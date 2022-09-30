DARTMOUTH – With its latest two members joining the ranks, the time is right to officially unveil the Bristol County Comfort Dog Coalition. The Coalition is a collaboration between the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, the Friends of Jack Foundation and regional law enforcement/public safety agencies. Its goal is to put smiles on the faces of students, patients, seniors and anyone in need, as well as relieve tension and stress after traumatic situations.

