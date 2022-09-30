Read full article on original website
Annual Adams County Apple Harvest Festival closed Sunday
BIGLERVILLE, Pa. — The National Apple Harvest Festival announced its closure for Sunday, Oct. 2, citing parking conditions as the reason behind the decision. Despite the damp weekend forecast, on Friday organizers told FOX43 the festival would go on. But the remnants of Ian were too much and the...
3 Towns in Pennsylvania That Are Perfect for a Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Pennsylvania, you might want to consider the following places.
Strawberry Square's Chockablock Clock finds new home at Shippensburg University
Strawberry Square's iconic Chockablock Clock has found a new home. Earlier this year, the Harrisburg shopping center announced it was removing the ball machine in October. On Friday, Strawberry Square said its famous contraption has found a new home at Shippensburg University. The school will refurbish the clock and install...
WGAL
A solemn anniversary in the Susquehanna Valley
Today marks 16 years since the West Nickel Mines School shooting in Lancaster County. On Oct. 2, 2006, a shooter held ten girls hostage in an Amish one-room schoolhouse. He shot all ten of them, killing five. Since then, the school has been demolished and a new one-room schoolhouse was...
National Apple Harvest Festival is on this weekend, despite the rain
BIGLERVILLE, Pa. — The 58th National Apple Harvest Festival begins this weekend in Adams County. As vendors prepared candy and caramel apples on Friday, they also checked the sky for clouds. The remnants of Hurricane Ian could put a damper on the crowds this weekend, which in past years has drawn up to 25,000 visitors per day during its two-weekend run.
Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report
A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops
- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
Camp Hill’s 2022 homecoming court
Taylor Preston, Sara Jack, Gabriella Crockett, Lillian Bruder and Alice Benavides are the 2022 Camp Hill High School’s Homecoming Court and were announced at halftime of the football game against Susquenita at Seibert Park, Camp Hill, Pa., Sept. 30, 2022. Alice Benavides was named queen, Lillian Bruder first runner-up,...
theburgnews.com
Bites & Beats: Jazzy’s Good Eats opens in Kline Village, serving up soul food, with a side of jazz
Sweet, salty and savory are three flavor profiles that describe the down-home cooking style of Harrisburg’s newest head chef, Jasmine “Jazzy” White. Descended from a long line of cooks, White has spent the past decade perfecting her family’s treasured recipes to one day open her own restaurant.
gettysburgmuseumofhistory.com
VERY RARE ORIGINAL TILE FROM ADOLF HITLER’S BUNKER UNDER THE BERGHOF CERTIFIED BY THE GETTYSBURG MUSEUM OF HISTORY
RARE ORIGINAL TILE FROM ADOLF HITLER’S BUNKER UNDER THE BERGHOF CERTIFIED BY THE GETTYSBURG MUSEUM OF HISTORY. A very rare tile from Hitler’s bunker (air raid shelter) under his home the Berghof on the Obersalzberg near Berchtesgaden in Germany. This large heavy tile is about 6″/6″ and is about 1/4″ thick. It is a brown speckle pattern and was part of the floor tile. The tunnels under the Berghof had white tiles on the walls and this type on the floor (see photos). The Berghof tunnel has been sealed for decades and it is impossible to enter and these tiles are long gone. VERY RARE TILE FROM THE BUNKER OF HITLER! In good condition. Complete museum documentation (COA) Provided. Certified by The Gettysburg Museum of History. 100% guaranteed to be authentic. The Gettysburg Museum of History does not support or condone Adolf Hitler or the Nazi Party and is only offering this as a historic relic. Please see our other items. Also note when browsing our web site there are several pages of items, at the bottom of the list look for other page numbers. VERY RARE! DO NOT MISS THIS! ONLY A FEW LEFT!
WFMZ-TV Online
Co-workers remember man killed in golf course accident
DERRY TWP., Pa. - It's a workspace of a man in the prime of his life. "He just had a real zest for life that's why everybody here is reeling so hard,” said Steve Moskowitz, CEO of the Antique Automobile Car Club of America Library. Golf, guitars, a 3D...
16 years since Lancaster County Amish schoolhouse shooting
NICKEL MINES, Pa (WHTM) — Sunday, Oct. 2, marks 16 years since the shooting at an Amish schoolhouse in Nickel Mines, Lancaster County that killed five girls. Police say a milk truck driver, Charles Roberts, held 10 girls hostage in a schoolhouse on Oct. 2, 2006. Roberts barricaded himself in the schoolhouse when he started […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks County church victim of fraud
KEMPTON, Pa. -- An unknown person stole a check written by Kempton New Church. The check, valued at $11,631, was cashed without the consent of the church. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call PSP Hamburg at 610-562-6885.
PhillyBite
Best Buffets Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania, there are several options to choose from. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
lebtown.com
Pet of the Week: Max
LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible.
The Phantom Diner Reviews Hellenic Kouzina: A very comfortable place to eat
If you happen to know what Oxi Day is there’s a pretty good chance you’ve eaten at Hellenic Kouzina (Greek Kitchen) in Mechanicsburg. Even if you don’t know what Oxi Day is, but you like Greek food, October is an especially good time to go there. That’s...
‘I want to travel the world’ – and pick up litter, central Pa. woman says
“I want to travel the world and pick up as much litter as I can,” said Loysville resident Jessica Larraine Ortiz Shull. Alongside her husband, Austin, she has been on a crusade against litter and plastic waste for more than three years now. “I want to show the world how much two people can do.”
Pa. secretary of agriculture reveals 2023 Pa. Farm Show theme
On Friday, Pa. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited Flinchbaugh’s Orchard and Farm Market in York County to announce the theme for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show: "Rooted in Progress." The show is set to run from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.
Police: Man approached Glen Rock student, made 'concerning' comments
GLEN ROCK, Pa. — Southern York Regional Police are investigating a suspicious incident that occurred this week in downtown Glen Rock. According to police, a man approached a high school student as the student was walking home after getting off a school bus. The man made comments that caused...
