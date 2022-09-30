Bourbon Street Implosion

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Opening in 1980 as the Shenandoah Hotel, this property cost $29 million and was named after the Las Vegas estate of singer Wayne Newton, who was a minority investor in the property. The casino president at the opening was John Tucker – but after a Gaming Commission investigation, his gaming license was denied because of a 1975 securities fraud conviction.

Tucker was forced to sell his $1.8 million investment followed by Newton also pulling out. Newton then invested in the Aladdin. The new owners ran the Shenandoah until 1985 when it was sold to Las Vegas Investors Ltd. which changed its name to the Bourbon Street Hotel and Casino.

It changed ownership at least six more times over the next 20 years and was eventually owned by Harrah’s Entertainment in 2005, valued at $10.55 million when it was found to be structurally compromised. The hotel tower was imploded on Feb. 14, 2006.

The property where Bourbon Street once stood at 120 E. Flamingo is currently a parking lot.

CHECK OUT OTHER LAS VEGAS IMPLOSIONS

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.