echoing in the halls of leadership just yet.

With November’s midterms looming all eyes are on the House as the Senate has seemed to slip further out of reach of Republicans, thanks in large part due to slip-ups and embarrassment created by the party’s crop of political newcomer challengers like Herschel Walker, Dr Mehmet Oz, and JD Vance. As such, leaders of the caucus including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy are under more scrutiny than ever to explain what will be on the agenda for January and beyond should their party capture the lower chamber.

Not helping the issue is a so-called “Committment to America” released by Mr McCarthy’s office outlining the GOP’s supposed plans for control of the House; the plan calls for typical action on GOP priorities including border security, voter ID laws, and enabling “school choice” — code for federal spending to support private and charter schools. There are also vague promises to hold hearings focused on supposed anti-conservative bias on tech platforms, but absent completely is any mention of Joe Biden or the longstanding calls from Donald Trump ’s most loyal supporters to launch investigations into the business practices of Joe Biden’s son Hunter, or to challenge him over other issues.

The far-right wing of the GOP House caucus has, meanwhile, grown increasingly impatient on the issue of punishing Mr Biden via impeachment. Republicans have already filed nine separate resolutions invoking articles of impeachment since the president took office in January 2021, with Marjorie Taylor Greene alone responsible for more than half. Most expect those calls to jump significantly if Republicans actually manage to win a majority in the autumn.

During a podcast appearance earlier this month retiring Rep Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the January 6 committee, warned that the GOP’s attempts to repeal Obamacare culminating in 2017 would be nothing in comparison to the pressure Mr McCarthy will face to allow an impeachment vote or votes on the floor.

“That’s going to look like child’s play in terms of what Marjorie Taylor Greene is going to demand of Kevin McCarthy,” Mr Kinzinger said on the podcast Axe Files. “They’re going to demand an impeachment vote on President Biden every week.”

But don’t expect Mr McCarthy or the Republicans working to win tough races around the country to lean into that message before November.

The House GOP leader dodged a question from Axios on the issue of pursuing impeachment in a GOP-held House this week, explaining instead: "We just put out the Commitment to America, that's what we're focused on."

The chair of the Republican Study Committee, a major force in the GOP caucus that counts nearly three-quarters of House Republicans among its members, seemed to be more open to the issue while cautioning that any such consequence would come as the result of a proper congressional investigation.

"When we get control, we need to launch investigations and let that lead us to the appropriate conclusion and repercussions," he told Axios.

One ally the far-right may find in House leadership that could open a door to their impeachment desires has remained largely silent on the issue, but has made telling moves in recent months that could betray her intentions.

Rep Elise Stefanik , a New York Republican popular enough with her caucus to overthrow Liz Cheney as chair of the House GOP conference, has yet to publicly endorse any of the impeachment resolutions put forward by her party’s far-right flank. In February, she tweeted that Mr Biden was “unfit to serve as Commander-in-Chief”, though as a reason she cited insufficient resistance to Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine — a stance few of Ms Greene’s type would likely sign on to given their own opposition to funding support for Ukraine’s military.

But she has taken another step that could indicate an openness to championing the issue of impeachment on the House floor — an endorsement in the recently-concluded New Hampshire’s Republican congressional primary for the state’s 1st District. Ms Stefanik is backing Karoline Leavitt, a conservative who fought to out-conservative her opponent Matt Mowers, an ex-Trump campaign staffer.

Asked about the issue of impeaching Mr Biden, the two took revealingly different positions at a recent debate; Ms Stefanik’s chosen candidate answered that she would immediately support any such resolution, while her opponent called, as Mr Banks did, for congressional hearings. It’s worth noting that Ms Leavitt had plenty of other advantages in the state, including support from the state’s GOP governor Chris Sununu who did not support impeaching Donald Trump after January 6 but offered one of the strongest rebukes of the ex-president from any Republican state leader. But at the very least the no. 2 House Republican is willing to show that impeachment fervor isn’t a disqualifying characterstic in the allies she is cultivating in Congress.

Election forecaster FiveThirtyEight currently gives the GOP odds of 68 in 100 to win the House come November.

Any impeachment effort is likely doomed in its bid to oust Mr Biden from the presidency, even if Republicans somehow manage to take both chambers of Congress.

Such a resolution would require passage by the House before prompting a trial in the Senate; under the US Constitution, two-thirds of the Senate would need to vote for Mr Biden’s removal for it to occur.

Comments / 70

Spider
2d ago

The new wing of the Republican Party are missing their daily doses of drugs to keep their minds in the world if reality. They are putting all their hopes and dreams on the November elections, so let's see how many cry voter fraud when they lose. As far as MTG, her husband is dumping her, so should America along with the other EXTREME RIGHT CRAZIES ⚰️⚰️⚰️.

Reply
7
Just one
3d ago

They know that they can’t impeach Biden, he’s committed none of the impeachment crimes, not like Trump.

Reply(17)
33
Charles Howe
2d ago

President Biden has accomplished more in 2 years the Trump did in four years. Unless you count playing gold 330 days an accomplishment!

Reply
9
Related
Fox News

LAURA INGRAHAM: The numbers do not lie

Laura Ingraham discussed the economic havoc President Biden created for America and highlighted the numbers showcasing this downfall on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: I mean, this is catastrophic. Politicians lie, my friends. You saw those numbers. The media outlets, they lie, but the numbers do not lie. Now, let's take a look at recent history. Real-world median household income under Trump rose from $66,657 in 2016 to $71,186 in 2020.
POTUS
The Independent

Biden unveils new nickname for Trump fans as he replies to heckler: ‘Everyone is entitled to be an idiot’

President Joe Biden quipped that a heckler was “entitled to be a idiot” when he was interrupted during a speech on Monday.Mr Biden was giving remarks in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to mark the Labor Day public holiday, where he used the nickname “Trumpies” to describe followers of his predecessor.As he addressed the crowd at LaborFest — a family-focused event themed on the labour union promise to “organise for the future — a man could be heard shouting from the crowd.Reporters say that the man was seated near the stage, but it was unclear what he was yelling.The heckler was quickly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Salon

Trump judge's ruling in Mar-a-Lago case proves Biden was right: MAGA is fascism

It had been little over a week since President Joe Biden called Donald Trump and his supporters "semi-fascist" when a Trump-appointed judge, Aileen Cannon of Florida, proved Biden's point. While most Americans were too busy enjoying Labor Day cookouts to pay much attention to the news, Cannon let loose with a decision breathtaking in its disregard for both the law and the judicial branch's legitimacy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Chris Sununu
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Elise Stefanik
Business Insider

Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'

Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#House Republicans#Politics Federal#Senate#Gop
Salon

Angry Republicans are plotting revenge against Kevin McCarthy: “He’s dead to me”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) According to a report from Politico, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's attempts to line up a collection of GOP House candidates who will be loyal to him is creating dissension in the ranks of the candidates he passed over -- and he may have a rebellion among the ranks if Republicans take the House in November.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Salon

It's a scary time in America — but know this: Donald Trump is finished

Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. UN Secretary-General António Guterres opened the first post-pandemic meeting of the General Assembly in New York this week warning that the world is in a dangerous place: more divided than ever, teetering on the edge of totalitarianism due to economic inequity and facing a mountain of problems due to climate change. "Divides are growing deeper. Inequalities are growing wider," he said. "And challenges are spreading farther."
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
ELECTIONS
Daily Mail

Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe

President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last. His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
People

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Recounts How a Congressman Once Told Her 'It's a Shame' She Won

"I feel like everybody treated me like a one-term member of Congress, and they worked to make me a one-term member of Congress," Ocasio-Cortez told GQ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is opening up about the hostility she faced after being elected to Congress in 2018 — hostility that, in a new interview with GQ, came in part from those in her party. During her first days in Congress, the now 32-year-old Ocasio-Cortez told the outlet, her reception was "not the same" as her fellow newly elected Democrats. One instance, in particular,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Walter Reed Responds to Donald Trump Health Speculation

Walter Reed Hospital in D.C. has said it cannot confirm or deny reports that Donald Trump visited the facility on Sunday amid speculation surrounding the former president. Questions have been raised about why Trump's plane landed at Dulles Airport in Virginia, an airport frequently used by those heading to Washington, in an unannounced visit on Sunday.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

The Independent

869K+
Followers
279K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy