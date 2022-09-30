ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stoughtonnews.com

Stoughton Community Calendar

Michael Hecht Presents: The Miracle Light of Claude Monet, Part 1. Stoughton Area Senior Center, 248 W. Main St. Join Michael Hecht as he explores the masterpieces of Monet and his legacy. He will trace the influence of light with American Impressionists. Part II in this series is set for December. RSVP by calling the senior center at 608-873-8585.
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Stoughton Legion Honor Guard honors Vick for service

Since its inception, the Stoughton Otis Sampson American Legion Post 59 honor guard has conducted military rites for nearly 2,000 area veterans, and have participated in a variety activities to represent Stoughton area veterans, such as Paul Krabbe Day and Memorial Day commemorations. On Sept. 27, the Post 59 funeral...
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

William Wesley Buchanan Jr.

William Wesley Buchanan, age 80, of Stoughton, formerly of Chicago, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on Nov. 25, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of William Sr. and Cora (Mooi) Buchanan. Bill married Cornelia Prince on Jan. 18, 1963, in Chicago, Illinois. They were blessed with 59 years of marriage.
STOUGHTON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
State
Virginia State
City
Stoughton, WI
State
Washington State
Stoughton, WI
Society
stoughtonnews.com

Norman James Thede

Norman James Thede, age 92, of Stoughton, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Stoughton Hospital. He was born on Oct. 3, 1929, in Town of Main, Wisconsin, the son of Lonson and Esther (Freeman) Thede. Norman received his master’s degree from UW-Whitewater in education. He married Eloise Steward...
STOUGHTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Live ‘Word Art’ demonstrations set for Oct. 7-9

Word Art uses text as the basis for artistic composition. Artists may select text for its ideological meaning or purely for the aesthetic combination of letters and words. Jeff Bauer, a Madison-based word artist, often creates series that zoom into and draw out the geometric shapes formed when text is combined in a painting, finding visual beauty in the overlap of words. He was recently commissioned by Neiman Marcus to create a word art painting for its Chicago store.
STOUGHTON, WI
97ZOK

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
WISCONSIN STATE
dailydodge.com

Waupun Man Talks Volunteering With SSM Health At Home Hospice

(Waupun) There is a need for hospice volunteers throughout the region. From personal fulfilment to personal gratitude, there are so many benefits to becoming a hospice caregiver volunteer. For Tim Teachout, volunteering is personal. The Waupun resident has gone through the end-of-life experience with his mother, father, and wife. He has been a hospice volunteer ever since the day his cousin asked him to join her.
WAUPUN, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Service#Pastor#New Covenant#Covenant Lutheran Church#The University Of Iowa#Christian#Trinity Lutheran Church#Grace Lutheran Church
Fox 32 Chicago

Darrell Brooks removed from court after multiple interruptions

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The trial for Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, began Monday, Oct. 3 with jury selection. Brooks managed to delay the start of his trial Monday by becoming so disruptive the judge had to take multiple breaks (at least 11 recesses) before forcing him to watch the proceedings via video from another room.
WAUKESHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
CBS 58

Cash bail: How it works in Wisconsin and the proposed changes explained

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With Darrel Brooks' trial underway, cash bail is back in the spotlight and has emerged as a key issue in the U.S. Senate race. In November, Brooks was arrested and accused of killing six and injuring dozens during the Waukesha Christmas parade. Prior to his arrest, Brooks was released on $1,000 cash bail, an amount Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm called "inappropriately low" in the days following the tragic event.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Madison School Board proposes banning library books as part of new state policy

The Madison County School Board has begun work on a state-mandated policy for instructional materials with sexually explicit content. Discussion has turned toward possibly banning books from school libraries as well. In April, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a bill requiring the Virginia Department of Education to develop model policies to...
MADISON, WI
dailydodge.com

Information Meeting To Cover Upcoming Bridge Project In Jefferson County

(Jefferson County) An upcoming informational meeting will cover a bridge reconstruction project in Jefferson County. The governor recently signed a $5-million-dollar contract to reconstruct the South Main Street bridge over the Rock River in Jefferson. State transportation officials say South Main Street will be closed for the duration of construction...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

Accident at a Wisconsin sports complex leads to 4-year-old’s death

BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was reportedly hit by a vehicle at a sports complex and later died at a hospital over the weekend in southern Wisconsin. In a Facebook post by the Beloit Police Department, the child was wearing cleats while walking in the parking lot of the complex when they slipped and fell down. Police say the child fell out of the line of sight of the driver involved in the incident. The driver then hit the child.
BELOIT, WI
CBS 58

Boy from Madison shot overnight in Milwaukee near 13th & Vine

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 12:53 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 near 13th and Vine Streets, a 17-year-old boy from Madison, Wis was shot. Police say the boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. According to officials, this investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee Police continue...
MILWAUKEE, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Girls golf: Stoughton’s Sam Austin places 34th at sectional meet

Stoughton senior Sam Austin placed 19th to advance to sectionals during a WIAA Division 1 regional on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at The Legend of Bergamont in Oregon. Austin went on to place 34th at a WIAA Division 1 sectional on Monday, Oct. 3, at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton.
STOUGHTON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy