Lexington, KY

I Committed: 2024 Extra Elite 100 Shortstop Allie Blum… “I’ve Loved Kentucky Since the 8th Grade”

By Brentt Eads
extrainningsoftball.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
aseaofblue.com

Ian Jackson updates recruitment; will be taking visits soon

With the class of 2023 starting to take shape, the Kentucky Wildcats are now starting to turn their focus to the class of 2024 and getting ahead early with some of the classes top prospects. One of those players is 5-star guard Ian Jackson. Out of the Bronx, Jackson is...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky-Mississippi State game to be a night game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Night games at Kroger Field are becoming a weekly event. The SEC announced Monday afternoon that Kentucky’s home game against Mississippi State will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network. The MSU game will mark Kentucky’s fourth home game this season to be...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky drops five spots in newest Coaches Poll

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cats are down to No. 13 in the latest Coaches Poll after a road loss to now No. 9 Ole Miss. Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 140; LSU 89; Florida State 74; Florida 41; Washington State 38; Maryland 37; James Madison 30; Minnesota 23; Texas 22; Texas A&M 20; Air Force 20; Oklahoma 19; Coastal Carolina 11; Purdue 10; North Carolina 9; Tulane 6; Notre Dame 5; Illinois 3; Central Florida 2; Pittsburgh 1; Duke 1.
LEXINGTON, KY
middlesboronews.com

Big Blue Madness is a sellout

It didn’t take long to produce a Big Blue Madness sellout. Tickets to Big Blue Madness were sold out online and on campus on Sunday. For the first time in three years, fans were given the opportunity to camp out and snatch tickets to the yearly event. Big Blue Madness is set for 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Rupp Arena and will be televised on the SEC Network.
LEXINGTON, KY
EKU Sports

EKU Inducts 2022 Athletics Hall Of Fame Class

RICHMOND, Ky. – — Eastern Kentucky University inducted five distinguished individuals and a team of distinction into its Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday. The 2022 induction class included: Alex Jones (women's basketball, 2009-13), Larry Marmie (football, 1962-66 & 1972-76), Chanze Patterson (softball, 2005-08), Neil Sellers (baseball, 2001-04), Jim Tanara (football, 1979-05) and the 1967 Grantland Rice Bowl champion football team.
RICHMOND, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin picks up national coaching award following Kentucky victory

Lane Kiffin of Ole Miss has been named The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week. Award recipients are selected each week by officials of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The Rebels beat then-No. 7 Kentucky at home on Saturday, 22-19, to move...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin shares a warning to Ole Miss players, fans after defeating Kentucky

Lane Kiffin is aware of what happens for a team like Ole Miss once it gets to a 5-0 record. And he has a clear message for everyone associated with the football program. While Ole Miss’ social media team celebrated the hot start, Kiffin maintained that the Rebels must play harder, and focus on Vanderbilt next on the schedule. Most importantly, Kiffin said to note listen to the rat poison coming their way.
OXFORD, MS
Person
Tom Holland
kentuckymonthly.com

Made in Augusta

Penny Fegan is a bartender at The Augusta Pub on Main Street in the town of about 1,200 on the Ohio River in northern Kentucky. In her job, she often gets “George questions” from out-of-towners. “Is George Clooney from Augusta?” “Does he ever come to this pub, and...
AUGUSTA, KY
WTVQ

Ashley Outlet opens in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s first Ashley Outlet has opened its doors in Richmond, celebrating with a ribbon cutting last Friday morning. Located at 830 Eastern Bypass, the new Ashley Outlet spans 34,000 square feet filled with items for your living room, bedroom, dining room, home office or outdoors. The store also has mattresses, kids’ furniture, accent furniture and home décor.
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pleasant streak of days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first full week of October looks like a real winner, until the end of it. We should be tracking temperatures in the 70s and it looks like we will do that again very soon. It might happen for some of you later today but most of us will begin seeing the next level will happen on Tuesday. Quiet conditions will hold steady until the end of the week and weekend. So it will be pretty easy to enjoy this streak of nicer weather.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. An attorney for William A. Jones denies any sexual misconduct occurred.
FRANKFORT, KY
WTVQ

Sheridan’s celebrates 60 years in Versailles

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — Known for its book production since first opening its doors in 1962, Sheridan‘s in Versailles is marking its 60th anniversary in October. Then-owner Randy McNally selected a 25-acre site to build the general printing and book manufacturing business, starting out as a 300,000-square-foot building with 23 employees. In its early days, the business also produced accordion fold road maps and atlases. It was also the first in the world to install an automated index machine, performing the cutting and labeling of thumb indexes in dictionaries, according to a press release.
VERSAILLES, KY

