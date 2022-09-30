Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton Community Calendar
Michael Hecht Presents: The Miracle Light of Claude Monet, Part 1. Stoughton Area Senior Center, 248 W. Main St. Join Michael Hecht as he explores the masterpieces of Monet and his legacy. He will trace the influence of light with American Impressionists. Part II in this series is set for December. RSVP by calling the senior center at 608-873-8585.
nbc15.com
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family in Rock County is devastated after losing their son to depression and alcoholism last year. They’re now sharing their story in the hopes that they may help save someone else’s life. Kevin Pope had plenty of family and friends who loved him....
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton Legion Honor Guard honors Vick for service
Since its inception, the Stoughton Otis Sampson American Legion Post 59 honor guard has conducted military rites for nearly 2,000 area veterans, and have participated in a variety activities to represent Stoughton area veterans, such as Paul Krabbe Day and Memorial Day commemorations. On Sept. 27, the Post 59 funeral...
stoughtonnews.com
William Wesley Buchanan Jr.
William Wesley Buchanan, age 80, of Stoughton, formerly of Chicago, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on Nov. 25, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of William Sr. and Cora (Mooi) Buchanan. Bill married Cornelia Prince on Jan. 18, 1963, in Chicago, Illinois. They were blessed with 59 years of marriage.
stoughtonnews.com
Norman James Thede
Norman James Thede, age 92, of Stoughton, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Stoughton Hospital. He was born on Oct. 3, 1929, in Town of Main, Wisconsin, the son of Lonson and Esther (Freeman) Thede. Norman received his master’s degree from UW-Whitewater in education. He married Eloise Steward...
stoughtonnews.com
Live ‘Word Art’ demonstrations set for Oct. 7-9
Word Art uses text as the basis for artistic composition. Artists may select text for its ideological meaning or purely for the aesthetic combination of letters and words. Jeff Bauer, a Madison-based word artist, often creates series that zoom into and draw out the geometric shapes formed when text is combined in a painting, finding visual beauty in the overlap of words. He was recently commissioned by Neiman Marcus to create a word art painting for its Chicago store.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
dailydodge.com
Waupun Man Talks Volunteering With SSM Health At Home Hospice
(Waupun) There is a need for hospice volunteers throughout the region. From personal fulfilment to personal gratitude, there are so many benefits to becoming a hospice caregiver volunteer. For Tim Teachout, volunteering is personal. The Waupun resident has gone through the end-of-life experience with his mother, father, and wife. He has been a hospice volunteer ever since the day his cousin asked him to join her.
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
CBS 58
University of Wisconsin doctor answers questions regarding COVID-19, including masks and vaccines
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Recent studies have been raising medical questions surrounding COVID-19. As an example: many are wondering if the vaccine is safe for women and their menstrual cycle, and can COVID-19 cause diabetes in children. There is also still controversy surrounding masking and when it is recommended. To...
Darrell Brooks removed from court after multiple interruptions
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The trial for Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, began Monday, Oct. 3 with jury selection. Brooks managed to delay the start of his trial Monday by becoming so disruptive the judge had to take multiple breaks (at least 11 recesses) before forcing him to watch the proceedings via video from another room.
Fire that caused $125K in damage to Madison home may be blamed on battery pack
MADISON, Wis. — A battery pack may be to blame for a fire that caused $125,000 in damage to a Madison home last month. A home in the 900 block of Tony Drive caught fire on September 3. Madison Fire Department officials said the fire originated in a lower-level bedroom. The family who lives at the home was not there at the time of the fire.
CBS 58
Cash bail: How it works in Wisconsin and the proposed changes explained
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With Darrel Brooks' trial underway, cash bail is back in the spotlight and has emerged as a key issue in the U.S. Senate race. In November, Brooks was arrested and accused of killing six and injuring dozens during the Waukesha Christmas parade. Prior to his arrest, Brooks was released on $1,000 cash bail, an amount Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm called "inappropriately low" in the days following the tragic event.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison School Board proposes banning library books as part of new state policy
The Madison County School Board has begun work on a state-mandated policy for instructional materials with sexually explicit content. Discussion has turned toward possibly banning books from school libraries as well. In April, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a bill requiring the Virginia Department of Education to develop model policies to...
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for a good deal too!
dailydodge.com
Information Meeting To Cover Upcoming Bridge Project In Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) An upcoming informational meeting will cover a bridge reconstruction project in Jefferson County. The governor recently signed a $5-million-dollar contract to reconstruct the South Main Street bridge over the Rock River in Jefferson. State transportation officials say South Main Street will be closed for the duration of construction...
UPMATTERS
Accident at a Wisconsin sports complex leads to 4-year-old’s death
BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was reportedly hit by a vehicle at a sports complex and later died at a hospital over the weekend in southern Wisconsin. In a Facebook post by the Beloit Police Department, the child was wearing cleats while walking in the parking lot of the complex when they slipped and fell down. Police say the child fell out of the line of sight of the driver involved in the incident. The driver then hit the child.
CBS 58
Boy from Madison shot overnight in Milwaukee near 13th & Vine
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 12:53 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 near 13th and Vine Streets, a 17-year-old boy from Madison, Wis was shot. Police say the boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. According to officials, this investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee Police continue...
Madison resident stranded in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches
MADISON, Wis. — Roderick Ritcherson was looking forward to a trip to the Florida Keys with his mother, his kids and his grandkids. But that trip turned sour as Hurricane Ian grew closer. “I guess it’s similar to in Madison,” Ritcherson said. “You know, we experience severe snowfalls and...
stoughtonnews.com
Girls golf: Stoughton’s Sam Austin places 34th at sectional meet
Stoughton senior Sam Austin placed 19th to advance to sectionals during a WIAA Division 1 regional on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at The Legend of Bergamont in Oregon. Austin went on to place 34th at a WIAA Division 1 sectional on Monday, Oct. 3, at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton.
