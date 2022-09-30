PCT Federal Credit Union in Partnership with Wareham Public High School, Names School Store in Honor of School Committee and Board Member, Clifford Sylvia for Years of Dedicated Public Service

Read full article on original website
theweektoday.com
School store named for educator who helped make it happen
In a voice quivering with emotion, veteran educator Clifford Sylvia told a crowd gathered at the Wareham High School store and in-house credit union Friday, Sept. 30 that “31 years of my happiest years were spent in this school.’’. Although he later worked as a principal at Sandwich...
theweektoday.com
Wareham Police Association hosts blood drive for Rochester child
WAREHAM – In honor of Rochester child Rylie Dion and her ongoing battle at the Boston Children’s Hospital, the Wareham Police Association is hosting a blood drive. The drive will take place at the police station at 2515 Cranberry Hwy on Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
theweektoday.com
Michael E. Ryan, Sr., 77
Michael E. Ryan, Sr., 77, of W. Wareham, passed away on Thursday Sept. 22, 2022 at Tobey Hospital. Husband of Brenda (Corbett) Ryan. Born in Brockton the son of the late William and Clara (Prosper) Ryan. Michael worked for many years for Boston Gear Works and the Veterans Administration Medical...
theweektoday.com
Volunteers clean up YMCA campgrounds
On Sept. 29, 25 staff members from Blue Cross Blue Shield visited the Gleason Family YMCA in Wareham to clean up campgrounds and trails and paint foursquare and hopscotch on the blacktop. This was part of a service project organized by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts whereby 3,000 employees...
theweektoday.com
Learn movie makeup, make crafts with library events
MATTAPOISETT – October consists of a full calendar of events at the Mattapoisett Free Public Library. From monster makeup to Dungeons and Dragons, the program offerings are spook-tacular. Ever wonder what it takes to turn yourself into a realistic zombie? Or how to make a real gross looking flesh...
theweektoday.com
‘Bargains galore’ at Council on Aging yard sale
MARION – The Marion Council on Aging will host their third annual yard sale, rain or shine, on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cushing Community Center, 465 Mill Street (Route 6). Benefit from those who cleaned out their attics, garages, closets, basements and...
theweektoday.com
Rochester Country Fair rallies in the rain
ROCHESTER – The Rochester Country Fair hit yet another stroke of bad luck on Saturday, Oct. 1. The beloved annual event has been canceled for the past three years, and was set to make a triumphant return for one day only in 2022. However, the weather drastically affected the turnout. Rain poured down from the skies starting as early as 7 a.m. with no sign of letting up throughout the day.
theweektoday.com
Get professional tips on hydrangea care
MARION – Joan Harrison, a Cape Cod resident, will be at the Sippican Woman’s Club offering expert advice on the selection, planting and care of hydrangeas. Harrison will be at the club’s program meeting on Friday, Oct. 14. Their meeting begins at 12:30 p.m. with an array of finger foods, tea and coffee.
