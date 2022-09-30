Read full article on original website
Related
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Drops Ivy Match to Princeton
PRINCETON, N.J. –The Dartmouth women's soccer team fell to Princeton, 2-0, in a rain-soaked Ivy League match on Sunday at Myslik Field at Roberts Stadium. Dartmouth moves to 5-4-1, 0-2-0 while Princeton 7-4-0, 1-1-0. "I thought Charlotte played an amazing game in goal for us, she made save after...
dartmouthsports.com
Yoo and Fahrmeier Fall on Final Day of ITA Regional
Box Score HANOVER, N.H. — Chloe Yoo and Elizabeth Fahrmeier opened the ITA Regional with two wins and competed Sunday for a chance to earn a trip to Super Regionals, but fell to Boston College's Hailey Wilcox and Sophia Edwards by a score of 8-3. Coming off yesterday's win...
dartmouthsports.com
UNH Downs Dartmouth on Sunday, 5-2
DURHAM, N.H. – The Dartmouth field hockey team twice pulled even in the second quarter, but New Hampshire scored with 33 seconds left in the first half and added two insurance goals in the second, as the Big Green fell 5-2 on Sunday. Both Big Green goals were scored off penalty corners, as Bronwyn Bird and Myah Pease netted their second and fourth goals of the season, respectively. Florentina Terra added two defensive saves, while Lauren Devletian had one and goalkeeper Hatley Post finished with seven stops on the afternoon.
Comments / 0