Roger Elmore Jr.
Roger Dale Elmore, Jr, 52, of Collinsville, IL passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL. Roger was born on April 13, 1970 to Roger Dale and Loveinia nee Wallace Elmore, Sr in St. Louis, MO. On March 31, 2008 Roger married Cindy Hoy in Belleville, IL. In his free time Roger enjoyed fishing, barbequing and cooking.
Eldon Warfield
Eldon William Warfield Jr. passed away on October 2, 2022 in Celebration, FL. He was 63 years old. Eldon was born in Granite City, Illinois to Eldon and Vivian Warfield in 1959. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Shaw who he married in 1984, and his daughter Ashley (Brian) Richter of O’Fallon, MO. Eldon had two grandchildren, Caleb Richter and Anna Richter, whom he loved dearly, as well as nieces, nephews and cousins who were a big part of his life. He was preceded in death by his two beloved brothers, James Warfield and Walter Warfield.
Danny Lackey
Born Apr. 11, 1947 in Alton, he was the son of William G. “Bill” and Betty (Rodgers) Lackey. A U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, Danny was proud of his service to his country. He was an avid member of the Patriot Guard Riders. He worked as a maintenance mechanic for Dynegy Corp., formerly IL Power, for 33 years and was a member of IBEW Local #51. He also served as a paid on-call firefighter for the Wood River Fire Department for over 30 years. He enjoyed visiting his second retreat at Bennett Springs State Park in Missouri, where he had many wonderful friends at Peaceful Valley Mobile Home Park. He also loved riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
Michael Roberts
Michael E. Roberts, 63, formerly of Alton, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at Willow Rose Rehab & Health Care in Jerseyville. Born Apr. 23 1959, he was a son of Robert Eldon and Margie Ellen (Berner) Roberts. Mike worked in construction, building houses and also as a machinist for...
Alberta Williams
Alberta J. Williams, 96, passed away at 5:45am on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Eden Village in Glen Carbon. She was born on June 13, 1926, in Alton, the daughter of the late Albert and Susie (Ducommon) Schott. She married Marshall L. Williams on June 14, 1944, in Edwardsville, and he preceded her in death on March 6, 2014. Survivors include four daughters and two sons in law: Becky Johnson of Jacksonville, Illinois, Debbie and Tom Burke of Iuka, Mississippi, Lisa Williams of Bethalto, Shelly and Jeff Waters of Bethalto, two sons and a daughter in law: Leonard Williams of Wood River, Orville “Boogie” and Linda Williams of Frederick, Illinois, a daughter in law: Kay Williams of Wood River, fifteen grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, one great - great granddaughter, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
August Hopke
August Bruce Hopke, 83 of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on October 1, 2022 at Gateway Regional Medical Center. Bruce was born May 3, 1939 in Illmo, Missouri, to August Miller and Launa Tinsley (Simms) Hopke. Bruce married Phyllis Easley on June 6, 1964 at Trinity Methodist Church in Granite City, Illinois, and celebrated 58 years of marriage.
Bob Lybarger
Bob Lybarger, 78 of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on October 2, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri. Bob was born March 26, 1944 in Granite City, Illinois, to George and Anita (Meier) Lybarger. In 1964 he and Cathy Rajewski were married in Madison, Illinois. He worked for...
June Campbell
June Maxine Campbell, 89, died at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Alton Rehab and Nursing. She was born April 12, 1933 in Alton the daughter of the late Robert Cole and Ada (Ashworth) Fleming. She married Kenneth Campbell, and he preceded her in death on October 24, 2012. Surviving are three sons, Kenny Campbell of Godfrey, Rick Campbell (Julie) of Brighton, Terry Campbell (Allyson) of Godfrey; four grandchildren, Chad, Christopher, Steven (Jennifer), and Brian Campbell, and great grandchildren, Audrina and Jack Campbell, three sisters, Doris Quigley, Norma Tyree, Mae Fleming, three brothers, Homer Fleming, David Fleming, Gary Fleming and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her husband she was preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Coons and Frances Campbell and three brothers, Eugene Fleming, Milan Fleming and Leonard Fleming. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Arts council seeks singers for children’s choir
If you have a child that likes to sing, the Jersey County Arts Council has a program that may be right up their alley. Kids grades 1 – 7 are invited to join a children’s choir. An orientation and initial rehearsal is scheduled for next Tuesday, October 11 from 6-7pm at the First Presbyterian Church in Jerseyville.
Wood River apartment fire called suspicious
The Wood River Fire Chief is calling an overnight fire in the city suspicious. It happened at an apartment complex on Thompson Street, as crews were called out at about 11:40pm. One woman fell from a second-floor balcony on the west side of the building. She was airlifted to a...
46-year sentence in Woodburn murder
A 31-year-old Granite City woman will spend the next 46 years in prison after her sentencing in a 2015 Woodburn murder. In August a Macoupin County jury took less than two hours to find 31-year-old Chancey Y. Hutson of Granite City guilty of two counts of First-Degree Murder in the death of then 34-year-old Cody Adams on New Year's Day 2015.
Foul play not suspected in Cottage Hills death
A 61-year-old homeless man was found dead under an overpass in Cottage Hills on Saturday. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of deceased subject, located under an overpass area in the 700 block of West MacArthur Drive at about 10:15am. According to information from the Sheriff’s...
Pedestrian killed in Collinsville
There’s a fatal hit-and-run investigation in Collinsville. Illinois State Police say a female pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor trailer truck, Saturday night, along southbound Interstate 55, by milepost 8. The victim’s name has not been released. Troopers say she was getting into a broken-down car...
Legendary Mustang Sanctuary
Your browser does not support the audio element. Kathy, Cora and Dave share information about the upcoming trivia night and about the organization that rehabilitates Mustang horses in Alhambra.
West Florissant ramp closure starts Monday
Starting tomorrow, another ramp closure along the I-270 North project will begin. This one was originally planned to begin last week. It’s the entrance ramp from West Florissant Avenue to eastbound I-270. Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) spokesperson Nina Thompson tells The Big Z the new configuration and ramp...
Police chief concerned over potential consequences of new Safe-T Act
A law passed last year that would abolish cash bail in Illinois beginning January 1, has Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells concerned. Some aspects of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act (SAFE-T Act) have been in effect, but the new provision is one of Wells’ main concerns.
