Ah, the laundry machine. The house appliance that is perhaps most shrouded in mystery and lore. Partially due to the great variation between machines, detergents, and of course, those bizarre laundry labels on your clothing tags that may as well be ancient hieroglyphics. And our parents and our parent's parents have plenty of do's and don'ts to keep track of, as well. The need to separate dark from whites has proved to be less of an issue now that washing machines can effectively clean clothes with cold water. With the addition of the delicate cycle, intimates or dainty things no longer need to be hand washed.

APPAREL ・ 3 DAYS AGO