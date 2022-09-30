Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police recognize officer after family reveals commitment to elderly resident who passed away
A Fall River police officer gave some special time to a city resident with no fanfare and the FRPD and family of the woman wanted to recognize him. The Fall River Police Department let it be known that one of their own had gone out of their way to spend time with an elderly city resident.
theweektoday.com
Wareham Police Association hosts blood drive for Rochester child
WAREHAM – In honor of Rochester child Rylie Dion and her ongoing battle at the Boston Children’s Hospital, the Wareham Police Association is hosting a blood drive. The drive will take place at the police station at 2515 Cranberry Hwy on Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
ABC6.com
5 displaced after house fire in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Firefighters battled a house fire overnight in New Bedford. The New Bedford Fire Department said that they got calls about a fire at a three-family home on Madeira Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. When crews got to the scene there were two people trapped...
13 people displaced after two house fires
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Fire Department is investigating after a home caught fire early Saturday morning, causing a neighboring house to also catch fire. According to Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Steve Capracotta, they first received a call around 6:30 a.m. for a fire at the 500 block of Charles Street. When they arrived, […]
quincyquarry.com
Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly #quincypolice #quincyfiredepartment #cityofquincydpw #cityofquincyanimalcontrol
Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. In yet another Only in Quincy sort of story comes yet another one care of Quincy Quarry News’ Citizen Police Scanner Monitor. Earlier...
ABC6.com
Crash leaves car mangled in Rehoboth
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A crash in Rehoboth left a car mangled Saturday night. The Rehoboth police and fire departments were at the scene of the crash on Homestead Avenue. Fire officials said that the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. Rescue crews from both Seekonk and Attleboro also...
fallriverreporter.com
Two sent to the hospital after serious crash where Rehoboth, Seekonk, and Attleboro personnel respond to scene
Two people were sent to the hospital after a serious crash overnight in Rehoboth. According to Sergeant Craig Forget, just after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Rehoboth police were dispatched to the area of 262 Homestead Avenue for the report of a single car motor vehicle crash. Photo courtesy of Rehoboth...
theweektoday.com
Michael E. Ryan, Sr., 77
Michael E. Ryan, Sr., 77, of W. Wareham, passed away on Thursday Sept. 22, 2022 at Tobey Hospital. Husband of Brenda (Corbett) Ryan. Born in Brockton the son of the late William and Clara (Prosper) Ryan. Michael worked for many years for Boston Gear Works and the Veterans Administration Medical...
capecod.com
Wareham Police looking for missing woman with dementia
WAREHAM – Wareham Police is investigating a report of a missing female that has dementia. Stacia was last seen leaving Walmart today around 2:05 pm. She was observed walking towards Starbucks. If you see Stacia please call Wareham Police via 911 or 508-295-1212. Cape Wide News was created in...
theweektoday.com
School store named for educator who helped make it happen
In a voice quivering with emotion, veteran educator Clifford Sylvia told a crowd gathered at the Wareham High School store and in-house credit union Friday, Sept. 30 that “31 years of my happiest years were spent in this school.’’. Although he later worked as a principal at Sandwich...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police respond to North End for man barricaded in room with a knife
On Saturday, the New Bedford Police Department responded to Banister Street in the city’s North End for a report of a man who was barricaded in his room with a knife. Preliminary investigation suggests that the individual had barricaded himself inside hte apartment because he was in the process of being evicted and did not want to leave.
1 killed, 1 hurt in Route 24 crash
Massachusetts State Police responded to a deadly single-car crash in West Bridgewater early Friday morning.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County Sheriff’s Office announces two new comfort dogs, Bristol County Comfort Dog Coalition
DARTMOUTH – With its latest two members joining the ranks, the time is right to officially unveil the Bristol County Comfort Dog Coalition. The Coalition is a collaboration between the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, the Friends of Jack Foundation and regional law enforcement/public safety agencies. Its goal is to put smiles on the faces of students, patients, seniors and anyone in need, as well as relieve tension and stress after traumatic situations.
43-year-old man killed in fiery crash along Rt. 24 in West Bridgewater
WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — One person was killed in a fiery crash along Route 24 in West Bridgwater early Friday morning. The crash happened at 3 a.m. on the northbound side of Route 24 near Route 106, according to Massachusetts State Police. Police said a 2017 Ford Explorer was...
Cape Cod man accused of killing mother after her body was found burning in a fire
TRURO, Mass. — A Cape Cod man was arrested after allegedly lighting his mother on fire in front of his home, according to District Attorney Michael O’Keefe. Adam Howe, 34, is facing a murder charge after he was arrested by the Cape Cod SWAT team late Friday night at his home.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police release details on fiery fatal Route 24 crash
One person is dead, and another injured in a serious crash on Friday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 3:00 a.m. today Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 24 north in West Bridgewater that resulted in the death of the operator. Preliminary investigation indicates...
theweektoday.com
Volunteers clean up YMCA campgrounds
On Sept. 29, 25 staff members from Blue Cross Blue Shield visited the Gleason Family YMCA in Wareham to clean up campgrounds and trails and paint foursquare and hopscotch on the blacktop. This was part of a service project organized by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts whereby 3,000 employees...
speedonthewater.com
Outerlimits SC 37 Ready For Newport Close-Up
The latest SC 37 catamaran to be completed by Outerlimits Offshore Powerboats could be the prettiest one yet. And thanks to a collaboration between the Bristol, R.I., company and Mercury Racing, which built the 450R outboard engines for the 37-footer, folks in Rhode Island this weekend for the Audrain Newport Concours and Motor Week event will get the first public look at it—and maybe even a ride in the new beauty.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plymouth Acquires Property in Carver
CARVER, MA–Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plymouth announced the pending acquisition of a single-family property located at 11 Green Street, Carver, Massachusetts. The Greater Plymouth affiliate intends to rehabilitate the existing structure into a three-bedroom affordable home to be sold to an income-qualified purchaser, giving preference to a military Veteran.
Driver killed in crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater
WEST BRIDGEWATER- A 43-year-old Brockton man died early Friday morning in a horrific car crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater. State Police said the driver, who has not been identified yet, was speeding before he went off the road and hit a tree just before the exit to Route 106 shortly after 3 a.m. The 2017 Ford Explorer caught fire with the driver trapped inside. He died at the scene.A passenger in the SUV, a 40-year-old woman from Taunton, was sent to Good Samaritan Hospital with only minor injuries.The cause of the crash is still being investigated.
