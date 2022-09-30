Read full article on original website
Valentino Puts a Haute Spin on Logomania at Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week finally feels like it’s starting to wind down, with just one day of shows left on the calendar. Valentino is always a highlight of the week—not just because it’s one of the biggest presentations, but because of all the high-wattage celeb power it brings to Paris; and the crowd outside Valentino’s venues seems to get bigger and bigger each season. The spring 2023 collection debuted in the Carreau du Temple, as fans screamed out for Zendaya in the streets. Here’s everything else you need to know about Valentino spring 2023.
Zaya Wade Makes Her Solo Front Row Debut at Miu Miu
Zaya Wade, the daughter of NBA legend Dwyane Wade and step-daughter of Gabrielle Union, is no stranger to fashion. Over the past year or so, the 15-year-old has solidified herself as a budding fashion girl, often showing off high end looks on her Instagram page. On Tuesday, though, Wade took a major step in her style journey when she sat front row solo for the first time, and she wore the perfect look for the occasion.
Kristen Stewart Balances out Chanel Tweed With a Rocker Mullet
While it’s been a few months since we’ve seen Kristen Stewart out in public, it was pretty much a given she would step out for the Chanel spring 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week. The actress has been associated with the brand for almost a decade, and has become a staple in their front row. And on Tuesday, that’s where she could be found, next to her fiancée and rocking a bold new hairstyle.
Milly Alcock Masters the ‘Cool Dad’ Look at Louis Vuitton
Milly Alcock’s run on House of the Dragon may be over, but her journey into fashion is just getting started. The actress attended the Louis Vuitton spring 2023 show in Paris on Tuesday, wearing a look that very much proves her rightful place among the rest of the HBO show’s fashionable cast.
Cate Blanchett Makes A Canadian Tuxedo Unbelievably Chic
Leave it to Cate Blanchett to make a Canadian tuxedo look unequivocally chic. The actress is currently on a press tour to promote her upcoming film, TÁR, and she has been serving looks at every stop. It was the suit she wore to a Q&A in New York City, though—a modern take on the notorious denim look—that we’re going to have to name her best outfit of the cycle so far.
