Las Vegas, NV

New Frontier Implosion

By Duncan Phenix
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Frontier opened in 1942 and was demolished in an implosion on Nov. 13, 2007. It hosted the final performance of The Supremes with Diana Ross in 1970. It was later called the New Frontier.

The demolition and its preparation were filmed for the National Geographic Channel and a program called “Blowdown: Vegas Casino.” Nothing has been built on the property. It’s owned by Steve Wynn.

