worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner in career nosedive with latest social media post
Four-weight world champion Adrien Broner has admitted for the first time that his boxing career is heading on a downward trajectory. “The Problem,” who once fought Manny Pacquiao and was considered a Pound for Pound star, has fought just once in almost four years. Despite still being on the...
worldboxingnews.net
Andy Ruiz Jr. out of Tyson Fury fight ahead of Deontay Wilder PPV
Andy Ruiz Jr. is not expected back in training until November, ruling out the notion of a fight with Tyson Fury in December. The fact Ruiz is on vacation also halts any plans to face Anthony Joshua on December 17. Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Deontay Wilder. As World Boxing News...
worldboxingnews.net
Fans said Joshua beats Mayweather’s ‘best heavyweight ever’
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather crowned his best heavyweight ever when listing the best boxers of all time. The five-weight world champion had named a controversial choice during the pandemic that sparked a whole separate debate. Speaking to Fat Joe in an interview posted on social media, Mayweather obviously picked himself...
worldboxingnews.net
Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford another boxing contract mess
World champions Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford are no closer to signing on the dotted line for a massive Pay Per View. Despite months of back-and-forth discussions, Spence and Crawford will have to consider alternative opponents shortly. Jaron Ennis is the next in line to challenge Spence Jr. if...
worldboxingnews.net
Can Oliveira defeat ‘the next Khabib’ to reclaim the lightweight title?
Charles Oliveira’s upcoming fight with Islam Makhachev, who many are calling ‘the next Khabib’, headlines UFC 280 in the United Arab Emirates in October. The former UFC lightweight champion, Oliveira, will be desperate to finally get his hands back on the belt. Many view Oliveira as the...
UFC・
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao II teased but denied
Floyd Mayweather visited the Philippines after his Japan win but took the opportunity to rule out facing Manny Pacquiao again. Despite being open to an exhibition of sorts in the future, Mayweather confirmed that “MayPac 2” is off the table professionally. “I’ll be back. I’m just happy to...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder, without a win since 2019, looks like a cruiserweight
Deontay Wilder is closing in on a return to action and looks far sleeker for his October 15 clash with Robert Helenius. Several images of Wilder in gym bred comments that the former WBC heavyweight champion is dropping too much weight for the tall Finn. Deontay Wilder looks like a...
worldboxingnews.net
Joe Cordina sought second mandatory delay, IBF stripped title
Joe Cordina provided a photograph of his injury on Tuesday as the IBF ruled his hard-earned super-featherweight title was now vacant. Details began to emerge from the side of the Welshman as the International Boxing Federation made a difficult decision. Cordina took to social media to express his dismay at...
worldboxingnews.net
Usyk vs Fury can happen Dec 3, if not, Deontay Wilder is the target
Usyk vs Fury: Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury can battle it out for the undisputed heavyweight boxing throne this year despite previous doubts over the date. Usyk initially stated he wanted to spend time with his family and would not be open to fighting on December 3rd. This scenario led Fury to target Anthony Joshua instead.
worldboxingnews.net
Ali Izmailov vs Radivoje Kalajdzic tops ShoBox on Oct 21
Blue chip prospect and top-ten ranked light heavyweight Ali Izmailov will face the toughest test of his young career when he takes on former world title challenger Radivoje “Hot Rod” Kalajdzic on Friday, October 21 live on SHOWTIME at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT in the latest edition of SHOBOX: The New Generation.
worldboxingnews.net
Jonas vs Dicaire bill swells with Viddal Riley addition
Fresh off a stunning first-round stoppage win in his last outing, undefeated cruiserweight prospect Viddal Riley (6-0, 3 KO’s) is today announced as the latest addition to the all-action BOXXER: Manchester card taking place at the AO Arena on Saturday, November 12th. Screened live and exclusively in the UK...
worldboxingnews.net
Anthony Joshua saw Fury vs Chisora 3 contract – it didn’t help
Anthony Joshua laid eyes on a contract for Tyson Fury to face his fighter in fellow Brit Derek Chisora. It didn’t help their negotiations. Promoter Eddie Hearn admitted AJ saw a Fury vs Chisora deal on the table despite the pair agreeing to terms. Days later and Fury vs...
worldboxingnews.net
Shojgreen stuns Pinchuk at Rockin’ Fights 43
The Paramount was filled to the rafters last night as the opening bell rang for a thrilling night of action at Star Boxing’s Rockin’ Fights 43. The exciting card brought the action and drama as fans in attendance and those watching around the globe were treated to a fantastic night of professional boxing.
worldboxingnews.net
Undefeated Sonny Conto returns at 2300 Arena on Oct 29
On Saturday night, October 29th, undefeated heavyweight Sonny Conto (10-0, 8 KOs) fights just a few miles from his home in South Philadelphia when he takes on an opponent to be named in the six-round main event in the headlining bout of a Joe Hand Promotions card at the 2300 Arena.
worldboxingnews.net
Fans fear ‘fat as hell’ Billy Joe Saunders will ‘never come back’
Billy Joe Saunders was last pictured in the gym in September as the former world champion stated he was focused on a return to the sport. The ex-WBO middleweight and super-middleweight strap holder entered Dominic Ingle’s gym to “shift some timber” for a comeback. But without seeing...
worldboxingnews.net
Iranian Hulk is BACK bulking up after going completely off-grid
Iranian Hulk is back after going completely off-grid following a humiliation on his boxing debut. Real name, Sajad Gharibi, Hulk has begun posting on social media again but only in Instagram’s “highlights” section. It’s been over two months since Hulk took a humiliating beating in a boxing...
