Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wood River Fire Department Called For Suspicious Fire SundayMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
The Samuel Cupples House built in 1888 was restored as a museum in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
Historic Scott Joplin House vandalized in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The Scott Joplin historic home in St. Louis is closed to the public while crews clean up and catalog the damage after a break-in Sunday. "It was jaw-dropping," Missouri State Parks's Brian Stith said. "It was very upsetting [and] very concerning." Stith said he arrived Sunday...
Bourbon Festival coming to St. Louis October 21, 2022
Marc Cox sits down with members of the St. Louis Bourbon Society to discuss their upcoming event, the St. Louis Bourbon Festival, which will be held on Cherokee Street on October 21st, 2022.
timesnewspapers.com
“The Streets Are Flooded” Photo Exhibit At Meramec Oct. 6-27
For the past 10 years, members of Photo Flood Saint Louis have been documenting the history of all 79 city of St. Louis neighborhoods through their camera lenses. To celebrate the completion of this historic achievement, St. Louis Community College-Meramec will display 96 images taken by 62 different photographers chosen from nearly 700 Photo Flood Saint Louis Facebook group members.
St. Louis American
Grinston now manager at CASA of St. Louis
CaSSandra Grinston was recently promoted to the manager of case advocacy services for CASA of St. Louis. Grinston graduated from SIU-Edwardsville with a bachelor’s degree in speech communication and obtained a master’s degree in human resources development from Webster University. She enjoys working with and advocating for children in care. She realizes the work is hard, but it’s necessary. Prior to coming to CASA of St. Louis, she worked for the State of Mo Children’s Division for almost 17 years. Grinston knows it’s her duty and mission to assist the children in care and CASAs to the best of her ability. In her current role, she supervises and supports staff as well as CASAs, oversees some of the daily operations of the program and works closely with the chief program officer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
St. Louis American
Charmaine Chapman Society seeks Divine pledges
OK, not that kind of pledging. The United Way of Greater St. Louis’ Charmaine Chapman Leadership Society [CCS] Divine 9 Fundraising Challenge runs through November 2, 2022, and members of the nine historically Black Sororities and Fraternities in the St. Louis region can pledge an annual gift of $1,000 or more.
St. Louis American
UMSL with sixth Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award
The University of Missouri–St. Louis is among the most culturally and ethnically diverse universities in the state of Missouri, and its administrators, faculty, staff and students take pride in creating an environment where everyone can feel valued and thrive. INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine has once again recognized that ongoing...
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
viatravelers.com
35 Fun & Best Things to Do in St. Louis, Missouri
It’s a big city, that’s for sure! But is it worth a visit? Here is a list of the amazing things to do in St. Louis, Missouri, that will make it one of Missouri’s finest. If you’ve never been, I’m doubtful you’ve not heard the good things about it. And if you’ve not heard about it, you are sure to learn everything about it now.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Maplewood Jack-in-the-Box appears to have closed
MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – A fast-food staple on Manchester Road may have closed its doors for good. The Facebook page for the Maplewood Jack-in-the-Box says the location has permanently closed. The land is owned by Jack-in-the-Box, who built the location in 1970. The corporate website has wiped the location from...
Roaming St. Louis: A playground for puppies (and people too) at Bar K
KMOX weekend radio host Scott Jagow is “Roaming St. Louis” every Sunday morning. Each week, he finds a new place in the city to visit and learn about. In the latest episode, he landed at Bar K, a complex that is part dog park and part bar/restaurant.
Fallen St. Louis firefighter to be honored in national ceremony
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A local firefighter is one of dozens who will be honored during a national remembrance ceremony later this week. The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation holds the event to honor firefighters who lost their lives the previous year. The 2022 tribute will honor the 148 firefighters...
timesnewspapers.com
The Tale Of Tito The Lost Dog
A family is overjoyed their beloved Otterhound has been found after a massive search effort for the rare champion dog. #FindingTito quickly became a hashtag as thousands of people in Kirkwood, Glendale, Warson Woods, Webster Groves, Rock Hill, Shrewsbury, Brentwood, Ladue, Clayton and more, joined in the search to find the fluffy, 3-year-old Otterhound. Tito escaped from Mason and Samantha Miller the day the couple picked him up in Cleveland, Ohio, and brought him to their home in Frontenac on Aug. 26.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Missourian
Hoffmanns add Gallery Augusta to portfolio
Gallery Augusta, owned by Vic and Ruth-Ann Brown since 1984, is the latest Augusta business purchased by the Hoffmann Family of Companies, which is owned by billionaire David Hoffmann and his wife Jerri Hoffmann. The company has purchased dozens of businesses in and near the town with plans to invest...
Lambert International Airport's nonstop flight to this major city isn't coming back
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Lambert International Airport last month said it anticipated that a major nonstop flight to San Francisco would come back early next year on United Airlines. That's not going to happen. Lambert spokesperson Roger Lotz said the airport was notified by United that the flight...
KCTV 5
Mizzou football heading back to St. Louis in 2023 for the first time in 13 years
COLUMBIA, Mo./ST LOUIS, Mo. (KCTV) - University of Missouri football will play a 2023 regular season game against Memphis in St. Louis, bringing the Tigers back to the city for the first time in 2013. Mizzou will play Memphis at The Dome at America’s Center on Sept. 23, 2023. This...
St. Louis American
Big Mama’s serving more than BBQ to ESL community
When you walk into Big Mama’s BBQ in East St. Louis, the first thing you’ll notice is a huge menu filled with year-round summertime style BBQ. For starters, there is the snoot, pork ribs, hot links, and pork steak. Soul music flows through the speakers, making you feel like doing the “two-step” or “four corners” dance moves.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMOV
Break-in at historic Scott Joplin house causes major damage
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A break-in Sunday morning at the historic Scott Joplin house on Delmar left behind major damage. Police arrived to find a 38-year-old had broken into the Scott Joplin home through a back window and began tossing items at the officers who got inside the building. The 38-year-old then barricaded himself in the staircase.
Photos: Tour the former St. Louis Lunatic Asylum
Take a minute to learn about the history of medicine and take a tour of the St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum.
FOX2now.com
Hancock & Kelley: Parson tax cuts, STL Archdiocese closing schools
ST. LOUIS – Hurricane Ian roared ashore in Florida as a category 4 storm, packing winds of 145 miles per hour, with historic surges and flooding, leaving a wide swath of destruction in its wake across a number of states. At least 64 people are dead so far, thousands...
Comments / 0