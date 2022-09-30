ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Patriots QB Mac Jones returns to practice ahead of Week 4 meeting with Packers

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W01Cm_0iGyRmCs00

The New England Patriots can breathe a little bit easier with quarterback Mac Jones appearing on the practice field for the first time since suffering that ugly ankle injury against the Baltimore Ravens.

There has been talk throughout the week of Jones’ ankle responding well to treatment enough for him to potentially suit up and play in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers. The second-year quarterback has been diagnosed with a “severe” high ankle sprain, which is typically an injury that keeps players out for up to six weeks.

And yet, Jones appears fully intent on pushing to start on Sunday.

Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer is still likely to start against the Packers with Jones possibly coming back sooner, depending on how his ankle continues to respond to treatment.

But him being back on the practice field is no guarantee that a return is necessarily imminent. However, per the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian, the ankle injury doesn’t appear to be as bad as initially thought.

Guregian wrote:

“The reported severity of Jones’ high ankle sprain appears to have been overstated.”

Even if Jones isn’t able to suit up for the game against the Packers, the possibility of him returning sooner than expected provides at least a glimmer of hope for the Patriots’ season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Chiefs scored a TD on a very clever trick play that had NFL fans in awe

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking it to Tom Brady and the Bucs tonight in Tampa in a rematch of Super Bowl 55 that is being played on the very same field. Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense has been on fire all night long but the coolest (OK, maybe second coolest) TD that they scored came on a play in which Mahomes didn’t touch the ball at all.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady had a very simple - and accurate! - message for Patrick Mahomes in postgame handshake

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Patrick Mahomes went into Tampa Bay on Sunday night and did just about everything he wanted to do against Tom Brady and the Bucs as his three touchdown passes led the Chiefs to an easy 41-31 win over the team that beat them on the very same field a few years ago in Super Bowl 57.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
People

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says

"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Week Of#American Football#Patriots Qb Mac#The New England Patriots#The Green Bay Packers#The Boston Herald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State running back no longer on roster

The future of the Penn State running game looks in pretty solid shape with freshmen Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. But after Penn State’s latest win against Northwestern, head coach James Franklin announced a veteran running back is no longer part of the program. Franklin announced Devyn Ford was no longer on the roster when asked about his absence on the sidelines during Penn State’s Week 5 win at home against Northwestern. “Devyn Ford is no longer on the team,” Franklin announced on Saturday. “He’s decided that he wanted to focus on academics. And we wish him the best. I think you...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers HC Matt Rhule doesn't commit to keeping Baker Mayfield as starter

We’re just four games into the 2022 season and the Carolina Panthers already might be souring on their Baker Mayfield experiment. Following Sunday’s 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, one in which his offense looked as broken as ever, head coach Matt Rhule took the podium for a somber press conference. He was asked if Mayfield, who struggled mightily throughout the outing, was in danger of being benched.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

158K+
Followers
208K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy