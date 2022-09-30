I Committed: 2024 Extra Elite 100 Shortstop Allie Blum… “I’ve Loved Kentucky Since the 8th Grade”

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
aseaofblue.com
Ian Jackson updates recruitment; will be taking visits soon
With the class of 2023 starting to take shape, the Kentucky Wildcats are now starting to turn their focus to the class of 2024 and getting ahead early with some of the classes top prospects. One of those players is 5-star guard Ian Jackson. Out of the Bronx, Jackson is...
wymt.com
Kentucky-Mississippi State game to be a night game
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Night games at Kroger Field are becoming a weekly event. The SEC announced Monday afternoon that Kentucky’s home game against Mississippi State will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network. The MSU game will mark Kentucky’s fourth home game this season to be...
wymt.com
Kentucky drops five spots in newest Coaches Poll
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cats are down to No. 13 in the latest Coaches Poll after a road loss to now No. 9 Ole Miss. Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 140; LSU 89; Florida State 74; Florida 41; Washington State 38; Maryland 37; James Madison 30; Minnesota 23; Texas 22; Texas A&M 20; Air Force 20; Oklahoma 19; Coastal Carolina 11; Purdue 10; North Carolina 9; Tulane 6; Notre Dame 5; Illinois 3; Central Florida 2; Pittsburgh 1; Duke 1.
middlesboronews.com
Big Blue Madness is a sellout
It didn’t take long to produce a Big Blue Madness sellout. Tickets to Big Blue Madness were sold out online and on campus on Sunday. For the first time in three years, fans were given the opportunity to camp out and snatch tickets to the yearly event. Big Blue Madness is set for 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Rupp Arena and will be televised on the SEC Network.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
EKU Sports
EKU Inducts 2022 Athletics Hall Of Fame Class
RICHMOND, Ky. – — Eastern Kentucky University inducted five distinguished individuals and a team of distinction into its Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday. The 2022 induction class included: Alex Jones (women's basketball, 2009-13), Larry Marmie (football, 1962-66 & 1972-76), Chanze Patterson (softball, 2005-08), Neil Sellers (baseball, 2001-04), Jim Tanara (football, 1979-05) and the 1967 Grantland Rice Bowl champion football team.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin picks up national coaching award following Kentucky victory
Lane Kiffin of Ole Miss has been named The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week. Award recipients are selected each week by officials of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The Rebels beat then-No. 7 Kentucky at home on Saturday, 22-19, to move...
Ole Miss Fans Brawl in Student Section During Win Over Kentucky
Ole Miss students had a massive fight in the stands during a win over Kentucky on Saturday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin shares a warning to Ole Miss players, fans after defeating Kentucky
Lane Kiffin is aware of what happens for a team like Ole Miss once it gets to a 5-0 record. And he has a clear message for everyone associated with the football program. While Ole Miss’ social media team celebrated the hot start, Kiffin maintained that the Rebels must play harder, and focus on Vanderbilt next on the schedule. Most importantly, Kiffin said to note listen to the rat poison coming their way.
RELATED PEOPLE
kentuckymonthly.com
Made in Augusta
Penny Fegan is a bartender at The Augusta Pub on Main Street in the town of about 1,200 on the Ohio River in northern Kentucky. In her job, she often gets “George questions” from out-of-towners. “Is George Clooney from Augusta?” “Does he ever come to this pub, and...
WKYT 27
Kentucky native loses three rental properties to Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WKYT) - A woman from Mt. Sterling was in Florida when Hurricane Ian hit last week, but was able to travel two hours away just in time. She’s now back in Fort Myers Beach to find her three rental properties a total loss. “All I...
Tasting tradition at Keeneland Track Kitchen
A day at Keeneland probably starts closer to the afternoon when the races are going, but for some people the day starts earlier at the Keeneland Track Kitchen.
WTVQ
Ashley Outlet opens in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s first Ashley Outlet has opened its doors in Richmond, celebrating with a ribbon cutting last Friday morning. Located at 830 Eastern Bypass, the new Ashley Outlet spans 34,000 square feet filled with items for your living room, bedroom, dining room, home office or outdoors. The store also has mattresses, kids’ furniture, accent furniture and home décor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Kentucky college president sues school over his firing
The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. William A. Jones, who was fired in November as president of Georgetown College, denies any sexual...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pleasant streak of days
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first full week of October looks like a real winner, until the end of it. We should be tracking temperatures in the 70s and it looks like we will do that again very soon. It might happen for some of you later today but most of us will begin seeing the next level will happen on Tuesday. Quiet conditions will hold steady until the end of the week and weekend. So it will be pretty easy to enjoy this streak of nicer weather.
WTVQ
Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. An attorney for William A. Jones denies any sexual misconduct occurred.
Art Lander’s Outdoors: Owen County’s Elmer Davis Lake has reputation for producing quality sunfish
Editor’s note: This is the fifth article in a series on small lakes in central Kentucky. Elmer Davis Lake is four miles southwest of Owenton, between Ky. 22 and U.S. 127, in Owen County. The 149-acre lake was impounded from North Severn Creek, a tributary to the Kentucky River.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pethelpful.com
Dogs at Kentucky Dog Day Care Sneak Into the Pool for a Swim and We Can't Stop Laughing
A dog boutique and daycare in Lexington, KY, known on TikTok as @southernbarker, had a little bit of an accident one day. Nothing terrible so worry not! A few dogs got into trouble, just like kids. Employees at this doggy day care were cleaning the area and leading the dogs...
kentuckytoday.com
School administrator takes stand against suggested pronouns, keeping parents in dark
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (KT) – An Anderson County educator, who is also a Kentucky Baptist pastor, is taking a moral stand on the issue of being told to refer to students by their suggested pronouns and not being allowed to tell the child’s parents if the request was made.
WUKY
COVID is on the decline in Kentucky, as officials urge reupping vaccination protection
Fayette County is now one of an increasing number of Kentucky counties where community COVID levels are no longer considered “high.” Just ten counties, clustered in eastern Kentucky remain, in that category. Officials had been cautiously labeling the state as being in a plateau, but now say it’s...
WTVQ
Sheridan’s celebrates 60 years in Versailles
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — Known for its book production since first opening its doors in 1962, Sheridan‘s in Versailles is marking its 60th anniversary in October. Then-owner Randy McNally selected a 25-acre site to build the general printing and book manufacturing business, starting out as a 300,000-square-foot building with 23 employees. In its early days, the business also produced accordion fold road maps and atlases. It was also the first in the world to install an automated index machine, performing the cutting and labeling of thumb indexes in dictionaries, according to a press release.
Comments / 0