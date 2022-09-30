ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishing

Best Side Imaging Fish Finders of 2022

By Max Inchausti
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 4 days ago

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

Written By Max Inchausti

Published Sep 30, 2022 1:40 PM

Side imaging fish finders have found their way into every tournament angler’s boat. The ability to scan for structure, weed edges, and fish helps anglers stay dialed. Side imaging works similarly to down imaging, but instead of projecting a beam below the boat, it scans the area to either side of the transducer. A quality unit will display images well over a hundred feet on either side of the boat. While bass anglers live by side imaging, it is just as effective for other types of fishing. Inshore anglers can easily find oyster bars or grass flats and musky anglers can pinpoint weed edges. Regardless of how you fish, a side imaging fish finder must be easy to use, scan far enough to be helpful, and durable enough to withstand years of use. Here are some of the best side imaging fish finders available.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Side Imaging Fish Finder

Good electronics are critical to success. There are many factors that go into finding the right unit like screen size, image range, and ease of use. Once you settle on a model, learning how to use imaging tools is the next step. Here are some considerations to remember.

Screen Size

Fish finders come in a wide range of screen sizes. Finding the right balance between screen size and what your boat can handle is crucial. For bigger boats, most anglers prefer a 10-to-12-inch screen. This size allows you to see larger images and pick apart structures more effectively. If you’re limited in size, a 7-to-9-inch screen is a better choice. These fit comfortably on all-size boats, including kayaks. While smaller details may be harder to see, key structures and habitats will still stand out.

Trolling Motor Compatibility

Trolling motor compatibility will differ depending on the brand. Matching the unit to your trolling motor can save a lot of hassle and unlock many useful features. On GPS-compatible trolling motors, you can select points on your unit to lock on to. In some instances, you can even draw tracks that so your motor will follow a path you want to explore. I use this feature when fishing points or known structure that I want to navigate around.

How to Use Side Imaging

Side imaging reads differently than traditional down imaging. A black bar will appear in the center of the unit which indicates the depth below the boat. The deeper you are, the wider the black area will be. Past that, the unit will show a colored bar indicating what is around the boat. When the sonar signal passes through an object it appears as a shadow in the colored bar. If you were to pass by a tree, the shadow of the tree will appear showing branches and likely hiding spots for fish. This is an effective tool to locate and focus on likely holding spots.

Best Overall: Humminbird Solix 12

Why it Made the Cut: Designed for optimal performance, the Solix 12 combines impressive side imaging with a screen big enough to see the slightest changes in bottom contour.

Key Features

  • Screen Size: 12
  • Trolling Motor Compatibility: Minn Kota
  • Interface Control: Touch Screen or Joystick

Pros

  • Large Screen
  • Touch or dial compatible
  • Detailed lake contour maps

Cons

  • Expensive

If you demand the most out of your equipment, then the Solix 12 fits the build. Its massive 12-inch screen allows you to see what’s going on around you. Anglers can choose to mount it at the helm or the base of a trolling motor. I prefer the 12-inch screen for my trolling motor. This allows me to look down and view the screen with minimal strain. As far as features go, side imaging, down imaging, and Chirp sonar make it capable of locating fish in any scenario. Its Mega imaging expands its range to 250 feet off either side of the boat. Anglers can operate this unit with a touch screen or dial system. In wet conditions, having a dial option saves you from dealing with a finicky touch screen. While it’s not cheap, the performance more than makes up for it.

Best Value: Garmin Echomap UHD 93sv Touch-Screen Fish Finder/Chartplotter Combo

Best Value

Why It Made the Cut: Superior imaging capabilities and a user-friendly interface make the Garmin Echomap a great option for anglers.

Key Features

  • Screen Size: 9 inch
  • Trolling Motor Compatibility: Motor Guide or Minn Kota
  • Interface Control: Touch Screen

Pros

  • User-friendly interface
  • Crisp images
  • Multiple frequencies for different depths

Cons

  • No joystick

I’ve grown to appreciate the technology and features Garmin puts into their equipment. Its Echomap fish finder is no exception, featuring clear side imaging at a reasonable price. They achieve this with the GT56 transducer. Ultra-high-definition imaging allows anglers to increase their range and can change frequencies depending on water depths. The unit also has an intuitive touch screen design. Changing between screens and customizing modes can be done with minimal clicks. At this price point, it is one of the few units that is WIFI capable. Using the Garmin app, users can link to their unit and download waypoints and other data.

Best Under $1000: Lowrance Elite FS 7 Fish Finder/Chartplotter Combo

Why it Made the Cut: FishReveal technology combines sonar and side imaging for accurate images of structure and fish.

Key Features

  • Screen Size: 7 inches
  • Trolling Motor Compatibility: MotorGuide
  • Interface Control: Touch Screen

Pros

  • NMEA 2000 compatible
  • Integrated wireless connections
  • FishReveal imaging

Cons

  • 7-inch screen

For anglers on a budget or those looking to add additional screens, the Elite FS 7 packs multiple features in an affordable unit. Its 7-inch unit runs off a touch screen with preprogrammed accessory buttons. For dropping waypoints or changing between screens, these buttons come in handy. It can be run solo by itself or paired with other units for a more immersive experience. At under $1000, it’s a great option for those looking to add a front trolling motor unit. It comes ready with side imaging, down imaging, and traditional sonar. For superior imaging, Lowrance added FishReveal to the Elite FS series. This combines traditional sonar with down imaging capabilities.

Best for Kayak: Humminbird Helix 7 CHIRP MEGA SI GPS G4 Fish Finder/Chartplotter

Why it Made the Cut: The Helix 7 is a durable and weatherproof unit that’s capable of displaying side imaging and down imaging up to 125 feet away.

Key Features

  • Screen Size: 7-inch screen
  • Trolling Motor Compatibility: Minn Kota
  • Interface Control: Keypad

Pros

  • Crisp Images
  • Autochart for real-time mapping
  • Durable unit

Cons

  • The keypad adds width to the unit

Humminbird’s Helix series has gained a reputation for being reliable and accurate in a variety of conditions. For kayak anglers close to the water this is especially important. The Helix 7 offers the best balance between ease of use and the space it takes up for a kayak. I prefer to mount mine directly to a swivel ball so I can move it around depending on what I am doing. The transducer utilizes Mega imaging for side imaging and down imaging. This maximizes the range and image clarity. Most fishing kayaks have slots to mount transducers to get the best readings. If you don’t have that option, it can be mounted inside the hull and epoxied directly against the bottom. You may sacrifice some accuracy, but it will read through the bottom of most kayaks.

Best 9-inch: Simrad GO9 XSE Chartplotter with Active Imaging 3-in-1 Sonar

Why it Made the Cut: The Simrad Go9 allows boaters and anglers to optimize boat and accessory performance while still delivering quality side imaging.

Key Features

  • Screen Size: 9 inch
  • Trolling Motor Compatibility: MotorGuide
  • Interface Control: Touch screen

Pros

  • Display mounts easily into a console
  • Intuitive interface and touch screen design
  • Allows users to access boat data and boat accessories

Cons

  • The touch screen can be finicky in the rain

The Simrad Go9 is as user-friendly as it gets. The touch screen interface is intuitive and similar to any smartphone. Unlike other models, its housing is sleek and squared off. For those wanting to mount directly to a console, this makes for minimal work. Side imaging reaches 100 feet in either direction and produces crisp images. On a recent trip to the Florida Keys, I was able to locate tarpon in a deep channel with no issue. This fish finder excels as an all-around unit with its Nmea 2000 system and wireless connectivity. Anglers and boaters can stream live engine data to the display and even control accessories like speakers from the unit.

How I Made My Picks

Living in South Florida, I’ve come to rely on my fish finders. Accurate GPS maps help navigate the fast network of backcountry channels and flats. Side imaging and down imaging help pick apart different structures and locate fish. When you find yourself jumping from flats in the morning to reefs in the afternoon, you realize the importance of a unit that is adaptable. Side imaging technology allows me to scan structures from a distance without spooking fish. Whether finding new spots or dialing in an old favorite, side imaging lets me know where to focus my efforts. I prefer models that are user-friendly and packed with features in addition to side scan. This helps me get the most out of my boat and my time spent fishing. Here are the criteria I evaluated my choices on:

  • Screen Size: How big is the screen and is it easy to see?
  • Modes: What imaging modes are available?
  • Mounting Options: How easy is the unit to mount and can it be mounted into the console?
  • Touch Screen: Is the unit a touch screen or joystick?
  • NMEA Capable: Can the unit accept NMEA 2000 connections for live engine data?
  • Ease of Use: How user-friendly is the unit for new anglers?
  • Trolling Motor Compatibility: What trolling motors are the unit compatible with?
  • Durability: How does the unit hold up in rough water or rain?

FAQs

Q:

Is side imaging worth the extra money?

While you may pay more upfront, side imaging is certainly worth it. Having the ability to see on either side of the boat allows you to pinpoint weed edges, drop-offs, and fish. The added range allows anglers to cover larger areas and find submerged structures. When fishing new areas this is my preferred method to pick apart water.

Q:

Which fish finder has the best maps?

It’s hard to say which fish finder has the best map since units come preloaded with a wide range of maps. I typically prefer Navionics-based maps for their wide range of water bodies. In addition, Navionics can accept updates from users to get accurate depictions of water bodies. Units that come with Cmap are another option for accurate maps that cover a majority of water bodies.

Q:

How do you read side imaging fish finders?

Side imaging fish finders display a black bar down the center followed by colored bars on either side. The black bar represents how deep the water is below the boat. The deeper you are the larger the bar will be. The colored bars represent the contour of what is around the boat. Side imaging will send out a signal and display obstructions as shadows for anglers to see. Changes in bottom contour are also displayed as ridges in the colored bars

Q:

What does CHIRP mean on a fish finder?

CHIRP stands for Compressed High-Intensity Radar Pulse. This means that like traditional sonar it sends a pulse down to the bottom and pings back fish as marks on the fish finder. Unlike previous sonars, CHIRP sends multiple signal frequencies ranging from low to high. The range in frequencies results in high-quality images, fish mark separation, and detailed images of schooling bait. This information can help you target specific fish and even find more than previously.

Final Thoughts

Fish finders are valuable tools on the water. When used correctly, anglers can significantly cut down the learning time and find fish. Tools like side imaging are especially important. It allows you to maximize your time fishing and cover water. Any side imaging fish finder worth using must be able to scan a decent distance, be easy to use, and the unit must stand up to a variety of conditions. It’s always important to remember that fish finders are tools. While great to have, experience from time on the water is the best way to learn how to target the fish you are after.

Comments / 0

Related
Field & Stream

Best Backpacking Stoves for 2022

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Choosing a backpacking stove is as simple as understanding the different options and your intended use. Backpacking stoves differ from larger camp stoves because they are more portable and have a smaller cook space.
INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL
Field & Stream

Best Lures for White Bass in 2022

Selecting lures for white bass—also known as sand bass, sandies, silver bass, or silvers—is both fun and challenging thanks to this fish’s willingness to eat a variety of baits. White bass are a migratory, open-water fish that are driven by the need to feed predominantly on baitfish such as shad and shiners. As schooling fish, where you find one eating bait, you will most certainly find more. Many white bass anglers enjoy the spring runs of these fish as they move from lakes and reservoirs up tributary streams and rivers to spawn. Following the spawn, the fish return to lakes and reservoirs and school heavily. When they locate baitfish, they pin the forage against the water’s surface, rock piles, or shorelines, making it easier to harvest the next meal.
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

Best Catfish Rod and Reel Combos for 2022

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Like with nearly every species of fish, there are specific catfish rod and reel combos designed for the catfish fishing fanatic, with many pre-matched, pre-rigged options for the perfect pairing. A quick Google search will reveal that catfish, along with their bullhead cousins, rank fourth in popularity when it comes to fishing in the United States. They make for fine table fare, especially when freshly filleted and are a blast to catch, with a twisting and bulldogging battle from the moment they’re hooked to the moment they’re safely scooped into a net or slid onto the shoreline. Use this guide to find the best catfish rod and reel combos to up your chances of landing more of these barbal-lipped fish.
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

Best Gifts for Hikers of 2022

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Buying gifts for hikers can be tricky. You want to buy them something they’ll use and enjoy while on the trail. The best place to start is by simply asking them if they need any gear or want anything in particular. Then, you can move on to selecting a product that fits those needs.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Finders#Finding Fish#Linus Outdoor#Finder
Field & Stream

Hunter Arrows Monster Minnesota Drop-Tine Buck with a Rack Draped in Velvet

If you need to manage a huge property to consistently grow mature whitetails, just try telling that to Chad Garteski, who arrowed a 184-inch monster on a 100-acre tract in southeastern Minnesota on September 18th. The heavy-racked buck was one Garteski knew well. “He was just a regular, not only on that farm, but in a certain corner that other mature bucks use frequently,” he told F&S. “I was obviously excited when he showed up, but not surprised.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Field & Stream

Get $100 Off Any Canvas Tent at the White Duck Tent Sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. As fall begins, it’s the perfect time to check that favorite tent of yours. If it’ll be a mess of ripped canvas or peeling nylon by season’s end, or if you’ve just been waiting for a good deal to grab a new tent, White Duck has got a great sale going on now through the end of the month.
LIFESTYLE
Field & Stream

Animal Taken During New York Coyote Season Turns Out to be a Wolf, Genetic Tests Determine

Last winter, a hunter in Upstate New York tagged what he thought was a giant eastern Coyote. But when he posted images of the large canine on Facebook, commenters began to cry wolf. They said the size and stature of the large animal he’d shot were more indicative of a gray wolf than a smaller eastern coyote—so the hunter voluntarily submitted samples from his harvest to a genetics research lab in Ontario, Canada. Surprisingly, those results showed that the canine he’d shot was actually 98 percent Canis lupus with DNA from three wolf subspecies: Great Lakes, Northwest Territory, and Eastern gray wolf.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Kayak
Field & Stream

Best Inshore Spinning Reels for 2022

Inshore spinning reels have a tough job battling big fish on light tackle. Their offshore cousins are too heavy for practical use and freshwater reels lack the drag to stop blistering runs. With modern engineering and new materials, a fleet of well-balanced inshore reels has hit the market. These reels pair well with light rods for long and accurate casts. No matter how good a reel feels, standing up to big fish, corrosive salt, and sand presents its own set of challenges. Reels with strong drags, corrosion-resistant designs, and weight-saving components are crucial. Below are the best inshore spinning reels that are up to this set of challenges.
CARS
Field & Stream

Splurge or Save? A No-BS Guide to Buying Fishing Tackle

I’ve met every kind of fishermen imaginable, and the one I like the least is the guy who insists that everything he has—from his socks to his sunglasses strap—is the most expensive money can buy. Coincidentally, I’ve also noticed that, most of the time, those guys are also piss poor anglers. On the other hand, some of the best anglers I know run beat-up boats with sputtering engines and use a bucket as a tackle box. The difference between the two is that one knows exactly what he needs to catch piles of fish, and the other thinks he knows what he needs to look like to catch piles of fish.
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

The Best Snowboard Boots of 2022

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Every snowboarder has a unique checklist of the specifications they want to find in their perfect snowboard boot. Criteria ranging from purpose (backcountry, park, big mountain turns and freeride) all the way to the intricacies of individual feet. Does your foot tend to get cold? Is it wide? Is it long? Do you have a smallish heel and need extra support to combat slippage?
LIFESTYLE
Field & Stream

Best Hunting Jackets for 2022

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Hunting jackets are one of the long list of things I recall fondly about hunting with my father during the 1970s and 1980s. Sure, I remember his tattered brush pants, old-school camouflage hat, ever-present pack of Camels in his shirt pocket, and the Remington Model 1100 on his shoulder. But most of all, I remember his coat. A Walls, I think, though it could have been a Carhartt. Plain light brown canvas duck with slanted hip pockets—easy access for more shells, he always reminded me—right shoulder padding, and a corduroy collar. Tattered. A little ragged at the bottom. A couple decades of ground-in use. But it was classic. It was his. And it’s what I remember most.
LIFESTYLE
Field & Stream

Watch Two Bull Moose Battle While a Bull Elk Looks On

The big boys were out to play earlier this month in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park. On September 17, Derek Yoder and his wife Courtney Brooke, a professional wildlife photographer, stumbled upon an epic scene. Two large bull moose were battling, and the sound of their skirmish drew another big critter out of the woods—a mature bull elk, which watched the moose throw down with considerable interest. Yoder and Brooke recorded a video of the incident that they posted on Instagram. “When the moose start sparing, the whole forest stops to watch the match,” wrote Yoder in the caption.
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

Best Camp Shoes for 2022

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Camp shoes can be an underrated outdoor classic. Whether you are backpacking, car camping, overlanding, or hunting, a comfortable pair can help you unwind after a day of adventure. You can wear the same shoes for your entire trip, but that won’t give your feet much of a break or give your (stinky) boots any breathing time. While we all have our style and comfort preferences, in our opinion, the best camp shoes provide comfort, protection, and are easy to slip on and off.
APPAREL
Field & Stream

Best Soft Plastic Baits for Bass of 2022

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Soft plastic baits for bass have the most realistic profiles, textures, and actions of any of the best bass lures. That makes them irresistible to bass, whether they’re tucked in heavy cover along the bank or hovering above a rock pile that’s 100 feet deep. And regardless if current conditions make them spooky or aggressive, bass will bite at least one of the almost endless variety of styles, sizes, and colors.
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

Best Turkey Chokes for 2022

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. I first started testing out various custom turkey chokes with different models and gauge shotguns a few years ago. Like old sage Toms tend to do, a thick-bearded Eastern hung up on the field edge. We had the best decoys imaginable but the bird wasn’t going to break off his girls. He was 60 yards, and never in my turkey career had I attempted such a shot. Granted, I’d also never swapped out a manufacturer’s Extra-Full choke for a custom model. So, upon my buddy’s insistence, I settled the HIVIZ fiber-optic bead on the longbeard’s dome, took a breath, and squeezed the trigger. The 20-plus pound bird didn’t even flop.
LIFESTYLE
Field & Stream

This Popular SpyPoint Trail Camera Is $40 Off Right Now

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Cellular trail cams are all about convenience. They’re one of those pieces of gear that, once you use it, it’s tough to go back to the old models. Once you start getting photos buzzed straight to your phone, going back will feel like rubbing sticks together for fire. The same can be said for the SpyPoint Link-Micro Solar Cellular Trail Cam—the manufacturer’s solar charging cellular trail cam.
ELECTRONICS
StyleCaster

This Iconic New York Designer Just Launched A Fashion-Forward Collection With Your Favorite Pet Accessory Brand

Wild One, the coolest online destination for dog essentials that prioritize design, function, and cuteness announced their collaboration with none other than New York’s favorite designer, Isaac Mizrahi to debut the Isaac Mizrahi Loves Wild One Collection. This limited edition collection features dog products and accessories that capture the whimsical and fashion forward style of Isaac Mizrahi, that centers on an ode to the big city. This limited edition collection is perfect for the modern pet parent, one that takes pride in making sure their furry friend is dressed to the nines. “As an obsessed dog dad myself and long-time Wild One...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Field & Stream

Field & Stream

New York, NY
26K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hunting and fishing tactics from the pros, gear reviews, and adventure stories. Field & Stream is the Soul of the Total Outdoorsman.

 https://www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy