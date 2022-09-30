ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

timesnewspapers.com

“The Streets Are Flooded” Photo Exhibit At Meramec Oct. 6-27

For the past 10 years, members of Photo Flood Saint Louis have been documenting the history of all 79 city of St. Louis neighborhoods through their camera lenses. To celebrate the completion of this historic achievement, St. Louis Community College-Meramec will display 96 images taken by 62 different photographers chosen from nearly 700 Photo Flood Saint Louis Facebook group members.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Grinston now manager at CASA of St. Louis

CaSSandra Grinston was recently promoted to the manager of case advocacy services for CASA of St. Louis. Grinston graduated from SIU-Edwardsville with a bachelor’s degree in speech communication and obtained a master’s degree in human resources development from Webster University. She enjoys working with and advocating for children in care. She realizes the work is hard, but it’s necessary. Prior to coming to CASA of St. Louis, she worked for the State of Mo Children’s Division for almost 17 years. Grinston knows it’s her duty and mission to assist the children in care and CASAs to the best of her ability. In her current role, she supervises and supports staff as well as CASAs, oversees some of the daily operations of the program and works closely with the chief program officer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Charmaine Chapman Society seeks Divine pledges

OK, not that kind of pledging. The United Way of Greater St. Louis’ Charmaine Chapman Leadership Society [CCS] Divine 9 Fundraising Challenge runs through November 2, 2022, and members of the nine historically Black Sororities and Fraternities in the St. Louis region can pledge an annual gift of $1,000 or more.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

UMSL with sixth Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award

The University of Missouri–St. Louis is among the most culturally and ethnically diverse universities in the state of Missouri, and its administrators, faculty, staff and students take pride in creating an environment where everyone can feel valued and thrive. INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine has once again recognized that ongoing...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
viatravelers.com

35 Fun & Best Things to Do in St. Louis, Missouri

It’s a big city, that’s for sure! But is it worth a visit? Here is a list of the amazing things to do in St. Louis, Missouri, that will make it one of Missouri’s finest. If you’ve never been, I’m doubtful you’ve not heard the good things about it. And if you’ve not heard about it, you are sure to learn everything about it now.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

The Maplewood Jack-in-the-Box appears to have closed

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – A fast-food staple on Manchester Road may have closed its doors for good. The Facebook page for the Maplewood Jack-in-the-Box says the location has permanently closed. The land is owned by Jack-in-the-Box, who built the location in 1970. The corporate website has wiped the location from...
MAPLEWOOD, MO
timesnewspapers.com

The Tale Of Tito The Lost Dog

A family is overjoyed their beloved Otterhound has been found after a massive search effort for the rare champion dog. #FindingTito quickly became a hashtag as thousands of people in Kirkwood, Glendale, Warson Woods, Webster Groves, Rock Hill, Shrewsbury, Brentwood, Ladue, Clayton and more, joined in the search to find the fluffy, 3-year-old Otterhound. Tito escaped from Mason and Samantha Miller the day the couple picked him up in Cleveland, Ohio, and brought him to their home in Frontenac on Aug. 26.
KIRKWOOD, MO
Washington Missourian

Hoffmanns add Gallery Augusta to portfolio

Gallery Augusta, owned by Vic and Ruth-Ann Brown since 1984, is the latest Augusta business purchased by the Hoffmann Family of Companies, which is owned by billionaire David Hoffmann and his wife Jerri Hoffmann. The company has purchased dozens of businesses in and near the town with plans to invest...
AUGUSTA, MO
St. Louis American

Big Mama’s serving more than BBQ to ESL community

When you walk into Big Mama’s BBQ in East St. Louis, the first thing you’ll notice is a huge menu filled with year-round summertime style BBQ. For starters, there is the snoot, pork ribs, hot links, and pork steak. Soul music flows through the speakers, making you feel like doing the “two-step” or “four corners” dance moves.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
KMOV

Break-in at historic Scott Joplin house causes major damage

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A break-in Sunday morning at the historic Scott Joplin house on Delmar left behind major damage. Police arrived to find a 38-year-old had broken into the Scott Joplin home through a back window and began tossing items at the officers who got inside the building. The 38-year-old then barricaded himself in the staircase.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

