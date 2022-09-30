Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner in career nosedive with latest social media post
Four-weight world champion Adrien Broner has admitted for the first time that his boxing career is heading on a downward trajectory. “The Problem,” who once fought Manny Pacquiao and was considered a Pound for Pound star, has fought just once in almost four years. Despite still being on the...
MMAmania.com
Emotional Mackenzie Dern releases statement after close loss at UFC Vegas 61: ‘I messed up’
ADCC and IBJJF world champion, Mackenzie Dern, crossed over from Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition to mixed martial arts (MMA) to become an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion. And while she hit another setback last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) against Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 61, she insists she’ll reach her goal.
Boxing Scene
Thurman on Crawford: Clearly, If He Can't Come Up With Something To Do, I'll Fill That Slot
Keith Thurman is ready to enter the equation if the world’s top two welterweights still aren’t ready to face each other. The sport still awaits the Errol Spence-Terence Crawford superfight that has been more than four years in the making but still without a finalized deal or fight date in place. There were hopes for the proposed undisputed welterweight championship to be signed and sealed in time to take place in November but that clearly is no longer the case.
Hulk Hogan Reacts To The Passing Of Antonio Inoki
Another titan of the wrestling industry has taken to social media to pay tribute to Antonio Inoki. New Japan Pro Wrestling founder, Antonio Inoki sadly passed away at the age of 79 on Friday, September 30, 2022. Now, Hulk Hogan, his former adversary and partner in NJPW during the early-mid 1980s has reacted to the news with a post on his Facebook page.
WWE・
mmanews.com
MMA Twitter Reacts To Ben Rothwell’s 19-Second KO On BKFC Debut
Former UFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell has starched Bobo O’Bannon in his bare-knuckle debut at BKFC 30. Rothwell, a 53-fight MMA veteran, took just 19-seconds to KO O’Bannon at the Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana tonight. The 40-year-old was the favorite to get it done against O’Bannon, and quickly went about doing just that.
Video: Priscilla Chan horrified by bloody UFC action while husband Mark Zuckerberg has the time of his life
Much was made about Mark Zuckerberg’s “UFC debut” – but it may have been an inversely powerful experience for his wife Dr. Priscilla Chan who accompanied him Saturday at UFC Fight Night 211. Let me preface everything I’m about to say with this. I genuinely think...
ESPN
Anderson Silva is not just another MMA fighter taking on Jake Paul in boxing
Followers of MMA need no introduction to Anderson Silva. But for those combat sports fans who follow just boxing as well as those social media mavens drawn to boxing merely by the presence of YouTube personality Jake Paul, there is much to know about Silva, who will face Paul in a boxing ring on Oct. 29 in Phoenix.
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Signs Another Former World Heavyweight Champion
Another one for the collection. One of AEW’s greatest strengths has been its roster. The company has been built on the amount of wrestlers that it has and the variety that it is able to present. AEW continues to add new talent to the roster and create new possibilities, which they have done again by signing another former World Heavyweight Champion to an official contract.
WWE・
Benn vs Eubank Jr time: When are ring walks for fight this weekend?
Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn may well find that their careers are defined by what happens at the O2 Arena this weekend, just as their fathers’ legacies were in large part shaped by what happened when they themselves shared a ring.When Eubank Jr and Benn meet in a 157lbs catchweight bout in London this Saturday (8 October), it will be almost exactly 29 years to the day since Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn fought for the second time, their storied rivalry ending with a draw.Eubank Jr, 33, and Benn, 26, will hope for much more clarity in their...
worldboxingnews.net
Fans said Joshua beats Mayweather’s ‘best heavyweight ever’
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather crowned his best heavyweight ever when listing the best boxers of all time. The five-weight world champion had named a controversial choice during the pandemic that sparked a whole separate debate. Speaking to Fat Joe in an interview posted on social media, Mayweather obviously picked himself...
worldboxingnews.net
Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford another boxing contract mess
World champions Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford are no closer to signing on the dotted line for a massive Pay Per View. Despite months of back-and-forth discussions, Spence and Crawford will have to consider alternative opponents shortly. Jaron Ennis is the next in line to challenge Spence Jr. if...
Boxing Scene
Janibek Craves Canelo Alvarez Showdown: "Easy Work, He's Not At His Best Anymore"
Janibek Alimkhanuly ditched his traditional clothing on September 17th, in favor of rocking Gennadiy Golovkin’s gear. On the night, the current unified middleweight champion competed for the first time in his career at the 168-pound limit against Canelo Alvarez. Though Alimkhanuly screamed at the top of his lungs, his...
Sporting News
Conor Benn professional record, titles, knockout ratio and best wins ahead of boxing grudge match with Chris Eubank Jr
Conor Benn has insisted he is targeting a knockout as he faces the sternest test of his burgeoning career when he faces fierce rival Chris Eubank Jr at London's O2 Arena on October 8. Eubank Jr has been dismissive of Benn's claims and even performed several social media stunts to...
worldboxingnews.net
Can Oliveira defeat ‘the next Khabib’ to reclaim the lightweight title?
Charles Oliveira’s upcoming fight with Islam Makhachev, who many are calling ‘the next Khabib’, headlines UFC 280 in the United Arab Emirates in October. The former UFC lightweight champion, Oliveira, will be desperate to finally get his hands back on the belt. Many view Oliveira as the...
ESPN
The rebirth of one of boxing's biggest rivalries: Benn vs. Eubank
Chris Eubank was making his way to the ring for his first fight with Nigel Benn in 1990, when he was caught by a sucker punch he never saw coming. Eubank was getting in the zone in the final moments before the biggest fight of his life and first of 24 world title fights, expecting to hear his entrance song of Tina Turner's "Simply the best."
mmanews.com
Archives: Conor McGregor Says New UFC Deal Is ‘Breathtaking’ (2018)
On this day four years ago, we ran a story about Conor McGregor strutting to the public to celebrate his new wad of cash. It’s no secret that Conor McGregor is the wealthiest superstar in all of MMA, and he’s had the Forbes placement to further prove the obvious.
MMA's worst-kept secret confirmed: Mark Zuckerberg at UFC Fight Night 211
The media was shut out from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 211 card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Earlier in the week, credentialed media members were able to attend Wednesday’s media day for the event, as well as Friday’s official weigh-ins and faceoffs. But it already had been announced by the UFC that they wouldn’t be allowed to cover the fights themselves.
worldboxingnews.net
Danny Barrios Flores vs Adrian Rodriguez in Glendale on Oct 29
Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) today announced that two of Arizona’s most talked about and talented prospects Danny Barrios Flores and Adrian Rodriguez are set to entertain the hometown fans on Saturday, October 29 on SHOWTIME PPV (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) at Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena) in Glendale, Ariz.
Boxing Scene
Plant: Dirrell Couldn't Even Hold His Title Long Enough For Us To Have A Unification Match
Caleb Plant always figured that a fight with Anthony Dirrell was inevitable. The matchup first landed in Plant’s radar when their respective title reigns overlapped four roughly seven months. Any hope of securing a title unification bout ended seven months later, when Dirrell turned over his WBC super middleweight crown to David Benavidez in a September 2019 ninth-round stoppage defeat while Plant was still unbeaten and in his first year as the IBF titlist.
