Selena Gomez Breaks Silence Following Hailey Bieber's Candid Interview

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Selena Gomez took to Instagram Live to send fans an important message regarding the hate Hailey Beiber says she received since she and Justin Bieber got engaged in 2018. The model appeared on the podcast Call Her Daddy to finally set the record straight with fans who think she stole Justin from Selena .

"I think some of the things I don't even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting," she said in a clip captured and reposted on Twitter by PopBase. "And it’s not fair because no one should ever be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen.”

She continued, "All I have to say is that it's incredibly ironic that I would release something that’s all about kind words ’cause that’s exactly what I want. That's it."

Gomez concluded the heartfelt live session by telling viewers , “If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough but know that you are also representing what it means, and that is: Words matter, truly matter."

During Hailey's interview, she revealed that there was "no drama personally" between her and Selena and that the two have even talked since she married Bieber in 2018. “She doesn’t owe me anything,” Hailey said. “Neither of us owe anybody anything except respect. I respect her a lot, and I think there are no expectations [between us]. I respect her.”

The cheating rumors started after Justin proposed to Hailey just months after his final breakup with Selena. "Everybody on our side knows what happened, and we’re good," she said, "and we can walk away from it with clarity and respect.”

