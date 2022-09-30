ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 43

Annual Adams County Apple Harvest Festival closed Sunday

BIGLERVILLE, Pa. — The National Apple Harvest Festival announced its closure for Sunday, Oct. 2, citing parking conditions as the reason behind the decision. Despite the damp weekend forecast, on Friday organizers told FOX43 the festival would go on. But the remnants of Ian were too much and the...
BIGLERVILLE, PA
WGAL

A solemn anniversary in the Susquehanna Valley

Today marks 16 years since the West Nickel Mines School shooting in Lancaster County. On Oct. 2, 2006, a shooter held ten girls hostage in an Amish one-room schoolhouse. He shot all ten of them, killing five. Since then, the school has been demolished and a new one-room schoolhouse was...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
York, PA
Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
York, PA
Entertainment
City
York, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
FOX 43

National Apple Harvest Festival is on this weekend, despite the rain

BIGLERVILLE, Pa. — The 58th National Apple Harvest Festival begins this weekend in Adams County. As vendors prepared candy and caramel apples on Friday, they also checked the sky for clouds. The remnants of Hurricane Ian could put a damper on the crowds this weekend, which in past years has drawn up to 25,000 visitors per day during its two-weekend run.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report

A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops

- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Camp Hill’s 2022 homecoming court

Taylor Preston, Sara Jack, Gabriella Crockett, Lillian Bruder and Alice Benavides are the 2022 Camp Hill High School’s Homecoming Court and were announced at halftime of the football game against Susquenita at Seibert Park, Camp Hill, Pa., Sept. 30, 2022. Alice Benavides was named queen, Lillian Bruder first runner-up,...
CAMP HILL, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Rescue#New Orleans#The Box Office#Mfa#Zoom
gettysburgmuseumofhistory.com

VERY RARE ORIGINAL TILE FROM ADOLF HITLER’S BUNKER UNDER THE BERGHOF CERTIFIED BY THE GETTYSBURG MUSEUM OF HISTORY

RARE ORIGINAL TILE FROM ADOLF HITLER’S BUNKER UNDER THE BERGHOF CERTIFIED BY THE GETTYSBURG MUSEUM OF HISTORY. A very rare tile from Hitler’s bunker (air raid shelter) under his home the Berghof on the Obersalzberg near Berchtesgaden in Germany. This large heavy tile is about 6″/6″ and is about 1/4″ thick. It is a brown speckle pattern and was part of the floor tile. The tunnels under the Berghof had white tiles on the walls and this type on the floor (see photos). The Berghof tunnel has been sealed for decades and it is impossible to enter and these tiles are long gone. VERY RARE TILE FROM THE BUNKER OF HITLER! In good condition. Complete museum documentation (COA) Provided. Certified by The Gettysburg Museum of History. 100% guaranteed to be authentic. The Gettysburg Museum of History does not support or condone Adolf Hitler or the Nazi Party and is only offering this as a historic relic. Please see our other items. Also note when browsing our web site there are several pages of items, at the bottom of the list look for other page numbers. VERY RARE! DO NOT MISS THIS! ONLY A FEW LEFT!
GETTYSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Co-workers remember man killed in golf course accident

DERRY TWP., Pa. - It's a workspace of a man in the prime of his life. "He just had a real zest for life that's why everybody here is reeling so hard,” said Steve Moskowitz, CEO of the Antique Automobile Car Club of America Library. Golf, guitars, a 3D...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

16 years since Lancaster County Amish schoolhouse shooting

NICKEL MINES, Pa (WHTM) — Sunday, Oct. 2, marks 16 years since the shooting at an Amish schoolhouse in Nickel Mines, Lancaster County that killed five girls. Police say a milk truck driver, Charles Roberts, held 10 girls hostage in a schoolhouse on Oct. 2, 2006. Roberts barricaded himself in the schoolhouse when he started […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Pets
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks County church victim of fraud

KEMPTON, Pa. -- An unknown person stole a check written by Kempton New Church. The check, valued at $11,631, was cashed without the consent of the church. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call PSP Hamburg at 610-562-6885.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Best Buffets Restaurants in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania, there are several options to choose from. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
EAST EARL, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy