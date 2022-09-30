ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

High-ranking Russian officer beaten up after calling conscripts ‘cannon fodder’

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CExyl_0iGyUbX600

A lieutenant colonel in the Russian army was pummeled after allegedly declaring to a roomful of new conscripts that they were all “cannon fodder intended for slaughter,” according to a video from the scene.

Violence was said to have broken out at the “Rubin” Palace of Sport in the Russian city of Penza, which has been converted into a makeshift barracks housing 1,080 conscripts.

A video that was shared on the pro-Ukraine Telegram channel AFU StratKom on Friday shows several reservists punching a man dressed in army fatigues in the face and kicking him after he falls down next to a row of bunkbeds.

An official’s voice over a PA system at the gym chides the brawlers for starting the fisticuffs.

“You’ll have time to brawl and fight,” he promises them, in an apparent reference to the war in Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C3puE_0iGyUbX600
A brawl broke out between a Russian lieutenant colonel and a group of conscripts at a makeshift barracks in the city of Penza.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1atPnx_0iGyUbX600
The military personnel reportedly came to blows after the high-ranking officer called the conscripts “cannon fodder intended for slaughter.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lvgKB_0iGyUbX600
A conscript’s brother claimed the victim of the beating had his face smashed by several men.

The Post could not independently verify the authenticity of the recording.

A man claiming to be the brother of a conscript at the mobilization center said in a separate video that the lieutenant colonel had his face “smashed up” after walking around and telling the draftees that they were all “cannon fodder” who were being sent to be slaughtered.

The man claimed that several people took part in the officer’s beating.

He also said a number of people at the crowded gym suffered medical emergencies that required ambulances to be summoned.

The conscript’s brother also alleged that “every single person there is drunk,” and predicted that the mobilized men were sure to stab one another in a knife fight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DDZek_0iGyUbX600
All the men being housed at the “Rubin” Palace of Sport were said to be drunk.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zfXuS_0iGyUbX600
The gym has been converted into a barracks housing 1,080 draftees.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recently announced mobilization of at least 300,000 reservists has proven extremely unpopular, sparking protests and sending tens of thousands of men fleeing across the borders.

There have been reports that reservists were being shipped off to the front lines with little to no training and only limited medical supplies.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Russian soldier in Kharkiv told his father in a call intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence that 'everything's bad,' Russia is 'losing,' and they have 'nowhere to run'

A Russian soldier told his father in an intercepted phone call that "everything's bad" in the war. Ukraine's intelligence service said it intercepted the call and published it to social media. An ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv has sent Russian troops scrambling. A Russian soldier told his father in a...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
ohmymag.co.uk

Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens

Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
WORLD
CNN

See what Russians left behind after being run out of city

CNN became the first international television crew to enter Izium since the Ukrainians retook it from Russian forces. Izium has now been “liberated,” along with almost the whole of Kharkiv region, a Ukrainian military source told CNN. CNN’s Sam Kiley reports on why the city is a strategic loss for the Russian military.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Shocking New Torture Methods Revealed in Russian Horror Chamber

BALAKLIYA, Eastern Ukraine—“Our father who art in heaven,” begins the words of the Lord’s Prayer scratched into the side of a wall in a police station turned torture chamber in the recently liberated city of Balakliya. The floors of the cells are still stained with blood, and the stench of human waste and rotting food is overwhelming. At the top are a series of scratches marking the days passed, and next to them, a simple cross.For six months, this police station, as with many others in the region, was the center of a brutal Russian occupation regime based on violence...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lieutenant Colonel#Cannon Fodder#Military Personnel#Violent Crime#Russian#Pro Ukraine#Afu Stratkom
Business Insider

Putin's troops are performing 'so poorly' in Ukraine right now that many Russian volunteers are refusing to go into combat, US official says

A senior US defense official said Russian volunteers are refusing to go into combat. The official said this is because Russian forces are performing "so poorly" in Ukraine right now. Western intelligence said previously that Moscow has been hamstrung by personnel issues. Russia is struggling to find volunteers to fight...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Ukrainian drone drops bomb into Russian tank’s open hatch

New video shows the moment a Ukrainian drone drops a bomb into the open hatch of a Russian tank. The YouTube video, posted by The Sun, shows a birds-eye view of the attack. The Ukrainian drone briefly hovers over the Russian tank before dropping two bombs, the first of which is seen going straight into the narrow hatch.
MILITARY
Vice

Russian Activist ‘Raped by Riot Police’ After Reading Anti-War Poem

A Russian activist was allegedly beaten and raped by Moscow police after he was arrested for reading poetry that criticised the Kremlin’s puppet governments in Ukraine. Artyom Kamardin remains in custody after being hospitalised with concussion, bruises, scratches and chest wounds, according to his lawyer Leonid Solovyev. On Tuesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine has allegedly captured one of Russia's most advanced aerial electronic warfare pods

In yet another victory for U.S. intelligence, Ukrainian forces have allegedly captured an aerial electronic warfare pod from a crashed Russian Su-30SM fighter aircraft in almost a pretty good condition, The Drive reported. The pod was found as the Ukrainian forces have been pushing back against the Russian offense in the east and south parts of the country.
MILITARY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
53K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy