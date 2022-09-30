Read full article on original website
Fans Are Convinced Prominent SEC Coach Is Trying To Get Himself Fired
With Auburn's late game performance on Saturday night, some college football fans are wondering if coach Bryan Harsin is trying to put himself out of his own misery. The questions began after a fourth quarter pick thrown by wide receiver Koy Moore on a trick play when Auburn was deep in enemy territory with the chance to take the lead.
Look: Paul Finebaum Predicts Major Quarterback Controversy
After Georgia's struggles in Mizzou on Saturday night, ESPN's Paul Finebaum foresees a quarterback controversy brewing in the Bulldogs program. Recapping Week 5 with colleague Matt Barrie, the college football personality tossed out the idea that UGA could could have an issue on its hands if this kind of QB play bleeds into other weeks.
Ole Miss Fans Brawl in Student Section During Win Over Kentucky
Ole Miss students had a massive fight in the stands during a win over Kentucky on Saturday.
Nick Saban snarky about QB situation for Texas A&M: ‘I was going to call Jimbo afterward and tell him’
Nick Saban’s got jokes. Not long after No. 2 Alabama defeated No. 20 Arkansas 49-26, a win in which he lost Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young to injury, the Alabama coach wasn’t about to reveal any information moving ahead in preparation for Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M. While...
Paul Finebaum Reveals If He's Buying Ole Miss As Contender
The Ole Miss Rebels are riding high following Saturday's victory over Kentucky. Lane Kiffin's team jumped five spots to No. 9 in the AP poll after handing the Wildcats their first loss of the season. Speaking with ESPN's Matt Barrie on their Week 5 Recap show, Paul Finebaum said the 5-0 Rebels might be for real.
College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset
College football fans are stunned by an upset that occurred out in ACC land this Saturday night. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who fired their head coach just a week ago, have beat the No. 24 Pitt Panthers 26-21 tonight. Georgia Tech was a 23.5-point underdog in this one. The...
After Sideline Pouting Late in Loss to Bama, Is Malik Hornsby Gone?
Hogs Sam Pittman says later Cade Fortin No. 2 decision already "made for a while."
Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban’s Home In Danger
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
Bryce Young injury: Nick Saban updates Alabama QB's status
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is day to day after suffering a shoulder injury in Saturday's game against Arkansas, coach Nick Saban said. Saban said Young sustained a sprain to the AC joint in his throwing shoulder and that the injury is not believed to be serious. "He's had these before," Saban ...
What Jalen Milroe said to Bryce Young in Injury Tent
The two quarterbacks share a special bond according to Milroe, who replaced Young after the injury in the win over Arkansas.
Paul Finebaum Says 'End Is Near' For Prominent Head Coach
Auburn could be looking for a new head coach sooner rather than later. Bryan Harsin's time with the program is ticking especially after what happened on Saturday. The Tigers lost to the LSU Tigers, 21-17, and were held scoreless in the second half. ESPN's Paul Finebaum thinks that the end...
Wisconsin RB sends strong message about Paul Chryst firing
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen sent a strong message on Sunday regarding the Paul Chryst firing. Wisconsin fired Chryst a day after the Badgers lost at home to Illinois 34-10. Allen is the team’s star running back and had just 8 yards on 2 carries in the defeat. “Anyone...
Ryan Day Has Honest Admission On Ohio State's Fake Punt In Fourth Quarter
Ohio State took Rutgers to the woodshed on Saturday. However, a controversial moment occurred in the fourth quarter. Up 49-10 early in the final frame, Buckeyes punter Jesse Mirco took off on a fake punt and picked up a first down. Mirco was hit by a Rutgers player late out...
College Football Rankings: Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll released
College football rankings are getting updated heading into Week 6 of the 2022 college football season, and the new Associated Press Top 25 was released on Sunday afternoon. In the B1G, the top 2 teams of Michigan and Ohio State remained undefeated with wins in conference play. Penn State also kept up its undefeated season and moves into the top 10 following a win over Northwestern.
Look: This Sad Auburn Fan Is Going Viral Tonight
It's a sad time to be an Auburn football fan. Bryan Harsin called a ridiculous trick play vs. LSU this Saturday night. It ended in an easy interception by an LSU defender. One Auburn fan, in particular, can't believe what she's watching tonight. A photo of a sad Auburn fan...
Peyton Manning Reveals Why He Really Returned For Senior Year
Peyton Manning shocked some people a little over two decades ago when he decided to return to Tennessee for his senior year. Manning spoke about his decision to return and said it was mainly due to him not wanting negative rushing yards for his career. "In College, sacks count against...
College football rankings: Ohio State leaps Georgia to nab No. 1 spot
1. Ohio State (5-0) Defeated Rutgers, 49-10 With Buckeyes tailback TreVeyon Henderson out due to injury, Miyan Williams rushed for 189 yards and five TDs on 21 carries in another statement win for Ohio State. 2. Alabama (5-0) Defeated Arkansas, 49-26 Bryce Young was sidelined for most of the game...
LSU vs. Tennessee picks, predictions: Week 6 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of SEC foes square off in Death Valley in a matchup of top 25 ranked teams when Tennessee visits LSU in college football's Week 6 action on Saturday. LSU is newly ranked at No. 25 after defeating Auburn and moving to 4-1, while Tennessee is perfect through four and coming off a bye week ...
Look: Paul Finebaum Releases His New Top 4 Rankings
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has updated his rankings after Week 5. Week 5 featured some very notable results, including Alabama and Georgia narrowly escaping Arkansas and Missouri on the road, respectively. Elsewhere, Ohio State took a while to get going against Rutgers, before dominating the Scarlet Knights on...
Ryan Day, Greg Schiano receive unsportsmanlike penalties following screaming match in Rutgers-OSU game
Ryan Day and Greg Schiano’s squads are going out it hard on Saturday despite a lopsided call. The emotions spilled over in the fourth quarter, including both head coaches getting into a battle of words. Following a long run on a fake punt, Rutgers return man Aron Cruickshank delivered...
