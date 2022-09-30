ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

The end is near for Putin's war against Ukraine

The end is near. For Putin’s military options in Ukraine, that is. Wednesday in Moscow, Putin said he will call up reservists and hold political referenda in captured Ukrainian territory. And yet again, he threatened to use nuclear weapons if Russian territory is in danger. Despite the scary language,...
Daily Beast

Surrender Fever Sweeps Through Putin’s Troops After Russian Collapse in North

Picture this: You’re a Russian soldier, stuck in Kherson, waiting for a Ukrainian assault. Your supply route across the Dnipro River has been cut off by rocket attacks. Your ammunition dumps keep getting blown up. And you’ve watched thousands of your colleagues flee the battleground after a stunning Ukrainian offensive in the northeast of the country.
Newsweek

Russian State TV Urges Putin to 'Destroy' West, Says 'Real War' Starting

A Russian lawmaker appeared on state-run TV to urge President Vladimir Putin to "destroy" the West and said that the "real war" with Ukraine is starting. In a video posted to Twitter by Daily Beast reporter Julia Davis, who is also the creator of the Russian Media Monitor, Russian Senator Igor Morozov is heard speaking about the ongoing conflict with Ukraine and said, "the phase of us conducting a special military operation, while Ukraine and the entire West waged a powerful hybrid war, is over. Today, we need to understand: The real war is starting.
The Hill

Putin ally calls Russian retreat in Ukraine ‘astounding’

The leader of Chechnya is criticizing the Russian army as it loses occupied territory to a Ukrainian counteroffensive. “It’s a very interesting situation. It’s astounding, I would say,” Ramzan Kadyrov said Sunday in an audio message on the platform Telegram, according to translations from The Guardian. An...
Daily Mail

Putin's wrath unleashed: Terrifying moment 'Ukrainian power plant is destroyed by Russian missile' is caught on camera, showing devastating shockwave

A shocking new video is believed to show a massive explosion at a Ukrainian power plant after a Russian missile strike which plunged the region into darkness. The video shows the blast at Kharkiv's CHPP-5 power plant, which is followed by a devastating shockwave that ripples out in all directions, rattling the house the person filming is standing in.
The Independent

Kremlin says Russians back Vladimir Putin but warns of a ‘very thin line’ on criticism

The Russian people back President Putin, the Kremlin insisted on Tuesday, despite murmurings of discontent and criticism following Ukraine’s successful military counteroffensive in the past week.But officials warned there was a “very, very, thin line” that would be tolerated by Moscow when it comes to criticism of the Russian leader.“Russians support the president, and this is confirmed by the mood of the people... The people are consolidated around the decisions of the head of state,” said Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov.“As for other points of view, critical points of view, as long as they remain within the law, this is...
Newsweek

Ukraine War Updates: Troops Capture Russian Weapons in Kharkiv Oblast

Ukraine troops continue to make advances as Russia retreats from areas of the northeastern region of Kharkiv. Ukraine claims to have taken more villages and pushed Russian forces back to the northeast border in recent days. As momentum continues to shift, Ukrainian officials say morale is high across the country.
Newsweek

Russians Protesting a Mile From Kremlin: 'Send Putin to the Trenches'

Russian citizens assembled Wednesday in the streets of Moscow to protest President Vladimir Putin's mobilization of 300,000 additional troops in the Ukraine war. Journalist Francis Scarr posted a video on Twitter of a nighttime crowd gathered on Moscow's main pedestrian street of Arbat, shouting, "Send Putin to the trenches!" Arbat Street is located only about a mile from the Kremlin, Putin's official residence.
Putin’s Nuclear Threats Are Reaching Beyond Ukraine

As Russian troops suffer setbacks on the battlefields of Ukraine, the Kremlin is more likely to use extraordinary measures to stop the deterioration of the Russian military. As Russian troops suffer setbacks on the battlefields of Ukraine, the Kremlin is more likely to use extraordinary measures to stop the deterioration of the Russian military. Such measures may range from using the winter season as a weapon to employing nuclear weapons. The current partial mobilization of the armed forces is the first step in the new phase of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The Associated Press

Tears and hugs for Russians called up to fight in Ukraine

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russia escalated its military and political campaign Thursday to capture Ukrainian territory, rounding up Russian army reservists to fight, preparing votes on annexing occupied areas and launching new deadly attacks. A day after President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization to bolster his troops in...
The US Sun

Ukraine makes massive gains as tanks seize key river from retreating Russian troops in latest humiliation for Putin

UKRAINIAN troops have continued consolidating their positions across the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region in the latest humiliating blow to Vladimir Putin. Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai confirmed Ukraine was now in control of the east bank of the River Oskil, key position on the frontline, adding that the army's next target would be neighbouring Luhansk.
