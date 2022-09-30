I Committed: 2024 Extra Elite 100 Shortstop Allie Blum… “I’ve Loved Kentucky Since the 8th Grade”

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first full week of October looks like a real winner, until the end of it. We should be tracking temperatures in the 70s and it looks like we will do that again very soon. It might happen for some of you later today but most of us will begin seeing the next level will happen on Tuesday. Quiet conditions will hold steady until the end of the week and weekend. So it will be pretty easy to enjoy this streak of nicer weather.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO