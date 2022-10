Brookline, MA - Jessie Hunt scored a penalty kick goal 11:19 into the second half to snap a 1-1 tie and Northeastern held on for a 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association victory over Hofstra Sunday afternoon at Parsons Field. Hofstra's Wiktoria Fronc appeared to score the tying goal as time expired but the referees denied the goal, saying it crossed the line after the clock hit 0:00.

HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO