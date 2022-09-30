STREAMED: Kid Cudi Returns With “Entergalactic,” Quavo & Takeoff Say “Nothing Changed,” & More

Kid Cudi — Entergalactic

Kid Cudi enters a new era with Entergalactic . But it isn’t just an ordinary project. Upping the ante, the rapper-singer drops this new project along with a Netflix series of the same name.

The album title is appropriate given all the stars that enter the fold. In fact, Ty Dolla $ign, 2 Chainz, and Don Toliver are among the LP’s guests. Meanwhile, Steve Aoki, Dot Da Genius, WondaGurl, and Plain Pat also make contributions.

This may be a new type of release, but Cudder says the album itself wasn’t created in a different way. “The album was pretty much recorded like any other album,” he says in an interview with Rolling Stone . “It wasn’t like I was working off a script or doing a typical scoring type of thing.”

So, how did Kid Cudi create the album? “I was really piecing the story in my head as I went along,” he adds. “From there, once I had the music, that’s when I went in and I was able to write the story with my writers and give them all the information.”

Cudi created the Netflix series along with Kenya Barris. The show stars Jessica Williams, Ty Dolla $ign, Timothée Chalet, Vanessa Hudgens, and Mr. Mescudi himself, among others. Listen to Entergalactic below.

Quavo & Takeoff — “Nothing Changed”

Amid speculations of a Migos schism, Quavo and Takeoff unleash a new collaboration, “Nothing Changed.” The bass-banging song arrives in anticipation for the duo’s forthcoming project, Only Built For Infinity Links .

Quavo and Takeoff handle the vocals while DJ Durel and Mars sit behind the boards. For their part, Quavo and Takeoff trade bars about everything from foreign exchange to fame in the game. “When you start getting a little change, watch how your partners and everything change in the game,” raps Takeoff.

It’s a new chapter for the Georgia duo. Their Only Built for Infinity Links project drops on Oct. 7 featuring the previously-released singles “Hotel Lobby” and “Big Stunna.” Meanwhile, Offset is taking the solo route with songs like “54321” and the Moneybagg Yo-assisted “CODE.”

Quavo and Takeoff say the album’s creative process hasn’t been too different from their work as a trio. “The chemistry has been there since day one,” Takeoff explains during an interview with RapRadar. “The chemistry is the same. The recording’s the same,” Quavo adds.

Listen to “Nothing Changed” below.

Smino & J. Cole — “90 Proof”

Smino and J. Cole connect once again. After joining forces on songs like “1993” and “Sacrifices,” the one-two punch is back at it with a new collaboration in “90 Proof.”

Tackling romance, Smino is up first over the Groove and Monte Booker-produced track. “Not too great at relationships, at least I try,” he sings. “Patient, baby, gotta make a couple rounds / Though I’ll make it back to you to settle down.”

Soon, J. Cole takes over with a blistering verse. “I bought a condo and it’s cozy, my neighbors nosey,” he raps. “They see a young ni—a walk in with his kids / They don’t know who he is, they just know that he up / No chain on, no Rollie, I just move around doley, untouched / Not ’cause I’m hard, because I got God.”

Shortly thereafter, Cole World touches on the song’s title. “I heard that you blowin’ up fast, but I think it’s better to slowly erupt / The money was burnin’ a hole in my pocket; the 90 proof burned a lil’ hole in my gut.” Smino adds: “She want the truth, it’s 90 proof.”

Listen to Smino and J. Cole’s “90 Proof” below.

YG — I Got Issues

YG explores his inner workings with his newest album, I Got Issues . The long-awaited project lands two years after My Life 4Hunnid and is meant to provide “insight” on what the West Coast rapper has been up to during that time.

But the Compton emcee isn’t on this path without assistance. Instead, he calls on a few different artists to lend their voices. That includes Cuco and Duki on “I Dance,” J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo on “Scared Money,” Roddy Ricch and Post Malone on “Sober,” and more. Additional guests include H.E.R., Nas, and Mozzy, among others.

“I got issues is basically insight on my life, an update on my life,” he tells Billboard . “I’m giving a piece of my life. I’m talking about what I’ve been going through, sitting in the crib for two years. It’s a good time, but it’s personal.”

He continues in a statement via social media: “I feel like my people ain’t heard from me in a real way in a long time. So, I’m giving you this album, I Got Issues, with all my issues.” Listen to the new album below.

Freddie Gibbs— $oul $old Separately

Two years removed from the Grammy-nominated Alfredo LP, Freddie Gibbs unveils his newest body of work, $oul $old $eparately . After promising more features, the Gary, Indiana emcee delivers a star-studded affair.

Thus, the highly-anticipated album features the likes of Kelly Price, Offset, Rick Ross, Raekwon, and Anderson .Paak. Elsewhere, DJ Paul, Pusha T, Musiq Soulchild, Scarface and more make guest appearances.

Gibbs says he is pushing his own boundaries with this eclectic LP. “[I am] challenging myself to do different things, step outside my zone. I don’t want people putting me in no box. That’s the main thing I want to accomplish with this album,” he says in an interview with On The Radar .

He goes on to explain why he takes his time with a body of work like this one. “There’s a lot of high volume shooters in this game right now. I’m not one of them,” he says. “All the sh-t I’m making, I’m trying to make it timeless.”

Listen to $oul $old $eparately below.