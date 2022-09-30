Read full article on original website
delawarepublic.org
Kent County property tax reassessment reaches halfway point
Kent County is midway through the process of reassessing property values for the first time in decades. The reassessment was prompted by a public education funding lawsuit where Chancery Court ruled the property tax system in all three Delaware counties unconstitutional. The reassessment process began last year, and Kent County...
Cape Gazette
Milton council approves 2023 budget
After tabling the matter to make changes, Milton Town Council unanimously approved the town’s $4.8 million fiscal year 2023 budget Sept. 12, with the most significant change being a decrease of a property tax increase from 18% to 17%. The decrease will not have a huge impact on the...
delawaretoday.com
Leadership Recipe for a Successful Family-owned Local Business
The Kenny Family, who owns and operates six ShopRite supermarkets in New Castle County, understands that building a successful business requires a strong leadership team and an ongoing understanding of customer needs and trends. Since its inception in 1995, the Kenny family ShopRite’s mission statement has been “to be the premier place to work and shop in the State of Delaware.” In a competitive retail landscape, crowded with corporately run and operated stores, a Kenny family store secret weapon is being hands-on in daily operations and utilizing its hundreds of years of combined leadership experience to fit the needs and wants of the business and customer.
Cape Gazette
Delaware resume expert earns national certification
Local resume writer and career coach Dan Shortridge has become one of fewer than 75 people in the United States and the first in Delaware to earn a Nationally Certified Resume Writer credential. “The last two years have shown us that workers are more in charge of their careers than...
Rehoboth considers ban on gas-powered mowers and other yard equipment
Rehoboth Beach has celebrated its informal title as “The Nation’s Summer Capital” long before Joe Biden started making presidential visits to his home near the Delaware beach town. Lots of other Washington, D.C. residents flee the city for Rehoboth every summer. Now, Rehoboth commissioners are considering another...
Cape Gazette
Practical Tips for Avoiding Cyber Scams
Most cyber scammers are wily and persistent. Some days, we find ourselves bombarded with so many questionable emails and phone calls, that it’s hard to know what to answer. Studies by the Federal Trade Commission and the Better Business Bureau estimate that 229 million American adults—about nine out of every 10—experienced at least one attempted fraud in 2020. Of those, some 33 million lost their hard-earned money.
Cape Gazette
Movement Mortgage donates to local elementary schools
The Loan to Home Lending Team at Movement Mortgage recently partnered with the Movement Foundation to donate $2,000 each to Long Neck Elementary School and Georgetown Middle School. “We are so grateful to not only be able to serve our local community, but also have the resources available to give...
Cape Gazette
Historic Lewes Farmers Market voted tops in Delaware
American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition recently announced the Historic Lewes Farmers Market as the first-place winner in Delaware for the 2022 America’s Farmers Market Celebration. Running from June 20 to Sept. 19, the 14th annual America’s Farmers Market Celebration showcased essential markets across the nation making...
Cape Gazette
Beginner acrylic painting class to start Oct. 11
The Rehoboth Art League will offer beginner acrylic painting with local artist Jan Crooker from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesdays, Oct. 11 to Nov. 1. Acrylic paints are easy to learn and easy to clean up. The class will specifically focus on teaching the fundamentals of painting. Stroke, composition, layout, value and color analysis will be covered to gradually help beginners get more comfortable with acrylic painting.
Cape Gazette
Lewes Canalfront Park receives $500K state grant for upgrades
Each year, several thousand residents and visitors come to Lewes Canalfront Park for a variety of seasonal activities, events, recreation and relaxation. Since the park’s opening in August 2009, several areas have experienced significant deterioration, including the decking on which visitors stroll along the canal, benches throughout the park, and the entrance porch to the Net House.
Cape Gazette
Local Peace Week events begin Oct. 7 at UUSD church
The Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware will host three events in connection with Peace Week Delaware 2022 at the church located at 30486 Lewes Georgetown Highway, west of Lewes. All events are free and open to the public. UUSD will screen “Suppressed and Sabotaged -The Fight to Vote” at 7...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Flight school to open center at Delaware Coastal Airport
Ocean Aviation Flight Academy announced is expanding to Delaware. Ocean Aviation is scheduled to open a new flight training facility at Delaware Coastal Airport near Georgetown on October 1. “This has been a work in progress over the last five months,” said Michael Freed, Ocean Aviation founder and president. “The...
delawarepublic.org
DelDOT looks to curb constant flooding on Route 1 between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island
Delaware’s Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is conducting a Route 1 Coastal Corridor Resiliency Study. One of the study’s top priorities is looking at possible improvements for the highway between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island. DelDOT’s Director of Transportation Resilience and Sustainability Jim Pappas says the Route 1 corridor...
Cape Gazette
VIA bingo night tickets discounted thru Oct. 12
The Village Improvement Association will host a bingo night fundraiser with food, wine and prizes at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the VIA Clubhouse, 415 North Boardwalk, Rehoboth Beach. All are welcome. Doors open at 5 p.m. Only cash will be accepted for purchases on bingo night including tickets,...
delawaretoday.com
This Dreamy Rehoboth Home Is an Eye-Catching Custom Project
McGregor Custom Homes built this stunning Rehoboth home for a couple ready to trade Washington D.C. for a permanent abode on the coast. For Washingtonians Mike DeFlavia and his partner Tony, it was time to make a change. But it took two decades to get here. The couple had owned a weekend home in Rehoboth Beach, and their plan had long been to move there permanently. But the existing house wouldn’t do. “We bought the house that was on the same lot in 2002,” recalls DeFlavia, a consultant for nonprofit fundraising (Tony is a software trainer). “It was a small, one-story ranch that was built in the 1980s.”
Cape Gazette
Women’s Club of Milton Holiday House Tour set Dec. 10
The Women’s Club of Milton Holiday House Tour is set for 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, rain, snow or shine. The popular event presents a festive holiday house tour of some of Milton's most charming homes, both historic and new, as well as three historic public buildings: Milton Historical Society and Museum, Milton Town Hall and Milton Arts Guild. All will be beautifully decorated for the holidays.
Cape Gazette
Possible Cape Henlopen State Park restaurant raises concerns
A group of Lewes residents is concerned about the future of Cape Henlopen State Park if a proposed restaurant inside the park becomes a reality. Nine residents shared their worries in a Sept. 23 letter to the editor. They wrote: “Let’s be sure our decisions consider the life, the ecological...
WMDT.com
Coastal Communities in Delaware praise Marine Corps project that builds and maintains dunes and beaches
DELAWARE- With the remnants of Hurricane Ian heading up the east coast, Delaware’s Coastal towns are feeling thankful for the funding that’s been spent to build up the sand dunes and beach replenishment in the area. 5 projects are currently implemented by the US Army Corps of Engineers...
Controversial fish farm could be coming to a pristine Chesapeake Bay tributary
FEDERALSBURG, Md. — Marshyhope Creek, near the town of Federalsburg on Maryland's Eastern Shore, is one of the most pristine remaining tributaries of the Chesapeake Bay. It's also home to a fish right out of the dinosaur ages -- the Atlantic sturgeon. A fish that happens to be endangered.
Cape Gazette
Great Outdoor Cottages in final stage of construction
On the recommendation of Sussex County Assistant County Engineer Mark Parker, at its Sept. 20 meeting, Sussex County Council voted unanimously for a change order of $128,630 to A-Del Construction for additional infrastructure work in the county-owned Delaware Coastal Business Park near Georgetown. The amended $3.8-million contract is needed due to a second warehouse on the site under construction by Great Outdoor Cottages. The original warehouse and office complex is expected to be completed in late fall. The company will relocate from its temporary facility in Millsboro.
