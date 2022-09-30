Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn may well find that their careers are defined by what happens at the O2 Arena this weekend, just as their fathers’ legacies were in large part shaped by what happened when they themselves shared a ring.When Eubank Jr and Benn meet in a 157lbs catchweight bout in London this Saturday (8 October), it will be almost exactly 29 years to the day since Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn fought for the second time, their storied rivalry ending with a draw.Eubank Jr, 33, and Benn, 26, will hope for much more clarity in their...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO