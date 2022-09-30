ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

VIDEO: Washington amongst top five most expensive states to buy a home

SPOKANE, Wash. — According to Homebuyer.com, Washington is one of the top five most expensive states to purchase a home. Despite the mortgage company reporting the evergreen state tips the national scale, real estate agent Melissa Murphy said home buying in Spokane is more practical today than recent years.
WASHINGTON STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

NORTH IDAHO: Our People, Our Assets - North Idaho College

Learn about one of our region's most significant assets, North Idaho College, in this first in an ongoing series of special features that will illustrate the mighty resources of North Idaho. Take a journey with us as we explore NIC’s rich history, examine how our college compares to others in...
COLLEGES
Coeur d'Alene Press

LOAN FORGIVENESS: Others will pay

The front page of the Coeur d’Alene Press tells us that up to 1/3 of Idahoans will get debt “wiped out” by the student loan forgiveness program. That debt will not be wiped out, it will be transferred to the other 2/3 of Idahoans. The lenders still...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy