Riviera Implosion

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Riviera was demolished in two separate implosions which happened on June 14 and Aug. 16, 2016. The nine-story building was one of the first high-rises in Las Vegas when it opened in 1955.

The property was used in several Hollywood movies, including Oceans 11 (1960), Diamonds are Forever (1971), Casino (1995), and a Jason Bourne film in 2016.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority bought the property to expand the convention center. Most of the property where the Riviera sat is currently used as a parking lot.

