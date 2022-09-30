Read full article on original website
(PICS) $2.2 Million Could Get You This Massive Manor In Midland
At one point in time, it was said that Midland had more millionaires per capita than any other city in the United States. I don't know where Midland stands now but I do know there is a lot of money here in West Texas, so it should be no surprise that there are a large number of multimillion-dollar homes. The two I have previously told you about were in Odessa, this one is located in Midland. I am going to call this house Midland Manor because it looks more like a manor than anything else. It's so stately it needs a proper name. If David from the TV show "My Lottery Dream Home" was showing this home, I feel like this is what he would name it.
Best Places To Grab Some Tacos In Midland/Odessa On National Taco Day!
Happy National Taco Day! Can I tell you right now that I have never met a taco I didn't like? Is it safe to say that tacos are man's best friend? Like dogs are too but tacos are a super tight close second. I have also never met or spoken to a person who does not like tacos. That would be the end of that if I ever did. Who can be friends with someone who doesn't love tacos? I mean, statistically, we eat over 4.5 million tacos every year!
cbs7.com
Early voting times and locations for Ector and Midland Counties
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Early Voting begins on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, and ends on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Voters are welcome to call the elections office for location information. Odessa- 432-498-4030. Midland- 432-688-4890. You may also visit these web pages for the early voting schedules, Election Day Vote Centers...
cbs7.com
Midland ISD seeks community involvement in search for new superintendent
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Midland ISD’s search for its next superintendent is underway, and the district is encouraging members of the community to share their feedback by taking a survey that will help in the search and hiring process. The Midland ISD board of trustees has selected Dr. Ann Dixon...
yourbasin.com
Midland mother receives support from local mothers
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – While shelves aren’t bare like they were months ago… Laysie Schwisow is still having trouble finding some for her daughter. Laysie Schwisow is the mother of 7-month-year old Brae Huston, she says the chances of her finding formula is slim to none now she is thinking of alternatives.
Hey Cowboys And Girls An Iconic Brand Is Opening A New Store In Midland Next Week
The iconic Western brand Lucchese is expanding to the Permian Basin with a brand new store in Midland. The architectural design of the new store will reflect the history of the "Tall City" all while paying homage to the long-standing history of the Lucchese brand. The new Lucchese store will...
cbs7.com
The need for workers in hospitals and clinics is a high demand in the Permian Basin
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Health care professionals and students were brought together by the Texas Tech University Health and Science Center for a collaborative seminar. The healthcare workforce summit was a day of collaboration with the community and healthcare leaders to identify barriers and explore strategies to keep top healthcare providers in the Permian Basin.
Ask Midland Odessa – Um, Should I Be Worried My Wife Has Started Calling Me Her Roomie!
Buzz Question - Um, Should I be worried?. Lately, when my wife and I are just out about hanging with friends she has referred to me as 'HER ROOMIE!". What the heck? Frist time she did it, I laughed it off, but it has happened many time since then. When I asked her about it she said I'm just kidding, calm down!. What the heck? Should I be worried about my status?
See How Odessa, Texas Has Changed In 15 Years – Before After Pics!
Yes, a lot can change in 15 years. If you think about it, 15 years can go by really fast. Have you driven the streets of Odessa, Texas for the last 15 years? If so, have you noticed any changes? OR, do you just drive every day and really not notice that things have changed or not changed? Sometimes, you'd be surprised how little things have changed. Taking a look back I think makes us appreciate what we have here even more. Let's take a look at some intersections and areas of Odessa, Texas from the last 15 years. Do you think it has changed a lot here in Odessa or just a little?
We're Saved – Tesla Charging Station Under Construction in West Texas
BIG SPRING – The Porter’s Grocery store just off of I-20 in Big Spring will be looking very different in the near future as more than a dozen Tesla Superchargers will be installed. According to multiple reports, Tesla has provided funding to put in 15 superchargers. This is part of their plan to make electric cars available for travel in rural West Texas. Currently Teslas have a range of around 250 to 300 miles. In places like the Permian Basin that could be a problem as there just aren't that many chargers available yet. Big Spring was chosen by Tesla for this install not just because the…
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Odessa, TX
Getting used to a new area can be a lot to wrap your mind around. If you’re struggling to find things to do in a new town, it might be hard to get out and explore on your own. Having a list of the best-rated restaurants to eat might...
cbs7.com
The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) announced a state convention coming to Odessa in 2024
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The League of United Latin American Citizens, also known as LULAC, has announced that they are bringing a state convention in 2024 right here in Odessa. The convention’s mission is to shed light on the Latino community, with a theme called, “Coming back to our Roots”.
Tesla charging station being built in Big Spring to be completed in November
BIG SPRING, Texas — Tesla has started construction on a charging station in Big Spring that is expected to be finished at some point in November. A charging station with fifteen superchargers will be located near Interstate 20 in the Porter’s Grocery store parking lot next to the College Park Shopping Center. The funding behind the project is from Tesla, not taxpayers.
Parents Time To Treat Your Kids To Cocomelon LIVE This Wednesday In Midland!
Mom, dad want to win some brownie points with your little ones? Grandma, grandpa, if you are always wanting to spend some extra time with the grands, I have got the perfect outing for you this week! Everyone's favorite, one of the most popular children's shows out there right now, Cocomelon LIVE will be at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center this Wednesday, October 5th.
Basin Bites: Local taqueria’s famous al pastor
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Some may know Taqueria Reynosa as the taco shop turned gas station, others as the restaurant that serves up authentic tacos with mouthwatering meat, including it’s famous al pastor. “Our al pastor is what we are mainly known for. It got very popular because of our Taco Tuesdays and Taco Thursdays. […]
Midland man accused of threatening wife with butter knife
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly threatened his wife with a butter knife during an argument. Stevie Ray Johnson, 50, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to court documents, on September 28, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to […]
yourbasin.com
Midland mom and daughter followed
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – One Midland mother and her daughter walking around their neighborhood say follow your gut if something doesn’t feel right. We spoke to a mother and daughter who do not want to reveal their identties, both say they were targeted Thurdsay night. She says her...
cbs7.com
Chemicals involved in a Structure fire in Midland
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Friday, September 30th CBS7 was alerted of a structure fire on South County Road 1257 in Midland just east of the Midland Air Port. The building was a total loss but no injuries have been reported. According to a Midland Fire Department Battalion Chief, the...
7 Celebrities You Will Be Shocked To Know Were Born In Texas!
There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
cbs7.com
Man assaults patients and staff at ORMC
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On October 03, 2022, Officers of the Odessa Police Department responded to Odessa Regional Medical Center in reference to a disturbance. According to the staff at ORMC, a man forced his way into the Nursery and began assaulting patients and staff. Upon arrival, Officers contacted 18-year-old Marcus McCowan Jr. During this contact, McCowan was aggressive toward officers, which led to a physical altercation. During this altercation, McCowan resisted the officers and attempted to take one of their firearms from its holster.
