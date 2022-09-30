Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Why Are There Giant 70-Foot Concrete Arrows All Across Southern Wyoming?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Across the arid scrubland of southern Wyoming, in seemingly random locations, is what remains of a network of large concrete arrows that point east. In a wide, desert area just north of Green River and Little America off state Highway 41,...
KEVN
Biggest organized fall hike comes back to the Black Hills for another year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The sound of footsteps can be heard on the trails as people walked in one of the region’s largest Volksmarching events at the Crazy Horse memorial. With over 10,000 people from all over the world joining in on the walk. The Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation and the Black Hills Volkssports Association hosted their 10th annual fall volksmarch.
KELOLAND TV
Will it snow in South Dakota this October?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The leaves have just started fading into oranges, reds and yellows and many people have already started wondering: When will it snow?. First, let’s look at when temperatures across the area will cool down. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens explained Hurricane Ian is currently slowing down weather patterns, which in turn is stalling rain patterns.
KEVN
2022 South Dakota Gubernatorial Debate
The early evening news on KEVN. ‘This is where the adrenaline starts’, for riders at the Annual Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup. The early evening news on KEVN. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday.
newscenter1.tv
9 Years ago – Winter Storm Atlas: Submit your pictures and stories
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Everyone who experienced the October Blizzard of 2013 had their own story, their own version of the titanic storm. Feel free to submit pictures below and your own story as we recognize the 9 year anniversary of this colossal, and terrible event.
newscenter1.tv
Custer County closes out big fall weekend with Black Hills tradition
CRAZY HORSE, S.D. – Custer County closed out a huge weekend for the area with the annual Crazy Horse Volksmarch for the fall Sunday morning. People from across South Dakota and from coast to coast converged onto the area for the chance to hike up to the top of the memorial.
KELOLAND TV
Hy-Vee recalls cheese sold in SD, Iowa over Listeria
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is recalling cheese products after learning they could be contaminated with Listeria. The cheese was sold at Hy-Vee stores in South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. produced the products in question under the brand Saputo...
roadtirement.com
The Berlin Wall in Rapid City, South Dakota
Having just seen some of the statues of US Presidents in downtown Rapid City we continued just driving around checking out the town. Sher spotted a sign in a park next to the convention center that said “The Berlin Wall”. There we found a memorial to the history of the divided city and the ultimate fall of Communism and the tearing down of the wall in November of 1989. Remember Reagan’s speech to the Soviet leader? “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!”
KEVN
Rapid City diaper drive fills critical need
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The seventh annual diaper drive has come to an end with 10,000 diapers collected to help parents cover their babies. Unfortunately, inflation is still rising, and that includes the cost of diapers; averaging up to $100 per month. That adds up when average child will run through 11,000 diapers.
kotatv.com
Interstate closure planned Wednesday in Sturgis
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that the westbound on-ramp at exit 37 will close at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The ramp will be closed to allow crews to construct a new, longer ramp in its place. The ramp is expected to remain closed until Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Traffic using Pleasant Valley Road to access westbound I-90 will be detoured to eastbound I-90 to exit 44, where they will exit and access the westbound lanes of I-90.
KELOLAND TV
Where are the best nachos in South Dakota?
(WXIN) – There’s nothing like the perfect bite of nachos — getting the ideal amount of meat, cheese, veggies and sour cream on one chip. In the interest of keeping us all well fed, the food-centric website Mashed has attempted to single out the “absolute best” nachos in each state, citing not only reviews from Tripadvisor and FourSquare, but assessments from Eater, Axios and even ESPN, along with critiques and best-of lists from local newspapers.
KEVN
Pet of the Week: Lady Spring
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Paw-don me, but is this fur-real? You can get a taste of sunshine as we head into fall with this week’s Humane Society of the Black Hills Pet of the Week, Lady Spring. Ms. Spring is a 2-year-old short-haired cat who is looking for...
South Dakota Sets Locations for October Sobriety Checkpoints
Law enforcement officials in South Dakota have announced the October locations for sobriety checkpoints around the state. After setting up sobriety checkpoints in 16 different counties in September, the Department of Public Safety has announced plans to expand to 16 counties this month. In a press release, the DPS outlined...
South Dakota’s Underwater Ghost Town in the Black Hills
Lake Pactola in the Black Hills supplies Rapid City with a lot of its water and is also a large part of the state's flood control plan. You may be thinking, "I didn't even know there was an underwater ghost town in South Dakota!" You're probably not alone, but- - surprise!
cowboystatedaily.com
Eating Wyoming: Miners And Stockmen’s Steakhouse
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Riddle me this: What do you get when you cross a tiny Wyoming town, unique history and beef?. You get the best steakhouse this old son of a butcher has ever eaten in. Having been told that this steakhouse is said...
KEVN
Ellsworth conducts anti-terrorism exercise Oct. 3-6.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Anti-terrorism exercise at Ellsworth kicked off on Monday. The exercise that is intended to evaluate the ability of the 28th Bomb Wing to respond to potential terrorist activity will continue through Thursday. According to a release form Ellsworth, residents may hear announcements over the “giant...
sdpb.org
Black Hills Powwow expected to draw thousands to Rapid City
This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. The Black Hills Powwow is one of the premiere American Indian cultural events in the United States. Thousands of visitors will come to Rapid City for three days of dancing, singing, art, and a celebration of Native pride.
oilcity.news
Wyoming mountains could see up to foot of weekend snow; rain, 60+ mph wind gusts possible on I-25
CASPER, Wyo. — With showers expected across western and central Wyoming on Friday and into the weekend, higher-elevation areas are expected to see some snow, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. With snow in the forecast, a stretch of the Beartooth Highway was temporarily closed on Friday...
sdpb.org
The future of nursing homes in South Dakota
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. U.S. Senator Tom Daschle joins moderator Chuck Raasch and featured guest journalist Jonathan Karl on stage at SDSU. Today the men discuss democracy around the world and the perils of this moment. They also talk about how today's politicians can go months and months without taking questions from an independent press.
KLEM
KLEM News for Monday, October 3
Ten States, including Iowa, have joined in a lawsuit against pesticide companies. The complaint accuses Syngenta and Corteva of using “loyalty programs” with distributors to unlawfully exclude generic competitors from the market by skirting patent rules. The lawsuit alleges this has cost farmers millions of dollars each year, and it is seeking reimbursement. The other states suing include Illinois, Minnesota, and Nebraska.
