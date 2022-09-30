PCT Federal Credit Union in Partnership with Wareham Public High School, Names School Store in Honor of School Committee and Board Member, Clifford Sylvia for Years of Dedicated Public Service

ROCHESTER – The Rochester Country Fair hit yet another stroke of bad luck on Saturday, Oct. 1. The beloved annual event has been canceled for the past three years, and was set to make a triumphant return for one day only in 2022. However, the weather drastically affected the turnout. Rain poured down from the skies starting as early as 7 a.m. with no sign of letting up throughout the day.

