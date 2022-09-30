DURHAM, N.H. – The Dartmouth field hockey team twice pulled even in the second quarter, but New Hampshire scored with 33 seconds left in the first half and added two insurance goals in the second, as the Big Green fell 5-2 on Sunday. Both Big Green goals were scored off penalty corners, as Bronwyn Bird and Myah Pease netted their second and fourth goals of the season, respectively. Florentina Terra added two defensive saves, while Lauren Devletian had one and goalkeeper Hatley Post finished with seven stops on the afternoon.

HANOVER, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO