FBI warns drones pose potential risk to critical infrastructure after some spotted over Louisiana chemical facilities

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — In a story published Sept. 30, 2022, about how police pursue suspects in Jackson, Mississippi, The Associated Press misquoted Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell by saying “law enforcement” instead of “law and order.” The correct quote is: “Don’t sit here and complain about crime and death and murder and kids killing kids and tell me there’s respect for law and order. Because there’s not.”

JACKSON, MS ・ 42 MINUTES AGO