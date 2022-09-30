ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

cowboystatedaily.com

Why Are There Giant 70-Foot Concrete Arrows All Across Southern Wyoming?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Across the arid scrubland of southern Wyoming, in seemingly random locations, is what remains of a network of large concrete arrows that point east. In a wide, desert area just north of Green River and Little America off state Highway 41,...
WYOMING STATE
KEVN

Biggest organized fall hike comes back to the Black Hills for another year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The sound of footsteps can be heard on the trails as people walked in one of the region’s largest Volksmarching events at the Crazy Horse memorial. With over 10,000 people from all over the world joining in on the walk. The Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation and the Black Hills Volkssports Association hosted their 10th annual fall volksmarch.
SPEARFISH, SD
KELOLAND TV

Will it snow in South Dakota this October?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The leaves have just started fading into oranges, reds and yellows and many people have already started wondering: When will it snow?. First, let’s look at when temperatures across the area will cool down. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens explained Hurricane Ian is currently slowing down weather patterns, which in turn is stalling rain patterns.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

2022 South Dakota Gubernatorial Debate

The early evening news on KEVN. ‘This is where the adrenaline starts’, for riders at the Annual Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup. The early evening news on KEVN. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday.
ELECTIONS
KELOLAND TV

Hy-Vee recalls cheese sold in SD, Iowa over Listeria

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is recalling cheese products after learning they could be contaminated with Listeria. The cheese was sold at Hy-Vee stores in South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. produced the products in question under the brand Saputo...
IOWA STATE
roadtirement.com

The Berlin Wall in Rapid City, South Dakota

Having just seen some of the statues of US Presidents in downtown Rapid City we continued just driving around checking out the town. Sher spotted a sign in a park next to the convention center that said “The Berlin Wall”. There we found a memorial to the history of the divided city and the ultimate fall of Communism and the tearing down of the wall in November of 1989. Remember Reagan’s speech to the Soviet leader? “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!”
RAPID CITY, SD
#Thunderstorms
KEVN

Rapid City diaper drive fills critical need

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The seventh annual diaper drive has come to an end with 10,000 diapers collected to help parents cover their babies. Unfortunately, inflation is still rising, and that includes the cost of diapers; averaging up to $100 per month. That adds up when average child will run through 11,000 diapers.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Interstate closure planned Wednesday in Sturgis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that the westbound on-ramp at exit 37 will close at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The ramp will be closed to allow crews to construct a new, longer ramp in its place. The ramp is expected to remain closed until Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Traffic using Pleasant Valley Road to access westbound I-90 will be detoured to eastbound I-90 to exit 44, where they will exit and access the westbound lanes of I-90.
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Where are the best nachos in South Dakota?

(WXIN) – There’s nothing like the perfect bite of nachos — getting the ideal amount of meat, cheese, veggies and sour cream on one chip. In the interest of keeping us all well fed, the food-centric website Mashed has attempted to single out the “absolute best” nachos in each state, citing not only reviews from Tripadvisor and FourSquare, but assessments from Eater, Axios and even ESPN, along with critiques and best-of lists from local newspapers.
RESTAURANTS
KEVN

Pet of the Week: Lady Spring

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Paw-don me, but is this fur-real? You can get a taste of sunshine as we head into fall with this week’s Humane Society of the Black Hills Pet of the Week, Lady Spring. Ms. Spring is a 2-year-old short-haired cat who is looking for...
RAPID CITY, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

South Dakota Sets Locations for October Sobriety Checkpoints

Law enforcement officials in South Dakota have announced the October locations for sobriety checkpoints around the state. After setting up sobriety checkpoints in 16 different counties in September, the Department of Public Safety has announced plans to expand to 16 counties this month. In a press release, the DPS outlined...
POLITICS
cowboystatedaily.com

Eating Wyoming: Miners And Stockmen’s Steakhouse

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Riddle me this: What do you get when you cross a tiny Wyoming town, unique history and beef?. You get the best steakhouse this old son of a butcher has ever eaten in. Having been told that this steakhouse is said...
HARTVILLE, WY
KEVN

Ellsworth conducts anti-terrorism exercise Oct. 3-6.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Anti-terrorism exercise at Ellsworth kicked off on Monday. The exercise that is intended to evaluate the ability of the 28th Bomb Wing to respond to potential terrorist activity will continue through Thursday. According to a release form Ellsworth, residents may hear announcements over the “giant...
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

Black Hills Powwow expected to draw thousands to Rapid City

This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. The Black Hills Powwow is one of the premiere American Indian cultural events in the United States. Thousands of visitors will come to Rapid City for three days of dancing, singing, art, and a celebration of Native pride.
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

The future of nursing homes in South Dakota

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. U.S. Senator Tom Daschle joins moderator Chuck Raasch and featured guest journalist Jonathan Karl on stage at SDSU. Today the men discuss democracy around the world and the perils of this moment. They also talk about how today's politicians can go months and months without taking questions from an independent press.
HEALTH SERVICES
KLEM

KLEM News for Monday, October 3

Ten States, including Iowa, have joined in a lawsuit against pesticide companies. The complaint accuses Syngenta and Corteva of using “loyalty programs” with distributors to unlawfully exclude generic competitors from the market by skirting patent rules. The lawsuit alleges this has cost farmers millions of dollars each year, and it is seeking reimbursement. The other states suing include Illinois, Minnesota, and Nebraska.
IOWA STATE

