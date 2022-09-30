Read full article on original website
Developer hopes to annex 2,800 acres on former Sunflower plant site
The De Soto City Council will consider annexing an additional 2,800 acres on the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant property.
Olathe rezones nearly 150 acres for proposed industrial park
Olathe recently approved JDC North Olathe Properties' bid to rezone 149 acres at 167th Street and Highway 169 for a proposed industrial park.
Mayor Lucas donating $25,000 to new KC Tree Fund
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is donating $25,000 he received from the U.S. Conference of Mayors Climate Protection Award. The money will be going toward a new Kansas City Tree Fund to help increase and maintain tree canopy coverage throughout Kansas City. Areas disproportionately affected by climate change and underserved by […]
Three Demolition Properties Deeded To City
The Quit Claim Deeds for three properties were accepted by the Chillicothe City Council in closed session Monday. The Council entered executive session following the regular meeting and accepted the QuitClaim deeds for 350 Jackson, 615 Vine, and 1547 Bryan. The properties were on the list of those demolished by the City.
Hundreds of Kansas City employees accept retirement buyouts
Kansas City said hundreds of employees accepted retirement buyouts, saving the city $32 million over five years and avoiding layoffs.
Johnson County delays decision on $29M nursing home plan
OLATHE, Kan. —The Johnson County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) voted 4-3 Thursday morning to postpone its vote to terminate an agreement for a county supported nursing home. In 2007, Johnson County entered into a 20-year agreement with Evergreen Living Innovations (ELI) to manage and operate a nursing home at 11875 South Sunset Drive in Olathe. […]
Lawsuit: Independence dealership only hires men for sales, women for office
Landmark Dodge in Independence is in the cross hairs of an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit that claims the auto dealer hired only men to be salespeople and only women to be office workers — then retaliated against employees who opposed the practice. The lawsuit also includes Landmark South...
One Johnson County city lands on Best Places to Live for Families list
Olathe, Kansas, is the third-best place in the U.S. for families to live, according to Fortune, thanks to hospital access, schools and more.
City opens temporary campsite for those experiencing homelessness, plans to create long-term site in another location
The City of Lawrence has begun to relocate people experiencing homelessness who have been camping in some city parks to a temporary city-run campsite, with plans to create a long-term site in the near future. With the recent opening of the new campsite, which is located near North Second Street...
Johnson County commissioner wants answers in sheriff's election investigation
Commissioner Janeé Hanzlick told the KSHB 41 I-Team the only way she knows about some details of the sheriff's investigation is through various videos posted online.
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $15M to Kansas City health nonprofit
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donated $15 million to Kansas City-based Health Forward Foundation, a health care nonprofit.
Four Arrests Report By Troopers In The Local Counties
Four arrests are reported by State Troopers Saturday in the area counties. In Linn county at about 10:35 am, Troopers arrested 43-year-old Monica Godinez of Chicago for alleged driving while suspended. she was processed and released. At about 7:25 pm in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 18-year-old Hunter H Sala and...
Kansas City to join lawsuit against Missouri's 2nd Amendment Preservation law
Kansas City, Missouri, officials signed off on a resolution making way for the city to join a lawsuit against a controversial Missouri gun law.
Fly high! For sale in Missouri… An airport plus more
A 59-acre property in Cass County hits the open market that includes an FAA-registered airport and many hangars that can be converted into homes.
District denies claims that Belton teens were drugged at homecoming dance
Some students at Belton High School said they were drugged at their homecoming dance this weekend, but the district denies those claims.
Kansas City, Missouri, motorcyclist dies following crash near Smithville Lake
The motorcyclist, 34-year-old Donald Hundley, was initially in critical condition following the crash. The sheriff's office announced Monday morning that he passed away on Thursday.
KCPD investigates string of safe, locked cabinet burglaries in Waldo area
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a string of locked cabinets and safe burglaries in the Waldo area.
Small town living: Photojournalists capture life in Excelsior Springs
The 74th annual Missouri Photo Workshop returned to a small town this year after two virtual, “hometown” editions. It welcomed 40 photojournalists from across the country and around the world to Excelsior Springs, Missouri, where they were tasked with creating a complete, intimate photo story in the span of one week. Five of those photographers were current or former MU photojournalism students: Minh Connors, Clayton Steward, Antranik Tavitian, Daniel Shular and Ethan Weston.
Kansas City high school teacher under state investigation
Kansas City's Center High School placed a teacher on leave as it investigates claims that a teacher sent students inappropriate messages.
Mission approves 300-unit apartment complex at former JCPenney call center
The Mission City Council recently gave unanimous approval for Block Real Estate's plan to build a 307-apartment building on Foxridge Drive.
