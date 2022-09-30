ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PFF: Former K-State CB among the best in single coverage

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

NEW YORK — Cornerback D.J. Reed Jr. is on his third NFL team since being drafted out of Kansas State in 2018 and is making a big impact in the New York Jets’ defensive backfield.

According to Pro Football Focus, Reed has allowed a 2.9 passer rating, which is good for second in the league:

  1. Marlon Humphrey; Baltimore Ravens – 1.0
  2. D.J. Reed Jr.; New York Jets – 2.9
  3. Darius Slay; Philadelphia Eagles – 27.8

A quarterback’s passer rating is devised from a formula that takes into account several variables during each passing play. Ratings range from 0 to 100.

Former K-State CB explains interception celebration in loss to Ravens

Reed was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. After two seasons with San Francisco, he joined the Seattle Seahawks, eventually signing with the New York Jets for a three-year deal in 2022.

Through three games in 2022, Reed has one interception , two passes defended, a forced fumble and 10 total tackles.

According to PFF , Reed has faced 15 targets and has allowed five receptions so far this season.

