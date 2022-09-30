ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, MO

Mayor Lucas donating $25,000 to new KC Tree Fund

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is donating $25,000 he received from the U.S. Conference of Mayors Climate Protection Award. The money will be going toward a new Kansas City Tree Fund to help increase and maintain tree canopy coverage throughout Kansas City. Areas disproportionately affected by climate change and underserved by […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
Three Demolition Properties Deeded To City

The Quit Claim Deeds for three properties were accepted by the Chillicothe City Council in closed session Monday. The Council entered executive session following the regular meeting and accepted the QuitClaim deeds for 350 Jackson, 615 Vine, and 1547 Bryan. The properties were on the list of those demolished by the City.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Four Arrests Report By Troopers In The Local Counties

Four arrests are reported by State Troopers Saturday in the area counties. In Linn county at about 10:35 am, Troopers arrested 43-year-old Monica Godinez of Chicago for alleged driving while suspended. she was processed and released. At about 7:25 pm in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 18-year-old Hunter H Sala and...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
Small town living: Photojournalists capture life in Excelsior Springs

The 74th annual Missouri Photo Workshop returned to a small town this year after two virtual, “hometown” editions. It welcomed 40 photojournalists from across the country and around the world to Excelsior Springs, Missouri, where they were tasked with creating a complete, intimate photo story in the span of one week. Five of those photographers were current or former MU photojournalism students: Minh Connors, Clayton Steward, Antranik Tavitian, Daniel Shular and Ethan Weston.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO

