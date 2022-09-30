ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcgregor, TX

KLST/KSAN

McGregor Community Mourns Loss of Natalie & Lori Aviles

MCGREGOR, TEXAS (FOX 44) — The McGregor community came together tonight at Bethlehem Christian Church for a prayer vigil to look over the Aviles family. Investigators have not released the names of the victims killed earlier this morning, but organizers say Lori and Natalie Aviles were two of the five victims today leaving behind two […]
MCGREGOR, TX
KWTX

After fatal car crash, Temple day care supports three children left without a mom

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A car crash in Harker Heights early morning on Sept. 25 tragically took the life of 30-year-old Temple resident Cristina Canul. As the sole provider, she now leaves behind her three kids all under the age of seven. They all attended Because We Care Learning Academy in Temple before they started school. The youngest of the three attended the day care up until five days before the crash.
TEMPLE, TX
Mcgregor, TX
KWTX

Boutique brings local clothes from vendors in Mexico to Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - H.O.P.E. by Isabela is a business on a mission to bring handmade clothes and accessories across the border to Waco. For Hispanic Heritage Month and all year round, the business is keeping Mexican tradition alive. H.O.P.E. stands for Helping Others Prosper Economically. “You’ll see threads that...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Central Texas man dies in crash, woman in hospital

TYLER, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas residents were involved in crash in Smith County where one was pronounced dead at the scene early Sunday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 110, almost two miles away from Tyler.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

5 Found Shot Dead, 1 in Custody in Town Near Waco

Five people are dead and a person is in custody following a shooting in the Central Texas city of McGregor, state troopers say. The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning. An armed man shot at police officers who arrived at the scene, McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering told KCEN-TV.
MCGREGOR, TX
KWTX

Waco Police investigating apparent shooting situation

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is currently working on a shooting situation. Authorities are in the area of North Summer Ave. and 26th Street where gunshots were reported. Heaving police presence is in the neighborhood and one suspect in custody, according to KWTX reporter Madison Herber. No...
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Owner of Killeen, Texas Thrift Store Says Shop Was Vandalized

The owner of a thrift shop here in Killeen, Texas is looking for answers after someone vandalized the business and may have tried to set it on fire. The owner of Southern Thrift located on Veterans Memorial says the shop was recently vandalized. Taking to a local Facebook group, the owner's brother shared images showing the alleged vandal, who it appears may have tried to set flame to the shop.
KILLEEN, TX
US105

Harker Heights, Texas Man Receives Jail Sentence After Crimes Stemming From Years Past

A recent two day trial for Travis Jarella Foy has ended regarding an incident last year in Killeen. Last year, according to the Killeen Daily Herald, Foy was indicted in October of 2021 for a third-degree felony charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle in July of the same year. Following the that indictment, he was also indicted for a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery and a second-degree felony charge of robbery, the Killeen Daily Herald also reported.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Attempted child kidnapping in Harker Heights stopped by samaritans

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Thanks to the quick response of two bystanders, a child kidnapping was stopped Wednesday, according to the Harker Heights Police Department. Around 4:01 p.m. police responded to the call at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane. According to witnesses, a child was approached by an unknown man who trying to lure the child into his car, according to police.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
killeenpdnews.com

Killeen Police Charge Suspect with Murder

Killeen, TX (September 30, 2022): Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division Robbery-Homicide Unit received three complaints from the Bell County District Attorney’s Office charging 40-year-old Antonio Bernard Heath with Murder, Tampering with Evidence and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Heath, setting his total bond at $1,100,000. Heath is awaiting transport to the Bell County Jail.
KILLEEN, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Kempner citizens make ‘outcry’ against incoming coffee shop

Kempner City Council held a lively hearing on Tuesday, after citizens caught wind of a controversial business coming to town. Mayor John “J.W.” Wilkerson said the owners of Bohica Espresso, Phillip and Karen Crutchfield, first approached him in July. The couple opened their first location in Killeen and described their business on social media as “gourmet coffee with a flair.” Photos of the…
KEMPNER, TX

