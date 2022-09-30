Read full article on original website
Idaho sees reduction in the uninsured
Newly released census data indicates Idaho had the second-largest reduction in its uninsured population in the nation over the past three years. The American Community Survey data comes at a time when the Idaho Legislature is preparing to review and possibly modify Medicaid expansion, which is the program that’s largely responsible for the decrease in the state’s uninsured population.
Transgender inmate who sued Idaho to get $2.5M in legal fees
BOISE — A federal judge has ordered Idaho and its prison medical care provider to pay more than $2.5 million in legal fees to a transgender inmate who sued after she was denied gender confirmation surgery. The cost, however, will not come out of taxpayer dollars. Instead, it will...
They’re women. They’re LDS. And they’re speaking their minds on politics
Women from across Idaho joined a Zoom call on a Wednesday evening in mid-September. There were teachers. A school board member. One woman who is running for office, and one who ran in 2018. They gathered virtually from their corners of the state to talk about public schools — and how they, as members of the Idaho chapter of Mormon Women for Ethical Government, could influence education policy.
Arizona clinic has workaround for abortion pill ban
PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix abortion clinic has come up with a way for patients who can end their pregnancy using a pill to get the medication quickly without running afoul of a resurrected Arizona law that bans most abortions. Under the arrangement that began Monday, patients will have...
In Ian's wake, Florida residents endure slow wait for power
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction into the Carolinas, hundreds of thousands of people faced another warm day without electricity Tuesday as rescuers pressed on with their search for anyone trapped inside flooded and damaged homes.
Death toll rises as Florida works to recover from Hurricane Ian
WASHINGTON (TND) — The death toll from Hurricane Ian continues to rise, making it one of the deadliest to hit Florida in decades. The state is still determining the exact number but it has surpassed 100. The majority of those have happened in Lee County, where Ian made landfall.
Floridians endure slow wait for power knocked out by Ian
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian may be long gone from Florida, but the job of restoring power and searching for anyone still inside flooded or damaged homes pressed on Tuesday. The number of storm-related deaths has risen in recent days because of the dangers posed by cleaning...
Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York
NEW YORK (AP) — Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, announced Tuesday it would open a semiconductor plant in upstate New York, promising a long-term investment of up to $100 billion and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state. The company was lured...
Micron to spend up to $100 billion to build a computer chip factory in New York
The New York Times reported Micron will spend up to $100 billion over at least the next two decades building a new computer chip factory in upstate New York, the state said. The announcement comes after passage of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, allocating $52 billion to encourage more domestic semiconductor production.
