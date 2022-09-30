ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
worldboxingnews.net

Adrien Broner in career nosedive with latest social media post

Four-weight world champion Adrien Broner has admitted for the first time that his boxing career is heading on a downward trajectory. “The Problem,” who once fought Manny Pacquiao and was considered a Pound for Pound star, has fought just once in almost four years. Despite still being on the...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Thurman on Crawford: Clearly, If He Can't Come Up With Something To Do, I'll Fill That Slot

Keith Thurman is ready to enter the equation if the world’s top two welterweights still aren’t ready to face each other. The sport still awaits the Errol Spence-Terence Crawford superfight that has been more than four years in the making but still without a finalized deal or fight date in place. There were hopes for the proposed undisputed welterweight championship to be signed and sealed in time to take place in November but that clearly is no longer the case.
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

Hulk Hogan Reacts To The Passing Of Antonio Inoki

Another titan of the wrestling industry has taken to social media to pay tribute to Antonio Inoki. New Japan Pro Wrestling founder, Antonio Inoki sadly passed away at the age of 79 on Friday, September 30, 2022. Now, Hulk Hogan, his former adversary and partner in NJPW during the early-mid 1980s has reacted to the news with a post on his Facebook page.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Florida, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
Florida State
mmanews.com

MMA Twitter Reacts To Ben Rothwell’s 19-Second KO On BKFC Debut

Former UFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell has starched Bobo O’Bannon in his bare-knuckle debut at BKFC 30. Rothwell, a 53-fight MMA veteran, took just 19-seconds to KO O’Bannon at the Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana tonight. The 40-year-old was the favorite to get it done against O’Bannon, and quickly went about doing just that.
MONROE, LA
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Signs Another Former World Heavyweight Champion

Another one for the collection. One of AEW’s greatest strengths has been its roster. The company has been built on the amount of wrestlers that it has and the variety that it is able to present. AEW continues to add new talent to the roster and create new possibilities, which they have done again by signing another former World Heavyweight Champion to an official contract.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Plant
Person
Anthony Dirrell
Person
Sakio Bika
The Independent

Benn vs Eubank Jr time: When are ring walks for fight this weekend?

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn may well find that their careers are defined by what happens at the O2 Arena this weekend, just as their fathers’ legacies were in large part shaped by what happened when they themselves shared a ring.When Eubank Jr and Benn meet in a 157lbs catchweight bout in London this Saturday (8 October), it will be almost exactly 29 years to the day since Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn fought for the second time, their storied rivalry ending with a draw.Eubank Jr, 33, and Benn, 26, will hope for much more clarity in their...
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Fans said Joshua beats Mayweather’s ‘best heavyweight ever’

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather crowned his best heavyweight ever when listing the best boxers of all time. The five-weight world champion had named a controversial choice during the pandemic that sparked a whole separate debate. Speaking to Fat Joe in an interview posted on social media, Mayweather obviously picked himself...
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford another boxing contract mess

World champions Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford are no closer to signing on the dotted line for a massive Pay Per View. Despite months of back-and-forth discussions, Spence and Crawford will have to consider alternative opponents shortly. Jaron Ennis is the next in line to challenge Spence Jr. if...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Fight#Combat#Fox#Pbc#Barclays Center#Delray Boxing#Hurricane Ian
worldboxingnews.net

Can Oliveira defeat ‘the next Khabib’ to reclaim the lightweight title?

Charles Oliveira’s upcoming fight with Islam Makhachev, who many are calling ‘the next Khabib’, headlines UFC 280 in the United Arab Emirates in October. The former UFC lightweight champion, Oliveira, will be desperate to finally get his hands back on the belt. Many view Oliveira as the...
UFC
ESPN

The rebirth of one of boxing's biggest rivalries: Benn vs. Eubank

Chris Eubank was making his way to the ring for his first fight with Nigel Benn in 1990, when he was caught by a sucker punch he never saw coming. Eubank was getting in the zone in the final moments before the biggest fight of his life and first of 24 world title fights, expecting to hear his entrance song of Tina Turner's "Simply the best."
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Archives: Conor McGregor Says New UFC Deal Is ‘Breathtaking’ (2018)

On this day four years ago, we ran a story about Conor McGregor strutting to the public to celebrate his new wad of cash. It’s no secret that Conor McGregor is the wealthiest superstar in all of MMA, and he’s had the Forbes placement to further prove the obvious.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MMA's worst-kept secret confirmed: Mark Zuckerberg at UFC Fight Night 211

The media was shut out from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 211 card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Earlier in the week, credentialed media members were able to attend Wednesday’s media day for the event, as well as Friday’s official weigh-ins and faceoffs. But it already had been announced by the UFC that they wouldn’t be allowed to cover the fights themselves.
LAS VEGAS, NV
worldboxingnews.net

Danny Barrios Flores vs Adrian Rodriguez in Glendale on Oct 29

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) today announced that two of Arizona’s most talked about and talented prospects Danny Barrios Flores and Adrian Rodriguez are set to entertain the hometown fans on Saturday, October 29 on SHOWTIME PPV (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) at Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena) in Glendale, Ariz.
GLENDALE, AZ
Boxing Scene

Plant: Dirrell Couldn't Even Hold His Title Long Enough For Us To Have A Unification Match

Caleb Plant always figured that a fight with Anthony Dirrell was inevitable. The matchup first landed in Plant’s radar when their respective title reigns overlapped four roughly seven months. Any hope of securing a title unification bout ended seven months later, when Dirrell turned over his WBC super middleweight crown to David Benavidez in a September 2019 ninth-round stoppage defeat while Plant was still unbeaten and in his first year as the IBF titlist.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy